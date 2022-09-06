Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Union Carbide Corp. has begun demolishing buildings, tanks and vessels at its Institute facility.

The company is demolishing assets associated with its Cellosize unit. Cellosize is a brand name that Union Carbide parent company Dow Chemical has used to identify additives used in shampoos, body washes, hair colorants and skin cleansers.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

