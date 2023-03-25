MINDEN – Residents whose lives have been darkened for decades by the shadow of environmental hazards in their community told the federal government this week they wanted it to help them move on by helping them move out.
Instead, they left an Environmental Protection Agency-held meeting at the Minden church in Fayette County where agency officials detailed a site cleanup plan furious and frustrated by the feds’ plan to spend over $15 million on moving dirt instead of people.
“$16 million, you could buy just about everybody out down here,” lifelong Minden resident Darrell Thomas, 64, told federal officials at Tuesday night’s meeting. “People that want to go, they could get the hell out of here and you’d have money left over ... It’s just pathetic.”
But EPA officials indicated they wouldn’t pay to relocate residents of the once flourishing mining town despite impassioned calls to action from longtime members of the tiny community.
Resisting the pleas from the pews of the New Beginning Apostolic Church, the EPA showed it’s poised to stick to its $15.5 million plan to address contaminated soil.
The EPA held the meeting to inform the public of the plan proposed earlier this month to excavate and dispose of soil contaminated by a group of chemicals known to cause cancer, with disposal to come to at an offsite disposal facility to be determined by the agency.
“Why do we even make comments?” asked Annetta Coffman, who recalled over 20 meetings held in Minden to address the chemicals, polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs, from her time growing up there in the 1980s and 1990s. “If that’s what you want to do, that’s what you’re going to do, because in all reality, you’re still not listening, although you say you’re listening and you’re here. But you’re not listening to what the people here want.”
Decades later, Coffman found herself at another meeting, citing her son’s brain tumor and her mother’s death from cancer as she told officials PCBs were “killing our community” in Minden.
Minden’s cancer death rate per 100,000 people from 1979 to 2016 more than doubled that of the rest of Fayette County, according to a 2017 finding by the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Health Statistics Center. The Minden cancer death rate more than quadrupled the rest of Fayette County’s rate from 1990 through 1999.
In an August 2017 email, Daniel Christy, then director of the Health Statistics Center, cautioned Dr. Hassan Amjad, a Fayette County physician researching PCB exposure impacts on cancer rates in Minden who died later that month, that the finding hadn’t been vetted by a senior epidemiologist and wasn’t prepared for release.
But Christy added the cancer death rate based on U.S. Census Bureau population estimates and Health Statistics Center data was still “concerning.”
Department of Health and Human Resources spokesperson Jessica Holstein said the Health Statistics Center’s 2017 finding and other Cancer Registry data weren’t sufficient to support a cancer cluster occurring in Minden.
“Institutional research that includes the residential, medical and exposure history of the individuals is a more appropriate means of understanding the linkages between these exposures and health outcomes,” Holstein said in an email.
In an email Thursday, the EPA said results from residential sampling conducted in 2019 and 2021 don’t indicate an immediate risk to human health and the environment that warrants permanently relocating Minden residents.
“Based on the data we have, it doesn’t support it,” EPA remedial project manager Aaron Mroz told the sometimes hostile crowd of over two dozen that voiced a lack of trust in the EPA and its plan.
Residents cited what they said have been too many years of ineffectual remedial action from the agency and a dearth of public health protection.
“[T]here was nothing offered to none of these people back then,” longtime Minden resident Susie Worley-Jenkins, 68, said, recalling losing her husband to kidney cancer, her mother to lung cancer and two neighbors to brain tumors before citing her own cervical, breast and skin cancers, and pancreas and thyroid nodules. “Not any kind of health screening whatsoever.”
Neither the EPA nor the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry provides clinical services.
The EPA says its latest remediation proposal is designed to prevent migration of contaminants from soil source materials to groundwater and surface water and sediments within Arbuckle Creek and downstream wetlands. The agency also aims to prevent direct exposure to soil exceeding the EPA’s proposed cleanup level, including through inhalation, skin contact and ingestion.
An August 2022 human health risk assessment at the site conducted by Nobis Group, a New Hampshire-based engineering and environmental consulting firm, is cause for more cancer-related concern.
The EPA’s proposal notes the assessment found cancer risk double the regulatory threshold for potential future resident exposure to chemicals of concern in total soil (ingestion, skin contact and inhalation). The assessment found a noncarcinogenic hazard double the regulatory threshold for potential future child resident exposure to chemicals of concern in surface soil (ingestion and skin contact).
The chemicals of concern identified in the assessment include PCBs, dioxin, benzo(a)pyrene, arsenic, chromium and cobalt.
