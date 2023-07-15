After a June 2016 flood devastated the tiny town of Rainelle, Dave Sweet performed a mental health assessment on a boy whose family’s home there was washed away.
“Every time it rains, he gets a panic attack,” Sweet recalled.
Now a retired psychologist and a Rainelle Town Council member in Greenbrier County, Sweet says the boy hasn’t been alone.
“There’s some people in this town, when we get a hard rain, it triggers their PTSD,” Sweet said.
The stress disorder is post-traumatic, but Sweet knows there’s likely more trauma to come.
“What I tell people is it’s not a matter of if, but when it gets flooded again,” Sweet says.
Three out of every four properties in Rainelle have greater than a 26% chance of being severely affected by flooding over the next 30 years, according to Risk Factor, a tool created by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit that quantifies climate risks.
Severe flood risk is significant throughout West Virginia.
Over 423,000 properties have greater than a 26% chance of being severely impacted by flooding over the next 30 years -- a third of all state properties, per Risk Factor data.
More than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure -- including fire, police and power stations -- is at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding, according to a 2021 First Street Foundation study. West Virginia’s share of critical infrastructure at risk of being inoperable due to flooding was higher than any other state's.
But West Virginia has grappled with more than just risk since the June 2016 flood killed 23 people and temporarily displaced over 2,000.
Since that flood through March 2023, the Mountain State suffered 1,136 more flood and flash flood events causing seven deaths and over $35.6 million in property damage, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data. Floods are longer-term events that may last days or weeks, while flash floods are caused by heavy rainfall in a short period of time, usually under six hours.
Flooding is West Virginia’s costliest and most severe natural hazard, according to the NOAA. Of West Virginia’s 24 Federal Emergency Management Agency major disaster declarations since 2010, 19 were declared for severe storms and flooding events.
Nicolas Zegre, associate professor of forest hydrology at West Virginia University, says West Virginia’s sharp slopes, narrow valleys and shallow soils result in water traveling downslope rapidly.
Water ends up traveling toward a high share of people living near water due to a dearth of flat land for people to live on, Zegre observed.
The steep flood risks among steep slopes that West Virginians face are only going to get worse.
The NOAA says West Virginia’s number and intensity of extreme precipitation events are projected to increase along with its winter and spring precipitation amounts, creating an elevated flooding risk.
Zegre cited a First Street Foundation projection to a panel of state lawmakers in a presentation on flooding last year. According to that report, most of the state will see double-digit increases in the percentage of properties at risk of flooding by 2050 compared to 2020. The projected increases exceeded 40% for Doddridge, Kanawha, Mingo, Taylor and Wetzel counties.
The Kanawha Valley has long been known as "Chemical Valley" due to its prevalence of chemical facilities. West Virginia’s significant concentration of chemical operations makes the state susceptible to chemical spills and other industrial disasters that could be prompted by floods.
The depth of water at West Virginia’s 163 facilities that submitted 2021 data for a federal toxics release database in the event of a 100-year flood is projected to increase by an average of over 1 foot per site in the next 30 years, per a Gazette-Mail and First Street Foundation data analysis.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency’s database tracks sites that handle chemicals that cause significant adverse human health and environmental effects.
West Virginia’s topography didn’t become flood-prone by itself.
“I don't think many people connect the dots between how different disturbances of the terrain and of the land cover affect water quantities, specifically, with respect to flooding but also water quality,” Zegre said in a phone interview.
West Virginia’s long history of extractive industry land disturbances has fast-tracked the state’s path to higher flood risk, supported by political leaders increasingly desperate to preserve the economic status quo allowing for that extraction.
West Virginia lawmakers have invested further in coal extraction in recent years. The state’s clip of coal-fired generation, 91%, was the highest in the country in 2021 by 16 percentage points. Mountain State leaders have blocked key federal efforts to slow climate change, shaping national environmental policy and lowering the ceiling on climate action despite projections of rising floodwaters.
Meanwhile, West Virginia’s leaders haven’t updated the state’s flood protection plan since 2004.
Participants at a flood symposium in Charleston found just a fraction of recommendations from the plan have been carried out, according to a synthesis of participant feedback published by cohost Pew Charitable Trusts, a global nongovernmental public policy organization. Flood preparedness and response experts from academia, nongovernmental organizations and state and local governments attended the symposium.
