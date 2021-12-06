Virginia environmental regulators have dealt a blow to Mountain Valley Pipeline developers by denying an air quality permit key to a planned extension of the pipeline into North Carolina.
The Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board voted 6-1 to deny the permit Friday after a motion to approve the permit failed in a 5-2 tally.
The regulatory board composed of governor-appointed citizens released a statement saying the proposed permit to build the Lambert Compressor Station in Pittsylvania County did not meet fair treatment requirements of state environmental justice law.
The board cited environmental justice concerns as why it set aside a state Department of Environmental Quality recommendation to approve the permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based joint venture that owns the pipeline and the extension project.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to run 303 miles from Northern West Virginia to Southern Virginia, crossing Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in the Mountain State.
It would transport up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S.
The extension project, MVP Southgate, is a natural gas pipeline system planned to span 75 miles from Southern Virginia to Central North Carolina.
Compressor stations transport natural gas from producing well sites to end users.
Pipeline developers have planned MVP Southgate to tie into the pipeline near Chatham, Virginia, and carry natural gas to delivery points in Rockingham and Alamance counties in North Carolina for distribution to utility PSNC Energy.
The Department of Environmental Quality had said that projected air emissions from the proposed facility would not violate any applicable National Ambient Air Quality Standards, federally set thresholds for levels of carbon monoxide, lead, particulate matter, ozone, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide.
MVP Southgate project spokesperson Shawn Day contended the Air Pollution Control Board’s decision was “not supported by the factual evidence.”
“Mountain Valley is evaluating its next steps,” Day said in an emailed statement.
Day contended the board’s decision on the MVP Southgate compressor station “has no impact on” the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
But opponents of the pipeline hailed the board’s move, citing the project’s history of water quality violations and environmental justice concerns.
Elizabeth Jones of the Pittsylvania County NAACP Environmental Justice Committee said in a statement the Air Pollution Control Board’s denial of the air permit “took courage.”
“Environmental and climate justice is a civil rights issue,” Jones said. “We all depend on the physical environment and its bounty.”
The Department of Environmental Quality had acknowledged the proposed compressor station would be in an environmental justice community.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines environmental justice as “the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.”
There was an estimated population of 181 in a one-mile ring around the area of the proposed facility, 22% of whom were minorities with 34% of households making $25,000 or less, according to 2013-17 American Community Survey data posted on the Department of Environmental Quality’s website.
“It’s past time for this destructive project to be canceled,” Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator for the environmental group Appalachian Voices, said in a statement.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality reissued a denial of a water quality permit for the planned Southgate extension of the project in April.
Pipeline developers have estimated work is more than 90% complete on the now-$6.2 billion project.
But the project originally was scheduled for completion by the end of 2018 at a cost of just $3.5 billion. The project’s targeted summer 2022 in-service date is based on receiving all water-crossing approvals and the lifting of a remaining exclusion zone around the Jefferson National Forest by the end of 2021.
Legal challenges from environmentalist groups have stalled the project, including one that prompted Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC to abandon a blanket water permit issued by the Corps of Engineers and seek individual water permits.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last month again pushed back the deadline for West Virginia environmental regulators to decide on a key water permit application for the pipeline.
The state Department of Environmental Protection was supposed to make a decision on whether the water quality impact of constructing the Mountain Valley Pipeline across waterbodies would be too negative to allow by Nov. 29.
But the Corps has given the DEP until Dec. 30 to make that determination. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality faces the same decision, also due by the end of the year.
Both were originally allotted 120 days to review the water permit request. Virginia regulators submitted their request to extend their review period in March. West Virginia regulators followed suit in April.
The pipeline already has had adverse impacts on West Virginia’s waters. State environmental regulators issued a consent order earlier this year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water.
That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the state in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million that same year for water quality violations.