The United States Forest Service has approved the Mountain Valley Pipeline crossing through the Jefferson National Forest for a third time.
The Forest Service on Monday announced it had issued approval for the unfinished 303.5-mile gas pipeline to cross through a 3.5-mile stretch of the Jefferson National Forest.
The agency amended a land and resource management plan for the Jefferson National Forest as needed to allow the 42-inch-diameter pipeline to cross it, angering project opponents who have concerns about the project’s effect on soil quality and biodiversity.
Monroe County landowner and activist Maury Johnson, one of the most vocal opponents of the pipeline, grew up in the shadow of the Jefferson National Forest and views the Forest Service’s decision as a green light for attacking the forest’s biodiversity and water quality.
“It is unconscionable that the Biden administration and other government officials are trying to destroy this precious resource and national forest with the horrible and unnecessary Mountain Valley Pipeline,” Johnson said in a statement.
Russell Chisholm, managing director of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition, said he can see the Jefferson National Forest from his kitchen window. The coalition consists of West Virginia and Virginia groups opposing fossil fuel infrastructure expansion.
“The Biden administration is trying to destroy my home with the Mountain Valley Pipeline,” Chisholm said.
The Forest Service said it will provide a letter of concurrence for the project to the Bureau of Land Management, an agency within the Department of Interior, giving the bureau terms and conditions to which Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, must adhere. A notice for Mountain Valley to proceed with construction would be issued when terms and conditions are met, the Forest Service said.
The Bureau of Land Management is responsible for approving pipelines that cross federal land under the jurisdiction of two or more federal agencies and will determine whether to issue a right-of-way and temporary-use permit for the long-delayed project.
In a draft environmental impact statement released last month, the Forest Service acknowledged that it could require Mountain Valley to remove pipes and restore the Jefferson National Forest project area to as close to pre-project condition as possible.
But the Forest Service proposed changing the Jefferson National Forest land and resource management plan to allow the 303-mile pipeline to cross the forest instead, including amendments to accommodate heavy equipment use in the pipeline construction zone with mitigation measures.
The Forest Service cited changes between its previously issued environmental impact statement thrown out by the Fourth Circuit and its latest Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, including regrowth of vegetation within the pipeline right-of-way on Peters Mountain and sediment monitoring in two watersheds off National Forest Service land conducted by Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals threw out two past Forest Service approvals of the Jefferson National Forest crossing in July 2018 and January 2022, major project setbacks.
Across National Forest Service land covered by an environmental impact statement, the project was slated to require a 125-foot-wide temporary construction right-of-way affecting 54 acres for pipeline installation and a 50-foot-wide right-of-way for pipeline operation affecting 22 acres.
In January 2022, Fourth Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote in a unanimous decision that the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management insufficiently considered sedimentation and erosion effects of the pipeline, prematurely approved the use of a conventional bore method to construct stream crossings, and failed to comply with a Forest Service rule governing forest plan amendments.
The Forest Service process isn’t the only obstacle blocking the path to completion for the pipeline, which was first announced in 2014.
The Fourth Circuit threw out a water quality certification for the pipeline last month issued by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
The DEP failed to adequately address the project’s history of water quality violations or include conditions requiring oil and gas construction permit program and stormwater pollution prevention plan compliance, the court ruled.
The DEP had released a consent order in 2021 requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water, mostly for violations documented in 2019. That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the state in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
In a Fourth Circuit filing last month, environmental groups have challenged a February finding issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that the pipeline isn’t likely to threaten endangered species.
“We maintain that the Mountain Valley Pipeline cannot be built through the Jefferson National Forest without lasting damage to sensitive forests, habitats and waters,” Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator for the environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices, said in a statement Monday.
Some project construction on National Forest Service land already has taken place. Portions of the right-of-way on National Forest Service land were cleared of trees between March and April 2018. On Sinking Creek and Brush Mountain National Forest Service land, the trees were felled and removed, and the right-of-way was graded. Trees were felled but not removed from the right-of-way on Peters Mountain.
The project cost has soared from $3.5 billion to $6.6 billion amid its many regulatory and legal challenges.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have been outspoken supporters of the pipeline and proposed measures in Congress’ renewed energy permitting reform debate that would force completion of the project. They argue it would enhance national energy security.
West Virginia environmentalists have ardently opposed the project, backing legal challenges slowing the project. They’ve cited water quality and pipeline safety concerns and spoken out against introducing more fossil fuel infrastructure into the state as climate change worsens.
More than three-quarters of the Mountain Valley Pipeline route in West Virginia is considered to have a high incidence of and high susceptibility to landslides, according to a separate final environmental impact statement issued by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff.
Mountain Valley Pipeline developers have estimated that total life-cycle emissions from the unfinished 303-mile pipeline slated to cross 11 counties in West Virginia would range from 48 million to 57 million metric tons of greenhouse gases per year.
The project has cost $20 million to $25 million per month, largely for maintenance of rights-of-way, Equitrans Midstream Corp. chairman and CEO Thomas Karam said in a quarterly earnings call in November.
Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans is the pipeline’s lead developer.