“Given sort of the intricate hydrology and mountainous environment in West Virginia, I think the state should take a hard look at its system of streams and tributaries and rivers and make sure that those are moving water as efficiently as possible,” Mathew Sanders, a senior manager with Pew Charitable Trusts focusing on community flood preparation, said in a phone interview.
Floods strike without regard for victims’ resources to recover.
West Virginia’s 15% clip of citizens living in poverty on average from 2019 to 2021 was fifth-highest in the nation. Many West Virginians live near waterways that don’t have floodplains. Zegre noted many West Virginians live near creeks or small rivers, or on ridgetops or hillslopes above waterways without either a flood insurance policy or a requirement to get one.
Standard homeowner insurance policies don’t cover losses caused by flooding. West Virginians who do have insurance under the FEMA-managed National Flood Insurance Program have faced premium increases.
Over four out of every five policies in West Virginia under the program were estimated to increase under a new pricing methodology instituted last year to better reflect flood risk in premiums for more than 5 million policyholders nationwide. West Virginia’s percentage of total policies estimated to fall was third-lowest in the country.
The National Flood Insurance Program provides flood insurance to property owners, renters and businesses.
Symposium participants recommended pooling funding to help homeowners afford flood insurance.
They “expressed disappointment” in looking back on facets of the 2004 flood protection plan unaddressed due to a lack of available funding, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts synthesis.
“[O]ur short-term perspective on survival I think overwhelms our ability to think about what we need to do for the long term, what we need to do for our children and for our grandchildren,” Zegre said.
Doubling down on land disturbance
Zegre coauthored a 2014 study that found mountaintop coal mining in Central Appalachia is a “dramatic landscape-scale disturbance” resulting in likely permanent changes to slopes, water chemistry and land cover. Published in the peer-reviewed water science and technology journal Water, the study noted past research showing heavily compacted mine surfaces have lowered infiltration capacity and tree growth, yielding higher-magnitude runoff responses to storms.
In 2011, the EPA reported that abandoned, reclaimed and active surface coal mines covered around 7% of the Central Appalachian ecoregion. Over 2 billion tons of coal had been extracted from the landscape since 1970, according to the EPA.
A peer-reviewed 2013 study of Central Appalachian coal region surface mining disturbances from 1985 to 2005 found that for each ton of coal produced, 0.87 square meters of landscape were disturbed.
To meet 2013 U.S. coal demands, an area the size of Washington, D.C., would need to be mined every 81 days, the study authored by Kent State University, Duke University and Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies researchers found.
“Tremendous environmental capital is being spent to achieve what are only modest energy gains,” the study, which focused on 47 counties in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky, concluded.
But West Virginia has doubled down on coal since then.
The state Department of Environmental Protection denied only 1.57% of mining permit applications it received from the start of 2016 to August 2021, according to DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher. The agency approved 7,035 mining permit applications during that span.
In 2019, West Virginia legislators approved a steam coal severance tax reduction from 5% to 3% the state Department of Revenue estimated would cost the state $64.1 million annually.
This year, the Republican-supermajority state Legislature passed a bevy of laws aimed at staving off coal industry closures.
Senate Bill 609 requires approval from the Public Energy Authority, a body Gov. Jim Justice rebooted in 2021 in part to help develop “the next generation of coal plants,” for decommissioning or deconstructing any fossil fuel-fired power plant.
“[J]ust as simple as this, we’re not going to just take some environmental whatever and shut stuff down in West Virginia,” Justice, a coal magnate, said in March at Appalachian Power’s coal-fired John Amos Plant in Putnam County.
Justice was there for a ceremony to celebrate him signing pro-coal industry bills into law.
Another bill Justice signed into law, House Bill 3482, requires the Department of Economic Development to designate sites viable for coal electric generation projects.
But the last coal-fired power plant 100 megawatts or greater built in the U.S. as of November came online in 2013, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.
House Bill 3303, also signed into law by Justice at the ceremony, reactivates the Coalfield Community Development Office, an office tasked with developing an educational program to promote the state's coal industry.
The carbon intensity of West Virginia’s economy — metric tons of energy-related carbon dioxide per dollars of gross domestic product — was second-highest in the country in 2018, behind only Wyoming and nearly as much as Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania combined.
