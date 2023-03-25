Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MINDEN – Residents whose lives have been darkened for decades by the shadow of environmental hazards in their community told the federal government this week they wanted it to help them move on by helping them move out.

Instead, they left an Environmental Protection Agency-held meeting at the Minden church in Fayette County where agency officials detailed a site cleanup plan furious and frustrated by the feds’ plan to spend over $15 million on moving dirt instead of people.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

