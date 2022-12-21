Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Congress' acid mine drainage test

Acidic water is seen flowing down the Cheat River near the confluence with Muddy Creek, in Preston County, in March 2021 photo after a blowout at a nearby former mine. The Cheat River watershed restoration nonprofit Friends of the Cheat and other restoration groups back a bill that would let states set aside a portion of abandoned mine land funding from a sweeping infrastructure law to treat acid mine drainage.

 Courtesy file photo

Acid mine drainage can adversely affect aquatic life in streams and rivers for hundreds of years or more. But Congress’ window for completing legislation that would provide a massive influx of funding for acid mine drainage treatment is measured in days, not centuries.

On Dec. 15, the Senate passed its version of a bill that would allow states to set aside a portion of abandoned mine land funding from a sweeping infrastructure law signed into law by President Joe Biden last year to treat acid mine drainage.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

