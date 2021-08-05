Two discordant rulings from West Virginia and Kentucky state utility regulators have left the fate of a Marshall County coal-fired generating facility unclear in a case seen as a key next step in the state’s economic and energy future.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission on Wednesday approved a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to implement and recover costs for environmental upgrades required to keep the Mitchell facility near Moundsville, the John Amos coal-fired facility in Putnam County and the Mountaineer coal-fired plant in Mason County federally compliant and operating through the end of their planned lifespans in 2040.
The commission approved a surcharge for the companies to recover related construction costs that will result in an increase of about 38 cents on monthly bills for the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts a month starting Sept. 1.
But the commission’s decision came a month after Kentucky state utility regulators last month rejected a request by Kentucky Power, another American Electric Power subsidiary and 50% owner of the Mitchell plant, to implement and recover costs for the upgrades at the 50-year-old facility.
Kentucky Power owns 50% of the Mitchell plant along with Wheeling Power, requiring filings to be made in both states.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission found that Kentucky Power failed to prove that a project to keep the plant in compliance with federal effluent limitation guidelines regulating wastewater discharges at coal-fired generating facilities was cost-effective.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission ruled differently, with Chairperson Charlotte Lane opining in a news release that it would be “premature” to start abandoning the state’s traditional base load power supply resources.
But West Virginia regulators acknowledged the multi-state complication arising from their ruling in their order Wednesday, noting that if there are changes in ownership or cost allocations that are required by decisions in other states, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power should bring such changes to the commission’s attention in a future case.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had argued before Kentucky state regulators that if they and the West Virginia Public Service Commission reached different decisions on whether to allow the federal environmental compliance cost recovery, Kentucky Power or a new owner could explore selling its 50% undivided ownership interest in the Mitchell units to Wheeling Power, Appalachian Power or another party, or otherwise restructure its ownership interest in Mitchell.
Wheeling Power and Appalachian Power were neutral on whether Mitchell should stay operational past 2028 when they asked the Public Service Commission of West Virginia in December to approve $317 million in utility customer costs to pay for the federally required environmental upgrades at the Mitchell, Mountaineer and Amos coal-fired generating plants.
West Virginia and Kentucky state utility regulators left Mitchell’s fate up to future filings when asked for comment Thursday.
“The Commission cannot anticipate or react to filings that have not yet been made,” West Virginia Public Service Commission spokeswoman Susan Small said.
“We cannot guess as to what the company might propose or what the PSC might need to investigate,” Kentucky Public Service Commission spokeswoman Karen Wilson said.
Kentucky Power spokeswoman Cynthia Wiseman said in an email Thursday that a decision on how the company proceeds with differing rulings from Kentucky and West Virginia regulators has not been made.
“This decision will need to be a carefully coordinated effort with our Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power sister companies, keeping what’s best for our customers and communities we serve top of mind,” Wiseman said, noting that Kentucky Power filed Monday for a rehearing with the Kentucky Public Service Commission regarding depreciation and accounting issues from the ruling and will wait on that before determining its next step.
Appalachian Power has also sought approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission for approval of environmental upgrades at the Amos and Mountaineer plants. A decision from Virginia regulators on Appalachian Power’s request is due on Aug. 23.
In a report filed with Virginia state utility regulators Thursday afternoon, senior hearing examiner A. Ann Berkebile recommended that regulators deny Appalachian Power’s request for approval to incur and recover costs of complying with federal wastewater guidelines at the Mountaineer and Amos plants.
The State Corporation Commission’s jurisdiction applies when Virginia ratepayers are asked to pay their portion of operation, maintenance and electric output costs of facilities to serve Virginia customers.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said in an email Thursday that the company will weigh the collective decisions from Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia regulators and work with them as it determines its next steps.
When asked if Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power intend and expect to operate all three plants through 2040, Moye said that the operational lives of the plants are “a function of market forces and future environmental regulations.”
Moye also said the West Virginia Public Service Commission-approved surcharge will be adjusted annually and is projected to increase as the utility moves from planning and engineering to actual construction of the new environmental controls at the plants.
“We do not yet know if there will be any ownership changes for the Mitchell Plant,” Moye said. “Certainly, the costs of any improvements must be borne by the owners and users of the plant.”
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton hailed the West Virginia Public Service Commission’s decision.
“This is tremendous news for West Virginia’s state and local economies and a big win for coal miners everywhere,” Hamilton said in an email.
The West Virginia Coal Association had intervened in the case to support keeping the Mitchell plant operational through 2040 and was joined by Marshall County government and labor leaders in making the case that the region would be economically devastated by an early closure of the plant.
Mitchell employed 214 people at combined pay of $26.8 million in 2020.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but this is a massive victory!” Hamilton said.
Clean energy advocates disagree.
Karan Ireland, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club, noted the opposition that met the utilities’ requests among Kentucky regulators and the hearing examiner in the Virginia case.
“If it’s not reasonable in those circumstances, it’s not reasonable here, the difference being we have leaders who are tied to the coal industry and to the past, instead of leaders who will make a plan for the future: for workers, for ratepayers, and for West Virginia as a whole,” Ireland said in an email.
“There’s really no way it’s going to be better for ratepayers,” Emmett Pepper, policy director for Energy Efficient West Virginia, predicted about the impact of a change in Mitchell plant ownership on rates for West Virginian ratepayers.
Replacing a portion of the retired Mitchell capacity with a portion of Appalachian Power’s excess capacity in 2028 would result in savings to West Virginia customers of approximately $27 million annually from 2029 to 2040, the companies reported.
The average monthly residential bill (as measured by the residential rate for 1,000 kilowatt-hours) for American Electric Power’s West Virginia utilities escalated from $55.28 in 2006 to $138.57 in 2021 — an increase of 150% over 15 years.