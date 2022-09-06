Union Carbide Corp. has begun demolishing buildings, tanks and vessels at its Institute facility.
The company is demolishing assets associated with its Cellosize unit. Cellosize is a brand name that Union Carbide parent company Dow Chemical has used to identify additives used in shampoos, body washes, hair colorants and skin cleansers.
Dow Chemical spokesperson Bethany Kinder said in an email the assets have been out of commission for many years and that all demolition work is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.
Union Carbide is a tenant at the Institute site between W.Va. 25 and the Kanawha River owned by Altivia, a Houston-headquartered chemical producer.
Neighboring West Virginia State University said in an Aug. 25 email to students and employees that the university had been notified by Altivia that demolition would be taking place. The university cautioned that there may be clouds of dust and loud noises and vibrations during the demolition and removal process.
Jack Bailey, vice president of university relations, said the school was notified of the impending demolition work on Aug. 22 and receives notices from Altivia if there will be training exercises, drills or alarm tests at the site.
“This was the first involving work of this type,” Bailey said in an email.
Bailey said the university doesn’t expect any impact to its operations from the work.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Terry Fletcher said a contractor is removing any asbestos at the site while a separate contractor conducts the demolition.
The DEP’s Division of Air Quality receives applications for asbestos removal and demolition. The Division of Air Quality received the required notification from Dow, Fletcher said.
Kinder said Union Carbide would “mak[e] proper notifications of planned demolition activities, including prior to removal of large vessels and structures.”
Kinder added that measures were in place to control dust during the demolition.
“[T]here is no risk to those within the site, the University or community,” Kinder said.
Dow has used the Cellosize brand name for hydroethyl cellulose thickeners, which the chemical giant has called a “portfolio” of biodegradable additives used for water-based personal care products.
Environmental advocates have been wary of the long history of chemical operations in Institute.
A historically Black community, Institute long has been what former DEP environmental advocate Pam Nixon has called an “environmental sacrifice zone.” Chemical facilities like those operated by Union Carbide Corp., Bayer CropScience and Specialty Products, as well as sites such as the nearby Dunbar treatment plant and asphalt-producing company West Virginia Paving, have combined to expose Institute to elevate health and safety risks for generations.
