EUNICE – On a gorgeous May afternoon, Charles Dickens wasn’t sitting on the back porch he had installed at his doublewide mobile home of more than four decades. He wasn’t tending to his garden facing Coal River Road. He couldn’t do that anymore.
Instead, the 72-year-old retired coal miner was sitting in his living room chair thinking about the toll the work had taken on him. Four liters of oxygen a minute flowed into his nose from the machine that had supplied him air for the last 14 months. He'd recently battled pneumonia.
“I’m pushing on 73,” Dickens said, his voice reduced to a raspy whisper. “I’m pushing on it.”
More than two decades in the mines left him with black lung disease and wore out his joints, requiring a mid-1990s knee replacement. The work nearly killed him in 1972 when a rock fell on him. Another miner saved him from suffocation.
He received a letter in April from the Louisa, Kentucky-based Lexington Coal Company advising him and his wife, Sandra Kay, they lived within seven-tenths of a mile from a surface mine where the company would be blasting from sunrise to sunset Monday through Saturday through March.
His body riddled with arthritis, Dickens struggled to move. His mind recoiled in agitation at the prospect of dust from blasting forcing him inside and dragging down his home’s property value.
“They say you can’t stop progress. I guess one way you look at it, it’s progress. They’re gonna make money,” Dickens said. “Another way you look at it, somebody’s gonna pay for it.”
He considered who is paying.
“I am,” he answered.
Dickens died Monday, 16 days shy of his 73rd birthday. He is survived by his wife of seven years, one son and two daughters, one stepdaughter, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His lung function had worsened, contributing to his death.
Three months earlier, Dickens thought of the great-grandchildren he was no longer fit enough to hold decades after being pressured to manipulate dust samples to ward off scrutiny from safety inspectors.
He wasn’t alone.
David Bounds, 73, of Fayette County worked 21 years in the mines after he was diagnosed with black lung disease in 1982. He needed money to support his daughter and put food on the table.
Bounds no longer has enough wind to carry two loads of groceries into his Oak Hill home from his driveway 25 feet away, decades after mine operators pushed him and fellow workers to mine three times more coal as they would on inspection days.
“You can’t play with kids,” Bounds said. “A lot of the things you want done, you can’t do ‘em no more.”
Jerry Coleman, 69, of Cabin Creek hunted before the black lung disease he developed during 37 years in the mines took away the breathing capacity needed to walk up a hill or drag a deer.
“Nobody told you what could happen to you,” Coleman said. “It’s a sad thing that you work them years and when it’s time to quit, that you’re not able to do all the things you would love to do.”
“I would just hope and pray that people going into the mines today can see a better situation from what we had,” Bounds said. “That things would change for them.”
They are changing. For the worse.
Central Appalachia’s frequency and severity of black lung cases have escalated sharply in recent years, impacting more younger miners and their families. They’ve been left vulnerable as federal mine safety regulators and Congress have failed to protect them from rises in the deadliness of mining dust and COVID-19 and downturns in the black lung benefit program and unionization they have relied on.
One-hundred years ago, the federal government dispatched troops and a squadron of aerial bombers against 7,000 to 10,000 striking miners taking part in the largest labor uprising in U.S. history at the Battle of Blair Mountain in Logan County. The federal response prompted miners to lay down their arms with their concerns about horrific living and working conditions in West Virginia’s coalfields unaddressed.
A century later, West Virginia miners and their advocates say, the federal government is letting them down again.
“Congress, one of them guys, just walk in my shoes for one day and let them try to work and see how they feel,” Coleman said. “I guarantee you they’d do something.”
A deadly dust
The Mine Safety and Health Administration has refused to lower the legal exposure limit for the catalyst for the sharp rise in the most severe black lung cases: silica dust.
Silica dust is composed of small particles that become airborne during drilling, chipping, cutting, grinding and other work activities. Although the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health says chronic silicosis usually occurs after 10 or more years of exposure to respirable crystalline silica, the agencu has noted the disease can occur much more quickly after heavy exposures.
“Freshly fractured respirable silica is highly toxic and causes significantly more lung scarring than coal dust,” Dr. Robert Cohen of the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health testified in 2019 before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections.
Cohen said the proportion of miners with larger round scars on chest X-rays associated with silicosis had increased in central Appalachia – West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia – paralleling a rise in severe black lung disease in those miners.
“I believe that the resurgent epidemic of black lung in central Appalachia is driven in significant part by excessive exposure to respirable crystalline silica,” Cohen testified.
Severe black lung in central Appalachia has reached its highest level since record-keeping began in the 1970s, according to a 2018 report on underground miners working from 1970 to 2017.
Published in the American Journal of Public Health, the report found one in 20 long-tenured underground miners in central Appalachia had coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, or black lung, that had advanced to progressive massive fibrosis, a condition the authors noted is “totally disabling.”