Zegre knows that’s trouble because carbon emissions trigger a greenhouse effect that causes global temperature to rise. The result is a changing climate that inflicts more intense flooding and other extreme weather patterns on vulnerable populations -- like most of West Virginia.
“[A]s we continue to use fossil fuels to run our economy, locally to globally, that rainfall response and that flood response is going to continue to get worse,” Zegre said. “And if our state and our country is truly committed to enhancing livelihoods and protecting people, then we have to move on this transition away from a carbon-based economy.”
The EPA has proposed pending rules in recent months it says would yield tremendous climate benefits.
In April, the EPA proposed strengthening mercury and air toxics standards for power plants, projecting $1.4 billion in climate benefits from 2028 to 2037.
Also in April, the EPA proposed new and more stringent standards to slash harmful air pollutants from passenger cars and light trucks to be phased in over model years 2027 through 2032. The EPA projected $330 billion in climate benefits, noting transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.
In May, the EPA proposed new carbon pollution standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants the agency projects would avoid up to 617 million metric tons of total carbon dioxide through 2042. The agency projected net climate and health benefits of the standards of $64 billion to $85 billion over that span.
But West Virginia leaders have blasted those proposals, characterizing them as threats to the state’s economy.
Last month, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., introduced legislation to stop the EPA from implementing its proposed carbon pollution standards.
The proposed standards take a hands-off approach to coal-fired units until 2030, giving the power sector the rest of the decade to prepare infrastructure replacements and assess what has been a rapidly growing renewable power landscape.
Per the EPA’s proposal, coal-fired plants operating past 2031 but closing before 2040 would have to co-fire 40% with natural gas. But none of the five coal-fired plants serving utilities controlled by American Electric Power and FirstEnergy have lifespans past 2040, when coal-fired plants would have to use carbon capture and storage technology with 90% capture of carbon.
Miller and Capito, though, contended the rule would force the closure of fossil fuel-fired plants.
“West Virginia will not stand for this spineless, and frankly, ridiculous rule,” Miller said in a statement.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, both Republican gubernatorial candidates in their respective states, led a coalition of 25 states signing a July 5 letter urging the EPA to reconsider its proposed standard-tightening for passenger cars and light trucks. The attorneys general argued the EPA is overstepping its bounds by attempting to reshape the automobile industry.
But West Virginia leaders’ opposition to federal climate action has amounted to much more than just words.
Under Morrisey, a West Virginia-led state coalition got a Republican appointee-majority Supreme Court last year to rule Congress didn’t authorize the EPA to cap carbon dioxide emissions harmful to human health based on a generation-shifting approach the agency took under an Obama administration rule.
In that case, West Virginia v. EPA, the Supreme Court endorsed the major questions doctrine. The doctrine is a legal theory popular among conservatives holding federal agencies don’t have the right to exercise regulatory authority to settle “major questions” of great economic and political significance without clear instruction from Congress.
“The major questions doctrine creates so much uncertainty that [the EPA] can’t predict that a decision that’s literally authorized by the law will definitely be upheld,” said David Driesen, a Syracuse University College of Law professor who focuses on constitutional and environmental law.
Driesen said he believes Morrisey’s resistance to aggressive climate action makes it more likely West Virginians will lose their property to floods and that flooding will render state infrastructure dysfunctional.
“If you fight climate regulation all the time, what you’re fighting to do is preserve ever-increasing floods in West Virginia and elsewhere and potentially droughts as well because you get this overall dryness but then you get [precipitation] dumps,” Driesen said. “So he’s not doing West Virginians any favors with this stuff.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., another frequent opponent of aggressive climate policies, used his leverage as a swing voter in an evenly divided Senate in 2021 to help kill the provision in a Democratic-planned social safety and climate spending package climate experts say would have done the most to slow climate change.
The $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program would have authorized grants for electricity providers that increase clean electricity use by 4% or more annually from 2023 through 2030. Those who missed the mark would have faced penalties.
The program was designed to get the nation to 80% clean electricity by 2030.
But Manchin predicted the spending package would deploy clean energy “at a rate that is faster than technology or the markets allow,” resulting in “catastrophic consequences.”
