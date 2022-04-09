The testimony was about solar, but the forecast was cloudier by the time it was over.
American Electric Power’s first proposal following the provisions of a 2020 state law that encouraged utility-scale solar development included testimony from a company representative that started out sparking visions of a brighter day for solar in West Virginia.
A 50-megawatt solar project AEP is planning for Berkeley County is projected to be in service by October 2023, Joseph A. Karrasch, the utility's director of regulated infrastructure development reported in written testimony filed with regulators.
Federal tax benefits from an investment tax credit would give the project a boost. The project, in turn, would give West Virginia’s landscape a boost via construction on a brownfield site under the guidelines of Senate Bill 583, state lawmakers’ 2020 measure designed to welcome utility-scale solar sites.
Karrasch further argued the endeavor would promote economic growth in West Virginia by expanding AEP’s generation mix and retaining customers.
But toward the end of his testimony, Karrasch acknowledged uncertainties in solar energy that threaten the long-term success of pending solar proposals from both AEP and FirstEnergy.
Karrasch said a global rise in demand for equipment to build renewable facilities, COVID-19-prompted manufacturing shutdowns and uncertainty over potential changes to federal solar tax credits and U.S. tariffs on solar energy imports have impacted the timing of negotiations with developers and project benchmarks.
More than two months later, the future is even cloudier for solar in West Virginia and across the country.
PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates wholesale electricity movement in West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states, proposed a new approach to processing interconnection requests that could further delay interconnection projects piling up in a bulging backlog for years.
The state Legislature’s 2022 regular session ending last month yielded resolutions affirming its support for expanded fossil fuel production.
Still lying dormant and likely dead in its current form is the Build Back Better Act, the White House-backed climate and social safety budget plan opposed by all five members of West Virginia congressional delegation that the Solar Energy Industries Association said would help triple solar capacity over the next five years.
The solar industry has sounded alarm bells over market disruptions stemming from an investigation announced last month by the U.S. Department of Commerce over allegations Chinese manufacturers shifted production to southeastern Asian nations to avoid paying American tariffs on Chinese-made solar products.
Also last month, FirstEnergy Services Generation Services Director Douglas Hartman testified in a Public Service Commission hearing that company subsidiaries couldn’t find a single site to support all 50 megawatts of solar for its utility-scale proposal pending before the commission.
Hartman admitted a single 50-megawatt solar site would cost less than the five solar sites proposed by Mon Power and Potomac Edison that would provide that much energy combined, following up on his written testimony that Mon Power didn’t control enough contiguous property to support a 50-megawatt site.
The utility-scale solar plans from both AEP and FirstEnergy’s subsidiaries have drawn scorn from county commissions and consumer advocates for proposing rate increases that would include customers not opting to receive solar energy. The Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the Public Service Commission that represents the interests of utility customers, has called for proposals from both companies’ subsidiaries to be rejected.
But the market challenges that Karrasch detailed, combined with siting and PJM interconnection struggles, present problems rate adjustments can’t fix.
“These market challenges have caused prolonged negotiations with the developers, as evolving potential risks are evaluated; uncertainty in equipment availability; and delays in the targeted in-service date,” Karrasch said in his testimony.
Searching for ‘footprint area’
SB 583 gives preference to brownfields, closed landfills, hazardous waste sites and former industrial and mining sites for solar development.
Appalachian Power's approach toward securing utility-scale solar resources has been through competitive requests for proposals aiming to buy generation facilities once they’ve been constructed, said Phil Moye, a spokesman for the AEP subsidiary.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power reported a revenue requirement of $3.4 million for West Virginia ratepayers for the 50-megawatt facility planned for construction in Berkeley County. They expect the project costs to be covered by customers paying a proposed renewable power tariff with a surcharge to cover the balance. The companies propose an average monthly residential rate increase of 1 cent.
In another pending request, the companies sought approval of a 204-megawatt wind energy project in Logan County, Illinois; a 150-megawatt solar facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia; and a 4.9-megawatt solar project in Amherst County, Virginia. The companies also asked for approval to enter into power purchase agreements for three Virginia solar facilities totaling 88.9 megawatts that wouldn’t begin service until December 2024. Regulators in both Virginia and West Virginia must approve the plan.
Appalachian Power plans to acquire the Berkeley County facility once it’s developed and built by Colorado-based Torch Clean Energy, the utility told the Public Service Commission.
Bedington Energy Facility LLC, a Delaware subsidiary of Torch, plans to invest $100 million to build a 100-megawatt solar facility on 750 acres on a Berkeley County brownfield site, according to an agreement between the county and Bedington exempting the company from personal property tax payments for 15 years. After that time, the company is to assume ownership of machinery equipment on the site from the Berkeley County Development Authority.
Appalachian Power has proposed acquiring all of the equity interests Bedington Energy Facility LLC, the entity that would own the facility. The utility then would merge Bedington into Appalachian Power.
Mon Power “could take a lesson from” Appalachian Power, Longview Power CEO Stephen Nelson argued in testimony before the commission in the former’s solar case, saying Appalachian Power has mitigated its development risk by entering into a contract with an experienced developer to acquire the project upon completion.
Nelson suggested Mon Power increase its proposed $40 per megawatt-hour tariff to $109 to ensure subscribing customers fully cover project costs.