“We can think of no other industry or workplace in the United States in which this would be considered acceptable,” the authors wrote.
Two machines that cut and gather coal from a seam on a single mining section, resulting in twice as much coal being produced per cubic feet of air blowing through the mine, pose particular concerns for miners, said Beckley attorney Sam Brown Petsonk.
He said he has seen a dramatic increase in cases among miners in their 40s and 50s. Some cases are so severe, miners in their early-to-mid-40s require lung transplants.
“That should never happen,” Petsonk said.
“Absolutely unconscionable”
An Office of Inspector General's report released in November found the Mine Safety and Health Administration has not sufficiently protected coal miners from silica dust. The agency has maintained essentially the same exposure limit established in the 1960s.
“It’s absolutely unconscionable,” Petsonk said. “And it’s evidence that our country still treats coal miners like somehow [they’re] second-class citizens.”
The agency, the inspector general observed, does not issue citations or fines for excess silica exposures alone since its exposure limit for silica is tied to its exposure limit for respirable coal mine dust. The office noted the agency’s silica sampling protocols may be too infrequent to protect miners since the MSHA only sampled mines for silica levels during quarterly inspections of underground coal mines and semi-annual inspections of surface mines, likely missing fluctuations in silica levels stemming from changes in geology and worker movement.
In his testimony, Cohen called on the MSHA to sample respirable crystalline silica more frequently using current technologies.
“[The MSHA] is not doing enough to protect our miners,” longtime black lung benefits counselor Debbie Wills said during a recent webinar advocating for stronger protections, “or we wouldn’t have the kind of [advanced black lung] cases we’ve got at the ages that miners are coming in with.”
“Nothing but delay”
A U.S. Department of Labor spokesman said the MSHA intends to issue a proposed rule to address miners’ exposure to respirable crystalline silica.
But the Office of Inspector General noted the MSHA has spent more than two decades in rulemaking without changing its silica exposure limit, starting and restarting rulemaking efforts for silica regulations at least five times, in 1996, 1998, 2003, 2010 and 2014.
The MSHA’s coal mine silica exposure limit of 100 micrograms per cubic meter of air remains double the limit of 50 that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended in 1974.
“It’s been nothing but delay for decades,” said Wes Addington, executive director of the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, a Whitesburg, Kentucky-based nonprofit law firm that represents coal miners on safety issues. “What that’s produced is miners with more severe disease than we’ve ever recorded in the history of our country.”
Part of the problem, Wills said, is federal mine regulators let coal operators handle dust sampling.
“I’ve heard from thousands of miners that this is not done correctly,” Wills said. “It’s MSHA’s responsibility, as far as I’m concerned, to see that it is done correctly.”
Bounds recalled that operators at the mines where he worked from the 1970s through the 1990s made it clear that accurate dust sampling was out of the question.
“When we got dust pumps to wear on our bodies to see how much dust was coming into our lungs, we were told to turn them off,” Bounds said. “We were told to put them in our dinner bucket. We were told to take them down in the intake airway and leave them until quitting time so they’d get good samples.”
In 1991, the MSHA issued 4,710 citations to more than 500 companies for tampering with respirable coal mine dust samples at nearly 850 coal mines.
During testimony before the House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections 28 years later, United Mine Workers of America President Cecil E. Roberts condemned the MSHA for not doing more since then to keep operators from circumventing mandatory dust monitoring. He proposed the agency impose a mandatory fee for service on each operator to conduct all compliance sampling.
“Until Congress passes legislation that requires MSHA to promulgate specific standards that protect miners, and corrects the shortcomings of the current dust standards, nothing is going to change,” Roberts testified.
Enforcement issues
The MSHA has a history of not enforcing key safety regulations in addition to not tightening them.
An Office of Inspector General report released in March found the agency has not properly managed the process it uses to issue, terminate, modify and vacate safety violations.
For more than 215,000 violations of 706,000 the office reviewed, it found the agency had not verified that coal operators corrected hazards until after their required due date, a failure the office observed “unnecessarily jeopardized miner safety.”
The MSHA had identified similar failures during its own reviews conducted from 2003 through 2012 of previous investigations of accidents such as those that killed two miners at the Aracoma Alma #1 Mine in Logan County in 2006, 12 miners at the Sago Mine in Upshur County in 2006 and 29 miners at the Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County in 2010.
The Office of Inspector General noted in its summary of the MSHA’s response to the office’s findings that the agency registered concern about the “balance and tone” of the findings, saying extended abatement due dates did not mean miners were exposed to hazards and operators are responsible for abating hazards when they are identified.
“I didn’t find a lot of concrete proposals to fix the issue of timely making sure that violations are being corrected … particularly when they’re substantial violations,” Addington said of the agency’s response.
A 2019 Office of Inspector General report found the MSHA did not prevent mine operators who were delinquent in paying penalties from commencing operations on a new mine.