A National Renewable Energy Laboratory-published 2022 study found that technologies being deployed widely can provide most U.S. electricity by 2035 in a deeply decarbonized power sector.
A 90% clean grid could be achieved at low incremental cost by depending mainly on new wind, solar, storage, advanced transmission and other technologies already being deployed at scale, the study found. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is the federal Department of Energy’s national laboratory.
Rather than accelerating away from fossil fuel energy exacerbating West Virginia’s flood risk, most of the state’s congressional delegation last month backed a provision in federal debt limit legislation designed to force completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The 303-mile, 42-inch-diameter pipeline is designed to transport up to 2 billion cubic-feet-per-day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S.
Equitrans Midstream Corp., the pipeline’s lead developer, has estimated that greenhouse gas emissions stemming from the pipeline would total 48 million to 57 million metric tons per year.
The pipeline project has caused adverse erosion and sedimentation impacts throughout West Virginia. State Department of Environmental Protection DEP records list 55 notices of violation issued by the agency for the pipeline since April 2018 in all 11 West Virginia counties the project crosses through. The DEP has cited erosion control and slope protection failures in most of the violation notices.
Resource extraction was listed as an element from the 2004 flood protection plan that “may no longer be relevant or have been addressed and should not be prioritized for immediate attention,” according to Pew Charitable Trusts’ synthesis of participant feedback from last year’s flood symposium.
One 2004 plan objective was to use appropriate data and information existing or being developed to determine the potential effects of runoff from resource extraction activities on streams and floodplain development.
Most symposium participants said they believed that objective had not been met 18 years later, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts report.
The synthesis indicates participants believed they should be better prepared for the possibility of an oil and gas “boom,” determine extraction activity impacts and share best practices for innovative flood mitigation projects annually.
Zegre said any industry that emits carbon dioxide or alters land cover transforms the quantity and speed of water moving through a landscape.
“If we’re removing forests to create surface mines or deforestation or to create rights-of-way for pipelines, we are fundamentally altering that relationship between rainfall and runoff,” Zegre said.
Flood funding urged
In March, the Legislature passed a bill aimed at increasing the state’s flood resiliency.
Senate Bill 677 created a new trust fund to prioritize nature-based flood protection and prevention solutions for low-income areas with a potential allocation of $40 million.
But the bill doesn’t allocate any funding.
Pew Charitable Trusts worked on the legislation with the State Resiliency Office and lawmakers.
Sanders recalled some lawmaker “reticence” to structure the fund so that it would be a long-term part of the budget.
“[T]he perspective was that it’s unclear what West Virginia’s budget picture may look like on a year-over-year basis, and so to build in a requirement was not sort of [in] the cards at this point,” Sanders said.
The Legislature’s choice not to fund the Flood Resiliency Trust Fund comes amid a state budget surplus touted by Justice, who announced June 30 that $454 million would be left unappropriated after appropriating $1.16 billion of the fiscal year 2023 surplus.
Sanders said this spring Pew Charitable Trusts hoped state lawmakers would invest in the fund in an interim legislative session. They have yet to do so.
“As far as Senate Bill 677, we’ll really be looking for the Legislature to put together an idea of funding for it, and then the guidance that would come with that,” State Resiliency Officer Bob Martin told a panel of lawmakers during an April legislative meeting.
The State Resiliency Office did not respond to requests for comment.
Zegre said he hopes the state uses its budget surplus and explores other means of offsetting the financial burden of flood insurance for West Virginia’s most vulnerable households. He noted SB 677 could fund such a measure.
Under SB 677, the state resiliency officer also must develop a new flood resiliency plan by June 30, 2024, and update the plan at least every two years.
By then, it will have been eight years since the June 2016 flood. The flash flood event was the deadliest in the country since 2010 flooding in Tennessee.
Sweet says that after the next flood that hits Rainelle, he wants a mental health crisis management team to talk to citizens.
“After a crisis like that, if people can talk, have something to talk about and vent, then that mitigates some of the anxiety and some of the PTSD,” Sweet said.
Sweet brings up his mental health crisis management priority three times in a 50-minute conversation. He’s sure it’s not planning in vain.
“It’s going to happen again,” Sweet says.
This story was supported by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Environmental Solutions Initiative. The program supports journalists developing a news project that connects local perspectives and priorities with climate change science and solutions.