The EPA and the DEP are concerned about the property’s location in a flood hazard area, and the likelihood of potential releases of PCBs to downstream wetlands and residential properties during future flood events, the EPA said in its 26-page proposed remedial action plan.
The EPA is proposing to remove a one-acre impervious cap and barrier, excavate PCB-contaminated soil, dispose of it at an offsite disposal facility, and backfill as needed.
Some residents fear the EPA’s plan will just move PCB contamination around instead of out.
“[W]e’ll try to do whatever we can to make sure we don’t have any of the soil migrate into the creek when we’re doing remediation,” Mroz said.
The site within the Arbuckle Creek floodplain was added in May 2019 to the EPA’s National Priorities List, a list of sites of national priority among known or threatened releases of hazardous substances throughout the country. The EPA attributes the soil contamination to PCBs manufactured through the 1970s the agency said were released to the environment on former Shaffer Equipment Company property due to the company’s mismanagement of electrical transformers.
The site consists of the former Shaffer property, contaminated sediments within Arbuckle Creek and other areas where site-related contamination may be located. Other areas of potential concern at the site in addition to the former Shaffer property are being evaluated and will be discussed in a future final cleanup plan, according to the EPA.
PCBs have been known to cause cancer and linked to low birth weight and immune system impacts.
The Shaffer Equipment Company built electrical substations for the coal mining industry from approximately 1970 to 1983, the EPA said in its proposal.
Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry regional director Bob Helverson said his agency is working on its own health assessment, triggered by the site’s placement on the National Priorities List.
“[I]t’s not holding up [the EPA’s] cleanup, but it is potentially going to impact their overall approach,” Helverson said, declining to give a time frame for completing the assessment but noting it could show whether concentrations in residential soil are high enough to cause health effects.
Mroz said he hopes the EPA will announce its selected remedy by the end of September after the close of a public comment period April 12.
But after decades of site cleanup failure and studies not reflecting the health impacts they’ve reported, longtime Minden residents like Percy Fruit, 68, have tired of wanting the EPA to do more.
Fruit tearfully recalled playing on what later was found to be contaminated ground as a kid. He wants buyouts.
“I lost a brother. A mother. A father. I got cancer,” Fruit said. “You need to think about the health problems and what you can do for the people here -- not just moving the soil.”
Driving distrust
In 1993, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry released a public health assessment finding no high levels of exposure to PCBs or increases in health outcomes that could be linked to PCB exposure. Concerned Citizens to Save Fayette County, a community environmental advocacy group, objected.
Robert Williams, director of the agency’s Division of Health Assessment and Consultation, dismissed the group’s objections that neither a door-to-door health survey nor a health study was conducted as part of the assessment, finding they weren’t warranted by the agency’s site assessment.
“Not one of you went door to door down here,” Worley-Jenkins told officials Tuesday night.
Minden residents have objected to the West Virginia Cancer Registry recording cancer location by current residence and not considering potential prior exposures at previous residences.
EPA community involvement coordinator Lisa Trakis suggested the community consider petitioning or partnering with a university or other nonprofit to design a study that targets areas closest to the Shaffer equipment site to evaluate cancer incidence and other health outcomes.
“I’m happy to be a connector and help do that,” Trakis said.
But the EPA said in an emailed response after the meeting that a cancer incidence study may never identify a cause of the reported cancers or other health outcomes even if an increased rate is identified.
“We sit here and watch our neighbors die,” Coffman said. “We know that the PCBs here are harmful.”
The 1993 assessment rejected by Minden residents came two years after a case the EPA brought to recover over $5 million in costs incurred cleaning up the Minden site that the EPA’s on-scene coordinator for the cleanup, Robert Caron, misrepresented his academic credentials and qualifications, according to federal court documentation.
The EPA spent over $1 million in implementing a site cleanup plan recommended by Caron that failed. Caron directed the agency to abandon the plan a year later in the mid-1980s, according to a federal court filing. The plan consisted of washing contaminated soil at the site in methanol to extract PCBs to avoid transporting contaminated soil to a remote landfill for disposal.
“[T]hat was their golden boy,” Thomas said of Caron.
The EPA carried out past soil removal projects between December 1984 and December 1987, November 1990 and January 1991, from 2000 to 2001 and from October 2019 to February 2020. The agency estimated in an email its past Shaffer site removal projects have cost $6.5 million.
After the meeting, Worley-Jenkins said the EPA shouldn’t have waited years to try to address lingering resident environmental concerns after its third soil removal project ended in 2001.
