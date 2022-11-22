Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Amos upgrades approved by Virginia

Virginia utility regulators approved wastewater treatment and compliance upgrades for the John Amos power plant (pictured) in Putnam County and the Mountaineer plant in Mason County that they previously denied Monday. The West Virginia Public Service Commission already had approved the upgrades for the coal-fired plants, which were requested by Appalachian Power.

 HD Media file photo

Virginia utility regulators have reversed their denial of federally required wastewater upgrades requested by Appalachian Power for two West Virginia coal-fired electric generation plants.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission on Monday approved wastewater treatment and compliance investments of $63.5 million for the John Amos plant in Putnam County and $21 million for the Mountaineer plant in Mason County.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you