Eight years earlier, the office found the MSHA needed to improve its civil penalty collection practices. The office noted the agency had erroneously not assessed a civil penalty for more than 5,000 violations issued from January 1995 to July 2006.
UMWA spokesman Phil Smith said in an email that federal law should make it clear that a delinquent operator is to be shut down until its penalties are paid.
The MSHA also has faced withering criticism from miners, their union and other advocates for failing to adopt an emergency temporary standard requiring mine operators to strengthen protections against COVID-19 for their workers.
MSHA guidance released in March suggested mine operators conduct hazard assessments of mine sites, identify measures that limit COVID-19 transmission and ensure miners who are infected or potentially infected are separated and sent home.
“The state of the pandemic is in constant flux, and MSHA will follow the science,” a Department of Labor spokesman said last month. “If it becomes necessary, we will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard for COVID-19 for the mining industry.”
The MSHA’s refusal to do so comes despite a report issued by the Office of Inspector General in July 2020 recommending the agency monitor COVID-19 outbreaks at mines and reevaluate its decision not to issue an emergency temporary standard related to COVID-19 to help protect miners.
Petsonk said he’s gotten calls from miners are concerned about COVID-19 in their workplace.
“In an underground mining environment where you have positive directional ventilation, miners have good reason to be concerned about their exposure,” Petsonk said.
The UMWA-backed COVID-19 Mine Worker Protection Act, pushed by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., would direct the Department of Labor to develop and implement a comprehensive infectious disease exposure control plan, provide personal protective equipment to miners and track and investigate mine-related infections data.
That bill and a House version of the measure have languished in their respective chambers, just as previously introduced versions did in the previous congressional session last year.
West Virginia miner advocates say union mines have been much safer than nonunion mines, but the latter increasingly and overwhelmingly outnumber the former.
The number of union coal employees in West Virginia dropped from 5,468 in 2009 to 2,850 in 2019, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data — a decline 16 percentage points greater than the drop in nonunion members during the same time span.
Fighting to secure benefits
Retired and active West Virginia miners are left fending for themselves.
Bounds and Coleman are vice president and president of the Black Lung Association chapters for Fayette and Kanawha counties, respectively.
“I’ve received my black lung benefits,” Bounds said. “And I wanna help other people get theirs.”
Members draw information and hope from each other at monthly chapter meetings by encouraging others to complete the challenging benefits paperwork and talking about their own experiences going through the process, with additional guidance from black lung clinic workers and attorneys.
Black Lung Association members have focused in recent years on getting Congress to help shore up the financially strained trust fund responsible for providing their black lung benefits.
“The government’s giving a lot of money out,” Coleman said. “They’re helping a lot of people. But they’re not giving us nothin’.”
National Black Lung Association President Gary Hairston, 67, of Beckley, who quit mining coal in 2002 after his black lung diagnosis, is leading the group's fight to get Congress to permanently extend and raise by 25% an excise tax that coal producers must pay when coal they produce is first sold or used.
That tax is the main source of revenue for the Federal Black Lung Program and the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, which pay benefits to miners disabled by the disease as well as to their eligible survivors and dependents when no responsible coal operator is identified or when the liable operator does not pay.
A 2018 Government Accountability Office report found trust fund borrowing may exceed $15 billion by 2050. Increasing the excise tax rates by 25% was the only option that eliminated simulated trust fund debt by fiscal year 2050.
But miner advocates have had to fight just to ensure the extension of the excise taxes from year to year. The tonnage rates will revert to their original rates – meaning they’d be more than halved – unless Congress acts by the end of the year.
Capito and Reps. David McKinley, R-W.Va.; Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.; and Carol Miller, R-W.Va., oppose raising the tax. Manchin was among six Senate Democrats to introduce a bill in the last session of Congress that would have extended the excise tax through 2030. His office declined to comment on a proposal to permanently increase the tax.
Manchin and Capito are helpful, Hairston said, “when it benefits them.”
Getting harder to breathe
Bounds thought he was bulletproof. By the end of his career, he had been nursing black lung for 20 years and had just broken his foot in three different places on the job – two years removed from a heart attack.
“I don’t think no law is steep enough or deep enough yet to take care of the working miner,” Bounds said. “Whatever you have to do, do it.”
It took a 1968 underground explosion that killed 78 coal miners in Farmington to convince Congress to pass the Coal Mine Health and Safety Act the following year requiring federal inspections of all coal mines and establishing federal benefits for black lung victims.
Mines have gotten safer since then. But it’s getting harder – not easier – for central Appalachian coal miners to breathe.
The Farmington explosion occurred the same year Dickens’ coal mining career began.
“It took care of the family,” Dickens said. “But some of the things you just try not to think about, about your health and stuff.”
Generations that followed Dickens into the mines still are looking to the feds to take better care of them.
“You … hope things don’t come your way,” Dickens said. “But they do.