The EPA says it returned in 2017 to conduct more sampling at the former Shaffer property and surrounding areas. The sampling identified elevated PCBs as high as 54 milligrams per kilogram, and the agency excavated 1,100 tons of PCB-contaminated soil in its 2019-20 removal project. The excavated soil was disposed offsite at facilities approved to receive the waste, the EPA said.
Samples taken in the 1980s revealed up to 260,000 milligrams per kilogram of PCBs in the site’s soil.
“You know you can’t get rid of it,” Thomas said. “You done tried and tried and tried and tried ... What makes you think you can get rid of it now?”
Mroz said soil removal would extend down to bedrock in some areas under the EPA’s latest proposal, whereas the last removal project focused more on surface-level “hotspots.”
The EPA declined to say after the meeting where the PCB-contaminated soil would be transported and pointed to a rule that hazardous substance waste be placed only in a facility compliant with the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act or other federal or state standards. Remedial project managers like Mroz work with EPA regional offsite contacts to select facilities before waste is shipped offsite, the EPA said.
Mroz told the crowd he had apologized for a remark Coffman said was an assertion that PCBs were “magical” at a previous meeting.
“You don’t do that in a community that has been subjected to so much death and cancer,” Coffman said.
Thomas accused the EPA of ignoring a pit that former Concerned Citizens to Save Fayette County chairperson Larry Rose referenced in 1994 testimony before a U.S. House Public Works and Transportation subcommittee. Rose, who died in 2018, testified thousands of gallons of PCBs were poured into a pit bulldozed over with shale. Rose contended the EPA said it couldn’t drill through shale to take samples.
Mroz said the EPA had installed soil borings down to bedrock in the potential pit area and hadn’t found PCBs.
“[I]t’s the same bullcrap you tell every time you come here,” Thomas said.
Why the residents can’t decide
Officials at Tuesday night’s meeting said they were restricted by law from a more lenient stance on relocation approval.
“There are staff members of elected officials in the room, and I hope that they are hearing what [people] are saying, because Aaron and the EPA team cannot change those rules,” said Judie Talbot, a meeting moderator the EPA said it contracted to “provide facilitation support” at the meeting.
But the EPA said after the meeting it determines whether to permanently relocate a community by referencing a 1999 interim policy that states the agency's preference to address risks from contamination by using cleanup methods that allow people to “remain safely in their homes and businesses.”
The agency acknowledged “a few very low concentration detections of PCBs” but added concentrations would have to be “orders of magnitude higher” for it to consider relocation.
The EPA would consider relocation only if an engineering solution wasn’t available, the agency said, citing soil excavation and offsite disposal and backfilling as a readily available engineering solution.
In EPA Region 3, a region containing West Virginia and four other Mid-Atlantic states, the agency says it has permanently relocated residents twice in the past 40 years. The EPA added that in both cases, residential structures physically blocked the EPA from remediating contamination.
“This is not the case in Minden,” the EPA said.
Dr. Ayne Amjad of Beckley, daughter of Dr. Hassan Amjad and former West Virginia state health officer, criticized the EPA’s history of soil removal projects without offering relocation options.
“How much money has the EPA spent over the last 40 years coming here [that] could have easily been offered to the residents if they wanted to leave, which is what they would like, an option to leave?” Amjad said. “But that’s a waste of money. They’re right, you guys will be back here in 10, 15, 20 years. I can put it on my grave. So why can’t they decide what that money’s being used for?”
Deliverance deferred
Sitting near a church wall sign featuring the New Testament quote “pray without ceasing,” Minden resident Cindy Hayslette quietly pleaded in her pew for deliverance.
Hayslette had just voiced support for the feds to provide Minden health financial coverage and a property buyout plan in addition to further site cleanup.
Then she drew from the Old Testament to take on an old problem.
“We need a Moses to carry the torch and to go to the pharaoh, so to speak, the powers that be, and say, can we try this one?” Hayslette said. “You’ve said no ... you all have said no, no, no, this is our only option, but I’m here to ask you one more time, the Esther going to the king.”
“We have a stenographer, so that will be part of the record,” Mroz replied.
When they filed out of the church soon afterward, residents who spent their lives in Minden still felt forsaken, not saved.
“[A]ll we’ve gotten is heartache, and we’re supposed to applaud?” Thomas said.
“You are never going to have community acceptance that that stuff is gone and it’s not harming this community,” Coffman said. “That is never going to happen.”