Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor's Note

This story is part of our "Facing Flooding" series highlighting flood and climate protection obstacles and solutions in West Virginia.

West Virginia’s flood damages in the past two decades have been devastating.

The state suffered over 2,100 flood and flash flood events that resulted in 39 deaths and over $464.1 million in property damage from 2004 through March 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you