More than three years after a South Charleston landholding company first tried to address alleged water pollutant discharges from nearby Union Carbide Corporation with a federal lawsuit, the legal limbo is lengthening.
Union Carbide is still not in a voluntary remediation program designed to address potential contamination at an alleged toxic dumping site in South Charleston, is contesting state environmental regulators’ finding of illegal discharges onsite and is now facing a fourth lawsuit from the company.
The Courtland Company first sued Union Carbide in August 2018 alleging that groundwater contaminants were migrating from Union Carbide property onto Courtland property, citing a 2017 Courtland-funded investigation the company said revealed arsenic, barium, lead, selenium and other contaminants on its property that also were present in Union Carbide facility groundwater.
Then an October 2019 deposition of Union Carbide’s remediation leader revealed the existence of the Filmont landfill — a Union Carbide-owned site near Davis Creek and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston that the Courtland Company alleges was never properly closed and remains an illegal open dump and environmental hazard.
Union Carbide agreed last month to a consent order from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection aimed at ensuring environmental compliance at the Filmont site. That consent order stipulates that if Union Carbide is accepted into the state’s voluntary remediation program encouraging voluntary cleanup and redevelopment of contaminated properties by providing environmental liability protections under West Virginia law, the Filmont site would be remediated within 60 days.
Union Carbide submitted its application for enrolling the Filmont landfill into the program to the Department of Environmental Protection on Feb. 2.
But the company has not been accepted into the program due to the company’s pending appeal of a notice of violation that the department issued in December alleging that the Filmont landfill was discharging unpermitted waste via seeps and pipes into Ward Branch, a waterway near the dump, according to DEP acting spokesman Terry Fletcher.
An evidentiary hearing on the company’s appeal is slated for Oct. 14-15 before the West Virginia Environmental Quality Board, according to the board’s website. The board is a quasi-judicial review board that hears appeals regarding permitting and enforcement decisions issued by the DEP.
The consent order that Union Carbide agreed to last month requires the company to sample the seep identified in the DEP’s notice of violation and a seep identified in a nearby drainage ditch.
Meanwhile, the Courtland Company has tried to get Union Carbide to cease its alleged water pollution sooner to no avail.
The company on Sept. 1 filed a fourth federal lawsuit against Union Carbide requesting a permanent injunction to stop the alleged illegal discharges from the Filmont site.
Courtland’s third federal lawsuit came in February, alleging that the dump was violating the federal Clean Water Act a day before the company filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction directing Union Carbide to stop all discharges from the site into nearby waters within 14 days.
Senior U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver, Jr. in April denied the Courtland Company’s request.
In May, Copenhaver granted Courtland’s motion to consolidate its three lawsuits against Union Carbide, concluding it would likely reduce the overall time, burden and expense for the court, parties and witnesses.
The consent order that Union Carbide agreed to last month notes that during an April 26 site visit with DEP personnel, Union Carbide representatives said that a full investigation of the seep at the Filmont site had not been completed and that the role of an adjacent highway property as a source had not been determined.
April 26 marked the DEP’s last site visit, according to Fletcher, who noted that the DEP has not received any sample results that definitively determine whether pollutants are present in either of the seeps under scrutiny.
“The terms and conditions of the consent order are intended to require comprehensive sampling of such,” Fletcher said in an email.
The Courtland Company alleges Union Carbide disposed of hazardous waste and substances from the 1950s through the 1980s at the Filmont landfill.
Filings show Union Carbide had been monitoring the Filmont site and, in 2010, prepared a PowerPoint presentation for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection in which it pledged to “maintain the inactive landfill as it currently exists.”
Courtland’s February lawsuit alleged leachate from Union Carbide’s disposal site containing hazardous waste and substances was still being discharged into Davis Creek and the Kanawha River without a proper permit. The suit alleged Union Carbide was discharging toxic pollutants including arsenic, chromium, cadmium, lead, selenium and mercury into Davis Creek and two other waterways, Ward Branch and South Boundary Creek.
Orange sludge deposits were heavy where waste liquid flowed from the dump and along a creek bank into Ward Branch in January, according to a declaration from Scott Simonton, professor at Marshall University and former vice chairman of the Environmental Quality Board, filed by the Courtland Company in February.