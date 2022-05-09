A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the United Mine Workers of America against a Wyoming County mine operator for allegedly not giving advance notice prior to a mass layoff as required by federal law.
The two sides asked for the dismissal entered last week by U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Chief Judge Thomas Johnston.
The UMWA International Union and its Local Union 8783 in McDowell County had accused Cornerstone Labor Services Inc., an Ashland, Virginia-based company, of violating the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act by not providing 60 days’ notice of March 2020 layoffs at the Coal Mountain mine.
The UMWA did not respond to a request for comment. C. David Morrison, Bridgeport-based legal counsel for Cornerstone Labor Services, deferred comment to Washington, D.C.-based Cornerstone legal counsel Gregory J. Ossi, who did not respond to a request for comment.
The unions were seeking lost wages and benefits for each day of alleged violations under the WARN Act for each employee.
The lawsuit was filed in July, contending that Cornerstone Labor Services temporarily laid off all 102 employees recognized under a 2019 collective bargaining agreement between the parties, and in May recalled only 36 of those employees, leaving 66 employees permanently laid off.
Those 66 employees had filled out forms to be placed on a recall seniority roster provided for in the collective bargaining agreement to ensure employees the right to be recalled, the unions said, adding the employees were laid off for more than six months, constituting a loss of employment under the WARN Act.
The unions further alleged that Cornerstone Labor Services failed to give notice of the mass layoff to any state or local government entity as required by the WARN Act.
The 102 employees had been recalled in February 2020 after 124 employees were temporarily laid off in December 2019, resulting in 22 layoffs becoming permanent, according to the lawsuit.
Cornerstone Labor Services operates the Coal Mountain mine as an independent contractor under a 2017 agreement with CM Energy Operations, LP, according to a copy of the agreement filed by the unions.
In its response to the complaint, Cornerstone had denied UMWA’s allegation that the company did not recall 66 employees and that as a result, their temporary layoffs were converted to permanent layoffs.
