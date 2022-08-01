Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The U.S. House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a bill designed to curb mining-caused water pollution.

The House approved the Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act. The bill would allow states to set aside a portion of abandoned mine land funding from a sweeping infrastructure law signed into law by President Joe Biden in November to treat acid mine drainage.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmedia

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

