The United Mine Workers of America will hold its annual memorial service this weekend remembering the Marion County mine explosion that killed 78 miners and sparked greater federal mine oversight.
The UMWA will hold its service virtually at 1 p.m. Sunday honoring the 78 miners left dead after an explosion at the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 Mine near Farmington on Nov. 20, 1968. The service will be broadcast on the UMWA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The disaster still reverberates through the UMWA and the entire coal industry, UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts noted in a Thursday news release.
“The families of those who died that day have not forgotten their loved ones; the union has not forgotten our lost members; and every coal miner working in America today enjoys the benefits of a safer and healthier workplace because of the ultimate sacrifice those 78 miners made that day,” Roberts said. “We will never forget them.”
A year after the explosion, Congress passed the Coal Mine Health and Safety Act, requiring federal inspections of all coal mines and establishing federal benefits for black lung disease victims.
The service will include remarks from Roberts, International Secretary-Treasurer Brian Sanson and International District 31 Vice President Rick Altman. It will be the second consecutive No. 9 Mine memorial service to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.