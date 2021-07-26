The United Mine Workers of America has filed a federal lawsuit alleging a Wyoming County mine operator didn’t give the advance notice prior to a mass layoff required by federal law.
The UMWA International Union and its Local Union 8783, in McDowell County, sued Cornerstone Labor Services, Inc., in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Thursday. The unions accuse the Ashland, Virginia-based company of violating the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act by not providing 60 days’ notice of March 2020 layoffs at the Coal Mountain mine.
The union plaintiffs contend Cornerstone Labor Services at that time temporarily laid off all 102 employees recognized under a 2019 collective bargaining agreement between the parties, and in May recalled only 36 of those employees, leaving 66 employees permanently laid off.
Those 66 employees had filled out forms to be placed on a recall seniority roster provided for in the collective bargaining agreement to ensure employees the right to be recalled, the unions said, adding the employees were laid off for more than six months, constituting a loss of employment under the WARN Act.
The unions further allege that Cornerstone Labor Services failed to give notice of the mass layoff to any state or local government entity as required by the WARN Act.
The 102 employees had been recalled in February 2020 after 124 employees were temporarily laid off in December 2019, resulting in 22 layoffs becoming permanent, according to the lawsuit.
Cornerstone Labor Services operates the Coal Mountain mine as an independent contractor under a 2017 agreement with CM Energy Operations, LP, according to a copy of the agreement filed by the unions.
Cornerstone Labor Services could not be reached for comment Monday.
The unions are seeking lost wages and benefits for each day of alleged violations under the WARN Act for each employee.