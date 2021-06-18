Inhaling it can cause cancer and genetic mutation. Chronic exposure has caused nausea, eye and skin burns, vomiting, neurological disorders and reproductive difficulty.
It’s ethylene oxide. Union Carbide Corp. facilities in Institute and South Charleston released 867,516 pounds of it from 1987 to 2019, according to facility-reported data published by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Most of that total came from the Institute site.
The two facilities’ emissions of the colorless, flammable chemical used to make antifreeze and sterilize medical equipment have declined sharply from their 1980s and 1990s amounts.
But a Gazette-Mail analysis of facility-reported data published by the EPA found air fugitive emissions have driven an increase in ethylene oxide released at Union Carbide’s South Charleston facility over the past decade.
Ethylene oxide releases from Union Carbide’s South Charleston facility have risen from 214 pounds in 2009 to 756 in 2019. Ethylene oxide fugitive emissions from the South Charleston facility have risen more than sixfold, from 111 pounds in 2009 to 684 in 2019, even as the facility’s air stack emissions declined from 103 to 72 over the same span.
The EPA defines fugitive emissions — typically leaks — as unintended emissions that could not pass through a stack, vent or other opening.
“[A]n increase in pollution, I think that’s a concern, in particular if it’s unclear why there’s an increase in fugitive emissions,” said Elena Craft, senior director of climate and health at the Environmental Defense Fund, a New York-based nonprofit group. “That means there’s something not going the way the facility had expected it to, in terms of how that facility operates.”
“This shows how urgent it is for EPA to strengthen the national standards to limit ethylene oxide and other toxic air pollution from this facility and other chemical plants like these around the country.” Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition co-director Vivian Stockman said in a statement.
The Institute facility released 9,164 pounds of ethylene oxide from 2015 through 2019, more than most of the 25 high-priority facilities where the EPA has estimated ethylene oxide emissions significantly contribute to elevated estimated cancer risk.
That group of facilities includes sites such as Viant Medical Inc., in Michigan, and Becton, Dickinson & Company, in Georgia, which entered into enforcement settlements with state regulators.
The former ended the use of ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment at Viant. The latter agreement required Becton, Dickinson & Company to reduce fugitive ethylene oxide emissions to fewer than 30 pounds per month.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if plants are trying as much as possible to reduce those emissions, which is good,” said Kyle Steenland, professor of environmental health and epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health. “The problem with cancer is what happened a long time ago is relevant.”
The EPA didn’t define ethylene oxide as a carcinogen until December 2016, when it found the chemical to be 30 times more carcinogenic to adults than previously thought.
The agency’s first release of an air toxics assessment since it classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen came in 2018 and was based on 2014 emissions of air toxics.
After the EPA’s new assignment of ethylene oxide as a carcinogen, local risk cancer estimates rose.
‘A right to be worried’
The latest National Air Toxics Assessment found six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risks from ethylene oxide nationwide were in Kanawha County. More than 12,000 people lived in those six tracts, according to the agency.
The assessment is a screening tool used to help the EPA and other air regulators determine whether certain pollutants merit further investigation, calculating cancer risk and noncancer health effect estimates for about 140 air toxics the agency regulates under the federal Clean Air Act.
Kanawha County’s total cancer risk was 366 in 1 million, 10th-highest in the country, and made up largely of the risk from ethylene oxide that composed much of the risk for most tracts across the country.
“Any time that your county is at a higher cancer risk or demonstrates a higher cancer risk in nearby areas, no one wants to see that kind of information about their region,” Craft said. “I think folks have a right to be worried.”
The 2014 National Air Toxics Assessment estimated the nationwide average cancer risk from breathing air toxics at 30 in 1 million. That means that, on average, about 30 people per 1 million would develop cancer if they breathed air with 2014 levels of air toxics over a lifetime of 70 years.
In March 2020, the EPA’s Office of Inspector General released a report urging the agency to inform residents who live near facilities with significant ethylene oxide emissions about their elevated estimated cancer risks.
Those facilities included Union Carbide’s Institute and South Charleston sites.
The report noted agency plans for potential outreach activities for people living near those facilities in the first half of 2020.
But the EPA delayed outreach because additional information had to be gathered and modeled after the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection asked for help in coming up with localized data for those two facilities, according to officials.
The pollutant concentrations used in federal air toxics assessment-risk calculations are based on computer model simulations, not actual measurements.
“Of course, localized data is always going to be the most helpful, in terms of accessing exposure and risk,” Craft said. “I think collecting that kind of information is key, in terms of understanding the health impacts.”
The EPA has encouraged state environmental regulators to better understand emissions at facilities the National Air Toxics Assessment identified as having elevated cancer risk because of ethylene oxide releases.
In 2019, the DEP got what acting agency spokesman Terry Fletcher said were the most recent and accurate emissions data at the Institute and South Charleston locations so regulators could perform their own dispersion modeling and get a more precise view of potential risks and minimization strategies.
The DEP shared its final air dispersion and human exposure modeling with the EPA in April. The DEP has asked the EPA to take the lead in explaining the results in future public meetings.
But the agencies haven’t conducted onsite air sampling as part of their cancer risk reassessment.
“I guess it’s good to do the dispersion model, but the gold standard is actually what’s in the air, not what you think might be in the air,” Steenland said. “You’d think that DEP or someone would be trying to do that.”
Modeling first, sampling laterRegulators will — eventually.
Fletcher said the DEP and EPA are developing a plan to sample select sites near the facilities and will compare air sampling results to the risk assessment.
