Virginia state environmental regulators are leaning toward granting a key water permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline designed to transport natural gas across 11 counties in West Virginia.
Virginia regulators have issued a draft water quality certification for the pipeline that, if ultimately approved, would eliminate one of several obstacles standing in the way of pipeline developers proceeding with construction across wetlands and waterbodies throughout the 303-mile pipeline route.
The draft permit indicates the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s State Water Control Board has determined there is a “reasonable assurance” that the permit would not violate applicable water quality standards or contribute significant impairment of state waters or fish and wildlife resources in the 107 miles of 42-inch-diameter pipeline across six Virginia counties.
Saturday marks the beginning of a two-month public comment period on the draft permit that will end Oct. 27. The Department of Environmental Quality is also having two public hearings on the draft permit on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount and Kyle Hall at Radford University, respectively.
The citizen-comprised State Water Control Board will make the final decision on the draft permit by Dec. 31.
Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, the joint venture that owns the pipeline, is awaiting a decision on another water permit request under the federal Clean Water Act from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
Mountain Valley is also seeking approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the federal agency that regulates the natural gas industry, to change its construction method across waterbodies and wetlands along the pipeline route from an open-cut dry crossing method as previously approved by the commission to a trenchless approach.
Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., the pipeline’s primary interest owner, welcomed the draft water permit in a statement Wednesday, with spokeswoman Natalie Cox noting that the company looks forward to cooperatively working with Virginia state environmental regulators throughout the remaining stages of the regulatory process.
Environmentalists in West Virginia and Virginia both criticized the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s decision to issue the draft permit.
Autumn Crowe, interim program director and staff scientist at the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, noted that the project could not be completed without additional degradation to water resources and that water quality violations have already occurred in both states.
“MVP has provided no evidence that those violations will cease with continued construction,” Crowe said.
If approved, the draft permit would authorize 9.41 acres of impacts to Virginia surface waters, consisting of 5.9 acres of wetlands and 3.51 acres of streams.
In a joint statement Wednesday, environmentalist groups Wild Virginia, Appalachian Voices, and Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights denounced the draft permit issuance, calling on the citizen-comprised State Water Control Board to deny the certification.
“This proposal is an abdication of DEQ's duty to protect Virginians and our precious resources,” the groups said.
The three groups noted a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommendation in May that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers not issue its own key water permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline until it makes less environmentally damaging changes to the project.
The agency questioned in a May 27 letter to the Corps whether pipeline developers had done enough to avoid adverse water-crossing effects.
“[The] EPA is concerned that the applicant has not yet demonstrated that the discharges from the project, as proposed, will not cause or contribute to water quality standards exceedances or significant degradation of receiving waters,” agency wetlands branch chief Jeffrey Lapp wrote to Corps Huntington District regulatory branch chief Michael Hatten in the letter.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection proposed a consent order earlier this year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water. That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the same regulators in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million that same year for water quality violations.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality reissued a denial of a water quality permit for the planned Southgate extension of the project in April.
Legal challenges from environmentalist groups have stalled the project, including one that prompted Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC to abandon a blanket water permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and seek individual water permits.
“Why should we give them the chance to cause further destruction to our waterways?” Lynn Godfrey, pipeline organizer with the Sierra Club Virginia chapter, said in a statement Wednesday. “It’s clear that MVP can’t be trusted to safely build or operate their pipeline.”
Pipeline developers have proposed a 125-foot-wide temporary right-of-way to construct the pipeline and a 50-feet-wide permanent right-of-way to maintain and operate the pipeline once in service. Mountain Valley anticipates the project will temporarily impact more than 21,000 linear feet of streams and 10 acres of wetlands in West Virginia during the construction phase, and permanently impact more than 1,100 linear feet of streams and 2.2 acres of wetlands.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s decision regarding its water quality certification is due Nov. 29. The deadlines for West Virginia and Virginia regulators were determined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and extended by the Corps in June at both West Virginia and Virginia environmental regulators’ requests.
The now-$6.2 billion project was originally scheduled for completion by the end of 2018 at a cost of just $3.5 billion. The project’s targeted summer 2022 in-service date is based on receiving all water crossing approvals and the lifting of a remaining exclusion zone around Jefferson National Forest by the end of 2021.
The natural gas pipeline project travels from Northwestern West Virginia to Southern Virginia, crossing Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in the Mountain State.
The public may review the draft permit and application on the DEQ website.
The Department of Environmental Quality accepts public comments via mail, email, fax or hand delivery. Steve Hardwick of the Department of Environmental Quality’s central office can be reached for information on public comments, document requests and other information at 804-698-4168 or MVP@deq.virginia.gov.