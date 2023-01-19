As one of West Virginia’s neighbors cracks down on man-made chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues, water quality advocates are pushing for tighter regulations in the Mountain State.
Last week, Pennsylvania adopted a new rule setting maximum contaminant levels in drinking water for two forms of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS.
Meanwhile, West Virginia advocates are lobbying for legislation to establish statewide limits on PFAS discharges into water supplies following last year’s release of interim federal health advisories suggesting the chemicals are much more dangerous than previously thought.
Concentrations of two PFAS chemicals were found many times higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s new health advisory levels for those chemicals in a U.S. Geological Survey study released last year.
The highest concentration by far for one of the PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), came from the Lubeck Public Service District in Wood County at 1,540 parts per trillion, 385,000 times the new PFOA health advisory limit. The next two highest PFOA concentrations came from the city of Vienna (147 parts per trillion) and the Parkersburg Utility Board (98 parts per trillion), also both in Wood County.
The study examined raw water, not treated drinking water. The state Department of Environmental Protection has been coordinating with the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Geological Survey to test for PFAS compounds in treated drinking water at all sites that had PFOA or PFOS detections in the raw water above the EPA’s non-enforceable interim health advisory limits.
West Virginia lags other states in regulatory limits for PFAS and sanctions for the manufacturers responsible for contaminating the environment with them.
PFAS have been ubiquitous in modern society, with uses including food packaging, non-stick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics and water-resistant clothing. They show up in the blood of most Americans.
Human studies have found links between exposure to some of the most common PFAS and adverse cardiovascular and immune system impacts, reduced birth weight and cancer.
Citing last year’s U.S. Geological Survey study, which was prepared in cooperation with state environmental and health regulators, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition estimates that over 700,000 West Virginians are served by community water systems for which unsafe levels of PFAS were found in raw water supply.
The water quality advocacy nonprofit is distributing an information packet supporting legislation to “hold polluters responsible” for PFAS cleanup rather than water utilities or their ratepayers.
The group wants state lawmakers to set up statewide limits on PFAS discharges into water supplies immediately upon EPA’s issuance of recommended criteria, require industry to monitor and report PFAS discharges, and mandate that the DEP develop action plans to address PFAS raw water sources.
Angie Rosser, executive director of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said Tuesday that PFAS legislation is being negotiated to garner bipartisan support.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, has said he plans to reintroduce a bill he offered during last year’s regular legislative session that would require the DEP to establish maximum contaminant levels for PFOA, PFOS and other prominent PFAS.
The EPA is developing a proposed national drinking water standard for PFOA and PFOS that it plans to release by March and finalize by September 2024.
The new interim health advisory limits are 0.004 parts per trillion for PFOA and 0.02 parts per trillion for PFOS. The EPA’s previous health advisory levels for PFOA and PFOS were 70 parts per trillion.
The EPA’s interim PFOA and PFOS health advisory levels aren’t regulations or enforceable. The EPA intends for them to be in place until a national drinking water regulation takes effect.
The EPA has said that one part per billion can be thought of as one grain of salt in a swimming pool.
Pennsylvania’s new PFAS rule sets maximum contaminant levels of 14 parts per trillion for PFOA and 18 parts per trillion for PFOS.
Seven states, including Ohio, have sued PFAS chemical manufacturers, contending they have threatened public health and the environment. Some states, including Michigan, New Jersey and Vermont, have established enforceable regulatory limits.
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, issued an executive order in 2018 establishing a team of cabinet officials to create and implement a safe drinking water action plan to assist state and local authorities and public water systems.
The DEP has said it doesn’t plan to modify permitted discharge limits for PFAS in permits until those permits are due to be reissued, resisting calls from the Rivers Coalition for more immediate changes.
The DEP did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
PFAS long have been used in everyday products because they repel water, grease and stains. They can be ingested through air, drinking water, food packaged in PFAS-containing material, use of PFAS-made products and eating fish caught from water contaminated by the chemicals.
In 1951, DuPont began using perfluorooctanoic acid, one of the most common PFAS, known as PFOA, to make Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
The EPA has said DuPont failed for more than two decades to report data indicating PFAS health risks from manufacturing at the Washington Works plant. The company agreed to pay $10.25 million for reporting violations in 2005 in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
In 2021, DuPont, Corteva, Inc. and the Chemours Company settled for $83 million in multidistrict litigation over PFOA contamination of drinking water supplies. The companies also agreed to establish a cost-sharing arrangement and escrow account of up to $1 billion to support future legacy PFAS liabilities coming from before Chemours was formed as a spinoff of DuPont’s performance chemicals division in 2015.
The U.S. Geological Survey’s report suggests the Ohio River Valley is the region most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia.
Of the raw water samples collected at 279 public water systems throughout West Virginia from June 2019 to May 2021, nearly a quarter had at least one PFAS detected, 47 of which were in groundwater sources and 20 in surface water sources.
Eighteen of 37 sites with detections for PFOA or PFOS were in counties that border Ohio, according to the study.
PFAS concerns in the Ohio River Valley and the Eastern Panhandle have intensified in recent years.
The Geological Survey report, the first statewide assessment, flagged a “poor understanding” of PFAS distribution in public water supplies across West Virginia, calling it “concerning” and exacerbated by a “paucity” of statewide water quality assessments in general.
The study included all community water systems in the state, and all daycares and schools that operate their own water systems.
Five sites yielded combined concentrations of PFOA and PFOS above the EPA’s previous health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion: Glen Dale Water Works in Marshall County; Vienna, the Lubeck Public Service District and the Parkersburg Utility Board, all in Wood County; and the city of Martinsburg in Berkeley County.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola previously attributed Martinsburg’s elevated PFAS detection to firefighting foam containing PFAS used by the Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base.
In January, the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry released a report finding average blood levels of perfluorohexanesulphonic acid (PFHxS), another PFAS, were 2.5 times higher than the national average among 275 people from 165 households in Martinsburg. PFHxS was first detected in Martinsburg’s Big Springs well in 2014, although the agency says contamination likely began earlier.
The Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base used firefighting foam containing PFAS for training possibly as early as the 1970s, the agency said. The PFAS moved off site in groundwater and contaminated the Big Springs well, according to the agency.
Most uses of PFOA and PFOS have been phased out by American manufacturers, but because they persist in the environment, they’re not going away.
Chemours’ Washington Works facility had the fourth-largest amount of PFAS discharge to waterbodies not meeting water quality standards nationwide, according to a June 2022 Gazette-Mail analysis of EPA data.