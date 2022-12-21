Acidic water is seen flowing down the Cheat River near the confluence with Muddy Creek, in Preston County, in March 2021 photo after a blowout at a nearby former mine. The Cheat River watershed restoration nonprofit Friends of the Cheat and other restoration groups back a bill that would let states set aside a portion of abandoned mine land funding from a sweeping infrastructure law to treat acid mine drainage.
Acid mine drainage can adversely affect aquatic life in streams and rivers for hundreds of years or more. But Congress’ window for completing legislation that would provide a massive influx of funding for acid mine drainage treatment is measured in days, not centuries.
On Dec. 15, the Senate passed its version of a bill that would allow states to set aside a portion of abandoned mine land funding from a sweeping infrastructure law signed into law by President Joe Biden last year to treat acid mine drainage.
The Senate approved the Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act. The measure would authorize states to allot up to 30% of their annual abandoned mine land funding from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into an interest-bearing account for acid mine drainage treatment.
The legislation was crafted after the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement said the infrastructure law does not allow states to direct funds it provides for cleanup funding into set-aside accounts that cover acid mine drainage treatment costs.
Environmental and stream restoration groups have urged passage of the STREAM Act, calling it a critical step in the fight against acid mine drainage in Appalachia.
The Senate’s version of the STREAM Act (S. 3957) includes mine subsidence and coal mine fire prevention as additional approved uses of up to 30% of abandoned mine land funding.
The House overwhelmingly passed a version of the STREAM Act (HR 7283) that didn’t include those additional uses.
Now advocates are urging the House to pass the Senate’s version of the bill before the current Congress ends on Jan. 3, wiping the legislative slate clean.
What’s at stake, watershed protectors say, isn’t just the environmental health of rivers and streams, but hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenue from fishing, boating, kayaking and other recreational activities lost due to a lack of clean water driven by funding restrictions in the infrastructure law.
Amanda Pitzer, executive director of Friends of the Cheat, a Cheat River watershed restoration group, says STREAM Act passage would unlock potential to expand paddling, fishing and swimming throughout the watershed.
“[W]e’re ready to expand our work to clean up our watersheds, put people back to work through water treatment and project construction, and, ultimately, and bring more people back to the river,” Pitzer said in a statement.
Friends of Blackwater, Friends of the Cheat, Friends of Deckers Creek, the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and the West Virginia Water Research Institute were among the organizations to endorse the STREAM Act in March.
"With continued support of the Abandoned Mine Land fund and the ability for our states to put money in the acid mine drainage set aside account, we're ready to expand our work to clean up our watersheds, put people back to work through water treatment and project construction, and, ultimately, and bring more people back to the river."
Cosponsored by Reps. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., and Carol D. Miller, R-W.Va., and supported by Rep. Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., the STREAM Act passed the House in a 391-9 vote in July. McKinley introduced the House version with Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., cosponsored the Senate version of the bill.
Manchin’s office has projected that the infrastructure law will provide more than $1 billion for West Virginia to address more than 140,000 acres of abandoned mine land sites and more than 1,500 miles of streams contaminated from acid mine drainage.
The federal infrastructure law provides $11.29 billion in abandoned mine land grant funding over 15 years to eligible states and tribes.
The Department of the Interior and proponents of the legislation say abandoned mine reclamation projects will support jobs by investing in projects that close hazardous mine shafts, reclaim unstable slopes and boost water quality by treating acid mine drainage.
“This is our moment to finally tackle the acid mine drainage crisis while creating jobs and improving our communities at the same time,” Dana Kuhnline, campaign manager of ReImagine Appalachia, a regional coalition of environmental and community organizations, said in a statement.
