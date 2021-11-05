Speaking at a press conference at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, President Joe Biden offered optimism for slowing climate change.
Biden pledged on the world stage Tuesday that the United States would reduce greenhouse gases 50% from 2005 levels by 2030, touted new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposals to stop methane leaks and highlighted clean energy infrastructure provisions in his domestic agenda on Congress’s table.
Biden was asked about Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key holdout on approving that agenda. Manchin referred Monday to climate and social spending plan “budget gimmicks,” calling the framework “a recipe for economic crisis.”
Biden defended the bill’s economic potential and predicted Manchin would come around.
“I believe that Joe will be there,” the president said.
Just minutes later on a teleconference call with West Virginia reporters, Manchin made it clear he wasn’t there.
Manchin's opposition led to the removal of a clean energy incentive program from Biden’s budget plan that climate experts say was its most powerful tool to combat the climate crisis. Manchin argued against the federal government offering incentives to electric utilities to significantly accelerate the pace of renewable energy gains in the nation’s share of electricity generation.
“When we do transition, we’re going to transition because the market is able to transition with the least interruption to society as we know it,” Manchin said.
Then he signaled opposition to the Biden plan’s fee on methane emissions from petroleum and natural gas systems – a provision that the climate policy firm Energy Innovation estimated is responsible for 65% of the plan’s reduction of industrial greenhouse gas emissions from 2023 to 2050.
Manchin, likely a decisive vote on the spending plan in a Senate evenly divided between Democratic and Republican caucuses, argued the plan was unfair to petroleum and natural gas producers.
“[O]ur environmental friends are going to have to work with us … so we can rationally do some things that make sense,” Manchin said.
Manchin said his greatest concern with the 10-year, $1.85 trillion bill is how the federal government will pay for it, even after the bill’s price tag was slashed largely to appease him.
Manchin cited a long list of fiscal concerns, including a national debt nearing $29 trillion, the nation’s surging inflation, the uncertain future of the COVID-19 pandemic and what he called “geopolitical fallout” following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan as reasons for a “strategic pause” on the Biden budget plan.
But expert analyses from climate scientists and economists suggest that not investing in significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions now will ensure that West Virginia pays more in human and financial costs later.
The costs of climate change
The U.S. Fourth National Climate Assessment, a quadrennial report mandated by Congress since 1990, warned that annual losses in some economic sectors are projected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century with continued growth in emissions. That’s more than the current gross domestic product of many states, including West Virginia.
A study published in Science magazine in 2017 projected that most West Virginia counties will lose up to at least 5% of their gross domestic product by the end of the century to environmental and economic problems caused by climate change. The southern coalfield counties are projected to take the biggest hits, with Boone, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties all pegged to lose 5% to 10% of their gross domestic product.
Gross domestic product is the total value of all goods and services produced within a given area.
But the future is now when it comes to devastating extreme weather impacts and high climate risks in West Virginia.
The state's narrow valleys and steep slopes leave it especially vulnerable to devastating flooding. Nearly a fourth of flood insurance policyholders here were expected to see monthly premium increases of $10 or more under new pricing methodology, a higher share than in any other state, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency data.
FEMA has provided more than $658 million since 2006 in reimbursements to state and local governments and private nonprofit organizations for the cost of disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work to damaged or destroyed infrastructure.
A study released last month by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group that quantifies climate risk, found more than half of West Virginia's critical infrastructure – including fire, police and power stations – at risk of becoming inoperable. More than 45% of its roads were at risks. Those were the highest shares in the country.
“When you look at these numbers, you realize that basically entire communities are at highest risk,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said. “It’s simply hard to imagine how they could come back with all of the infrastructure wiped out. We have to take a hard look at how every decision at the local, state and federal levels plays into reducing risk.”
West Virginia topped the country in total outages and percentage of outages for most of the week following February’s ice storms, according to national outage trackers powered by Data Fusion Solutions and Bluefield Studios LLC.
That’s in line with a Gazette-Mail review of seven years of nationwide electric reliability data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The review found outages have grown longer and more frequent for customers in West Virginia since 2013, outpacing national increases in those categories.
Appalachian Power’s average yearly duration of outages for its West Virginia customers has consistently been among the nation’s highest. The company has attributed that in part to the state’s mountainous, heavily forested terrain complicating vegetation management.
Picking up the slack
In a September letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, American Electric Power Senior Vice President of Governmental Affairs Tony Kavanagh said the former centerpiece of the Biden climate agenda, the Clean Electricity Performance Program, would “forc[e] clean energy development too rapidly.”
The $150 billion program would authorize grants for electricity providers that increase clean electricity use by 4% or more annually from 2023 through 2030. Providers would face penalties for missing the mark.
Kavanagh argued the program would adversely affect electric grid reliability and renewable energy demand would exceed supply.
Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon had previously indicated that the senator had concerns about the program “using taxpayer dollars to pay private companies to do things they’re already doing.”
But Manchin on Tuesday cited utility company concerns about reliability under the proposed program as a reason for opposing it.
“The capacity’s just not there to pick up the slack,” Manchin said of utilities moving on from fossil fuels – especially coal – to renewables.
The climate policy firm Energy Innovation reviewed 11 studies released since 2020 modeling clean energy packages finding the program’s goal of 80% clean electricity by 2030 was achievable.
The models showed achieving 80% to 90% clean electricity in the 2030 to 2035 timeline requires building roughly 50 to 100 gigawatts per year of new wind and solar as well as up to 23 gigawatts per year of new battery storage. That would be two to three times the record for new wind and solar deployment set in 2020 – something Energy Innovation called a “challenging but feasible pace” for deployment.
