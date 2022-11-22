Virginia utility regulators have reversed their denial of federally required wastewater upgrades requested by Appalachian Power for two West Virginia coal-fired electric generation plants.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission on Monday approved wastewater treatment and compliance investments of $63.5 million for the John Amos plant in Putnam County and $21 million for the Mountaineer plant in Mason County.
The State Corporation Commission found in August 2021 that Appalachian Power had not established that the wastewater retrofits were “reasonable and prudent from an economic or a resource adequacy perspective.”
Later that year, the West Virginia Public Service Commission approved the same upgrades at the plants plus the coal-fired Mitchell plant, also controlled by Appalachian Power parent company American Electric Power. That approval resulted in West Virginia ratepayers picking up a burden of nearly $22 million per year from Virginia and Kentucky customers after those states ruled the proposal uneconomic.
Those states’ jurisdiction applies when their ratepayers are asked to pay their portion of operation, maintenance and electric output costs of facilities to serve customers.
Not making the wastewater treatment upgrades would require the plants to shutter in 2028, per Environmental Protection Agency rules. Appalachian Power has aimed to keep the plants operational through the end of their planned lifespans in 2040.
The State Corporation Commission last year allowed Appalachian Power to file again for approval of wastewater treatment costs, and the company did so in March.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye noted Tuesday that the company’s customers won’t be responsible for jurisdictional wastewater costs approved for cost recovery by the State Corporation Commission.
Depending on the timing of rates taking effect if West Virginia customers had been responsible, the West Virginia revenue requirement would have been the $84.5 million in wastewater costs plus taxes, depreciation, and operating and maintenance expenses, according to Appalachian Power.
The State Corporation Commission’s approval came on the condition that Appalachian Power not seek from Virginia any costs of “uneconomic regulatory dispatch” that is required by the Public Service Commission.
Virginia regulators based their reversal on a report from State Corporation Commission hearing examiner D. Mathias Roussy Jr. filed last month. Roussy said that the Public Service Commission’s requirement that Appalachian Power’s plants operate at a capacity factor of 69% or higher posed “potential risk” to Virginia of uneconomic dispatch.
Virginia regulators followed through on Roussy’s recommendation that they prohibit Appalachian Power from seeking the costs of uneconomic dispatch required by the Public Service Commission.
Capacity factor, or use rate, is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
Clean energy advocates and Appalachian Power itself have questioned the capacity factor and, like Roussy, called it uneconomic.
The Public Service Commission has been alarmed by rising fuel costs and persistently low capacity factors reported by those utilities. The panel has contended that operating at higher capacity factors would lower costs recoverable from customers, encouraging self-generation over paying rising PJM market prices for purchased power.
PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates electricity movement through West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
Roussy found a “substantial likelihood” that wastewater investment would benefit Virginia ratepayers at a “reasonable cost.” Roussy argued that increased natural gas prices, supply chain challenges and a backlog in PJM’s queue for interconnection of energy projects were reasons to shy away from moving away from significant existing energy sources.
Roussy concluded that Appalachian Power should be able to address the risk of passing up resources made less expensive by the Inflation Reduction Act through the company’s compliance with the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the state’s law that established a mandatory renewable energy portfolio standard program for electric utilities like Appalachian Power.
West Virginia repealed its renewable portfolio standards in 2015.
A witness for the Sierra Club recommended the State Corporation Commission deny Virginia’s share of the costs of wastewater compliance at Amos and Mountaineer.
The witness, Shelley Kwok of Massachusetts-based energy and environmental consulting firm Synapse Energy Economics, projected savings of at least $202 million through 2040 from removing Amos from the Virginia rate base and contended that the risk of potential carbon cost liabilities and higher coal prices also reduced Mountaineer’s value.
The Sierra Club responded to Roussy’s report prior to the State Corporation Commission’s ruling by protesting that there is no way to parcel out the costs of uneconomic dispatch, leaving Virginia ratepayers vulnerable to what it called the West Virginia Public Service Commission’s “artificial” 69% capacity factor requirement for the plants.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal for the vast majority of its electricity, even as other states increasingly embrace alternatives.
In 2020, coal-fired electric power plants accounted for 88% of West Virginia’s electricity net generation, according to the Energy Information Administration. That clip is roughly quadruple the national percentage.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.