FirstEnergy has struggled to find enough brownfield acreage to support its solar aspirations.
“As efficiencies improve, you're looking at four to seven acres to get one megawatt hour,” Hartman told the Public Service Commission. “So we need some pretty significant footprint area to generate the energy.”
Hartman stressed what he argued was the positive of consistency in solar site design in FirstEnergy’s site approach.
“[W]e're going to save maintenance costs, just because we'll have consistent equipment across all five sites,” Hartman said. “There are a number of benefits that we have. And most importantly is the benefit of having our own people, our own team, at FirstEnergy knowledgeable to construct future solar sites.”
Under the solar proposal Mon Power and Potomac Edison filed in November, five facilities would generate 50 megawatts of renewable energy.
If the Public Service Commission approves FirstEnergy’s request, procurement, groundbreaking and permitting would start on the first phase of solar facilities as early as this year, with all five expected to be completed before the end of 2025.
The proposed sites are the Wylie Ridge Substation in Brooke County and Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County, a site near Davis off Route 48 in Tucker County, a 26-acre reclaimed ash disposal site for the shuttered R. Paul Smith Power Station in Berkeley County and the retired Rivesville Power Station in Marion County.
The latter location was a substitute addition after plans to build a site on a 63-acre property adjacent to Cytec Industries’ manufacturing plant in Willow Island, Pleasants County failed.
Mon Power would have leased the property from Cytec, a specialty chemicals and materials technology company acquired by international chemical company Solvay in 2015.
But Mon Power reported learning in January that Cytec would not commit to executing its land lease, prompting Mon Power to substitute in the Rivesville ash site and expand the Fort Martin site to maintain a 50-megawatt solar project.
West Virginia’s mountainous terrain isn’t welcoming to solar development.
“The terrain in West Virginia does present challenges in that it offers fewer flat sites with the acreage required for large-scale solar facilities,” FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye said in an email.
But as SB 583 notes, the state’s many former mine sites offer a more inviting avenue.
A list of 15 sites recommended for further consideration for solar development in a 2017 study by Morgantown-based environmental consulting firm Downstream Strategies included seven sites that had been surface mines.
State and local officials earlier this month announced plans for what project backers say would be the largest solar farm in West Virginia where the former Hobet Mine was located near the border of Boone and Lincoln counties. The site long has been a target for unrealized economic development projects.
SEVA WV, a unit of Kansas City-based Shell portfolio company Savion Energy, plans to partner with the state and the Boone and Lincoln county economic development authorities to work toward a solar farm on the mine site, which covers some 3,000 acres and was one of the largest surface mines in central Appalachia before it shuttered in 2015.
Tom Carlson, director of regulatory and legislative affairs at San Diego-based power producer EDF Renewables North America, said his company is planning a 10-megawatt solar project on reclaimed coal mine land in McDowell County.
The project is in its early stages, Carlson said, adding that the company executed an option-to-lease agreement with a McDowell County parcel landowner that allows for use of up to 200 acres for solar development.
The 10-megawatt project would interconnect to Appalachian Power’s distribution system and supply power to local communities, Carlson said.
Daunting delay
Carlson acknowledged that a two-year pause on interconnection application approvals proposed by PJM – which requires approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission – would impact the ability of projects to join the project queue.
“[B]ut once that happens, the process should go quicker and more reliably,” Carlson said.
There were 51 active solar projects in the queue in West Virginia with a combined capacity of more than 3,800 megawatts as of Friday, according to PJM data. Most have projected in-service dates of December 2023 or later. Many have been in the queue since 2020.
PJM spokesman Jeff Shields contended the proposal would speed up the influx of renewables into the grid, reporting that 95% of the 225 gigawatts of generation projects in its planning queue are renewables.
Mon Power cautioned in a Public Service Commission filing that a delay of at least two to three years could happen if PJM decides to study interconnection requests. Mon Power told state utility regulators it believes that the distribution interconnects don’t require study and doesn’t expect interconnection issues due to the small size of the sites.
AEP spokeswoman Tammy Ridout said the projects in its subsidiaries’ filings with the Public service Commission were in the advanced stages of the PJM queue. AEP doesn’t expect PJM’s proposal to cause issues in meeting company renewable energy goals, Ridout said.
But climate advocates fear the backlog of requests from energy developers looking to connect to PJM’s transmission network is so large it threatens the White House’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, a Johnstown, Pennsylvania pro-clean energy think tank, worries the proposal would extend the operational lives of coal and gas-fired power plants that would otherwise cease to be competitives.
O’Leary argued a moratorium on ruling on projects in the PJM queue should be a last resort.
Obstacles adding up
Both AEP and FirstEnergy have pledged to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.
They have a long way to go in West Virginia to get up to speed with the rest of the country. The Energy Information Administration predicted in January that solar power would compose nearly half of new U.S. electric generating capacity in 2022 – more than twice as much as the next highest energy source (natural gas).
A United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report on the climate crisis warned that global emissions must peak by 2025 to stave off the worst effects of a warming world.
Electric power was responsible for 68% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in West Virginia in 2018, per federal energy data – a higher share than any other state and more than twice the national average share of 33.1%.
More solar energy in West Virginia would help. But with interconnection delays, closing climate windows and siting issues looming over utilities’ solar proposals, space and time aren’t on their side.