Modeling is less expensive than sampling, something Fletcher cited as a reason for the agencies taking the former approach first.
In 2019, the EPA noted that, while air dispersion modeling doesn’t give actual concentration values at specific locations and times, it can give long-term average concentration estimates at locations of interest for chronic risk assessment.
“Often, one does both in tandem,” Clean Air Task Force air pollution specialist John Graham said of modeling- and sample-based monitoring. “You can use monitored data to verify your modeling results. Even that can be tricky. For example, modeling will generally assume constant emissions, or maybe emissions that vary with time of day, or day of week. But actual emissions are not that consistent.”
Still, Graham said, doing modeling and monitoring together is more informative than relying on either alone.
Fletcher said a detailed review of site-specific data in 2019 found the facilities had been overestimating ethylene oxide emissions because of a simplifying calculation on their part. Updated process information showed emission estimates from valves and pumps were greatly reduced.
But EPA spokesman David Sternberg said modeling analyses state regulators asked the federal agency to conduct confirmed there were still higher risks in the area, although less widespread.
Fletcher said a state Department of Health and Human Resources review of National Cancer Registry data does not indicate an increase in cancers associated with ethylene oxide in the Institute and South Charleston areas. But Fletcher noted that the updated human exposure modeling results still predict potential cancer risk from long-term inhalation exposure to ethylene oxide.
Ethylene oxide emissions at Union Carbide’s Institute and South Charleston facilities have declined substantially since 2014, something Kyle Bandlow, spokesman for Union Carbide’s parent company, Dow Chemical, noted in an email.
Bandlow said Union Carbide has worked with the EPA on the latest risk estimate process, providing emissions data requested by the agency. Fletcher said Union Carbide has been cooperative.
The company is investing in new equipment, facility modifications and updated emissions control technology to reduce emissions across all of its ethylene oxide-producing sites in North America, Bandlow said.
A Union Carbide facility in Taft, Louisiana, is among 25 high-priority facilities where the EPA has estimated ethylene oxide emissions fuel an elevated estimated cancer risk.
“We remain dedicated to reducing ethylene oxide emissions below their already safe levels in order to meet or even exceed EPA regulations and align with the [c]ompany’s own aggressive sustainability goals,” Bandlow said.
But neither Union Carbide nor Dow answered questions about why ethylene oxide releases from the South Charleston facility more than tripled from 2009 to 2019, what has caused an escalation in fugitive ethylene oxide emissions and what the companies have done to address it.
Sternberg said toxic release data submitted by Union Carbide did not provide reasons quantities of reportable nitrate compounds had been increasing.
Demanding cleaner air
The legacy of ethylene oxide emissions in Kanawha County is long.
In the late 1970s, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health studies noted workers’ exposure to the chemical at Union Carbide’s Institute and South Charleston facilities.
Two federal class-action lawsuits filed by Kanawha County residents against Union Carbide in 2019 tout the studies and the 2014 National Air Toxics Assessment, alleging the company’s ethylene oxide emissions exposed residents in Institute and South Charleston to hazardous levels of the chemical for decades.
The still-unresolved lawsuits contend the pollution prompted residents to turn to medical monitoring to mitigate increased cancer risk.
Low-income and minority residents are disproportionately vulnerable to the elevated estimated cancer risk from ethylene oxide emissions at Union Carbide’s two Kanawha County facilities.
Of the nearly 26,000 people estimated to live within a 3-mile radius of the Institute facility, according to the EPA, 13% are minorities, and annual incomes for more than 28% of the households within that radius are less than $25,000.
Of the more than 41,000 people estimated to live within a 3-mile radius of the South Charleston facility, 20% are minorities and annual incomes are less than $25,000 for nearly 31% of households.
The percentages of minorities and low-income households near the two facilities exceed West Virginia’s statewide clips in those categories.
The highest local cancer risks from ethylene oxide were found in tracts along Route 25 near a Union Carbide ethylene oxide distribution facility in the unincorporated community of Institute. Located within those tracts are McKinley Middle School, West Virginia State University, Shawnee Regional Park, North Charleston Community Center and Alban Elementary School.
Institute has traditionally had a high concentration of Black residents, relative to most of the rest of West Virginia, dating to the founding of historically Black West Virginia State University as the West Virginia Colored Institute in 1890.
“Our history with exposures, those toxic exposures to chemicals and to other things that are impactful to our body is just a part of the history of the area,” Mustafa Santiago Ali, National Wildlife Federation vice president of environmental justice, climate, and community revitalization, said Friday in a videoconference on the burdens borne by Black Appalachians
Speakers at the event held by the Black Appalachian Coalition and NAACP called on the Biden administration to deliver on its promise of environmental justice, which the EPA defines as fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income regarding development and enforcement of environmental regulations.
Alice Chow, chief of the EPA’s regional air quality analysis branch, said the agency’s air regulators consider communities that are “vulnerable and overburdened with pollution” when doing regulatory work.
“It shouldn’t be too much to ask that we be able to breathe clean air,” Stockman said. “We’re calling on the EPA to do its job and protect the health of communities in South Charleston and Institute and beyond.”
But as environmental regulators plan their remodeled risk rollout, the area’s long history of ethylene oxide emissions looms and lengthens further.
“It’s good to do things now and good to do dispersion modeling now,” Steenland said. “But also, unfortunately, what happened 10 years ago is probably more important than what’s happening today, in terms of cancer, because it takes a long time to develop.”