A study published in the science journal Nature Communications last month found the most reliable renewable electricity systems are wind-heavy and capable of meeting countries’ electricity demand 72% to 91% of the time, although hundreds of hours of unmet demand may occur annually in systems that meet more than 90% of demand.
“Wind and solar could meet more than 80% of demand in many places without crazy amounts of storage or excess generating capacity, which is the critical point,” co-author Steven Davis, University of California, Irvine professor of Earth system science, said in a press release Friday. “But depending on the country, there may be many multi-day periods throughout the year when some demand will need to be met by energy storage and other non-fossil energy sources in a zero-carbon future.”
What’s in the bill
The Biden plan – which the White House has branded as the Build Back Better bill – includes $550 billion in climate and clean energy spending.
It would provide $3 billion in funding for environmental and climate justice block grants.
Pam Nixon, chairwoman of the NAACP Charleston branch Environmental and Climate Justice Committee, called for environmental justice block grants at a West Virginia Climate Alliance rally in Charleston to pressure Manchin to support the Build Back Better plan.
A former environmental advocate at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Nixon has called Institute an “environmental sacrifice zone.”
Nixon has highlighted the high concentration of Blacks and the historically Black West Virginia State University in the unincorporated community who have been vulnerable to adverse environmental impacts from chemical facilities like those operated by Union Carbide, Bayer CropScience and US Methanol.
“This is what West Virginia needs,” Nixon said of the Biden climate spending plan.
The proposal would allot $500 million for the Department of Energy to provide funding to states for resiliency, energy efficiency, renewable energy and grid integration improvements at public and nonprofit buildings.
The Legislature passed a bill in the 2021 session aiming to reduce energy usage in all state buildings to 25% below 2018 levels by 2030 and require annual reports to the Legislature on building energy performance compared to similar buildings in similar climates. The net benefit to the state from the bill will be a 9-to-1 return on investment, according to a state Department of Commerce estimate projecting a five-year project cost of $300,000.
The Build Back Better bill would appropriate $360 million for contractor training grants to support home energy efficiency retrofits and $5.89 billion for state energy offices to provide rebates for retrofits.
The legislation would invest $2 billion in state, local and nonprofit efforts to install zero-emission vehicle charging or fueling infrastructure and provide $9 billion for lead remediation projects, including lead service line replacement funding.
The bill includes a $230.5 million allotment for air quality monitoring via grants and other activities as well as $50 million to the EPA to monitor and reduce air pollution at public schools in low-income and disadvantaged communities.
Manchin has championed carbon capture, use and storage technology, which gathers and compresses carbon from emission sources for reuse or underground storage so it will not reenter the atmosphere. Such technology is not proved at a commercial scale.
“I think we’ve never been committed to finding an answer to carbon capture that was reasonable and feasible,” Manchin said.
The bill includes heavy investments to support that goal.
The Carbon Capture Coalition, a nonpartisan collaboration of more than 80 businesses and organizations supporting economywide deployment of carbon capture, announced its support for the framework, noting that it would significantly boost tax credit values to accelerate deployment.
The bill also would revive an advanced energy tax credit that Morgantown-based environmental and economic development consulting firm Downstream Strategies found could spur $1.7 billion of investment and create 9,300 to 12,400 jobs in West Virginia.
Manchin introduced a bill earlier this year that would reinstate and build upon a tax credit for investments in manufacturing facilities for clean energy technologies.
“Senator Manchin has always been a champion [of] this program, and we hope it incentivizes him to get the Build Back Better package passed as soon as possible,” Dan Taylor, Appalachian regional field organizer for the BlueGreen Alliance, a coalition of labor and environmental organizations, said in an email.
Manchin has made $4.35 million since 2012 from stock he owns in Enersystems Inc., the Fairmont-based coal brokerage he founded in 1988, according to his Senate financial disclosures. He has denied that his vested coal interests have influenced his policymaking. But he has declined to divest his holdings, saying his ownership is held in a blind trust and, therefore, avoids a conflict of interest.
The Manchin campaign’s more than $400,000 in campaign contributions from the oil and gas industry in the third quarter of 2021 were nearly 10 times as much as the campaign received from renewable energy and conservation organizations.
Breaking down the budget
Build Back Better bill proponents say the package would be fully paid for as proposed.
The Treasury Department said Thursday the legislation would generate more than $2 trillion in savings derived from tax hikes on large corporations and wealthy people.
Manchin has challenged that assertion, noting that if programs funded in the bill are extended beyond the scope of the legislation, it would cost the federal government considerably more than the Biden administration projects.
Manchin pointed to a Penn Wharton Budget Model analysis finding that if all spending provisions in the White House framework were extended for 10 years, new spending would increase by $4.26 trillion while new revenue would rise by just $1.56 trillion over that span.
“As we near $29 trillion in national debt, we have to consider the heavy burdens we are placing on future generations by piling on debt,” Manchin said in a statement Friday.
But independent analyses have found the bill as proposed would be mostly or fully paid for.
The Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan panel that prepares official revenue estimates of all tax legislation considered by Congress, found Thursday that the bill would raise $1.476 trillion in revenue over a decade and be unlikely to add to the national debt.
That estimate did not include revenue streams projected from two other provisions of the bill: expanded IRS enforcement and letting Medicare negotiate drug prices.
Proponents of the bill hailed the Joint Committee on Taxation analysis as independent confirmation of the proposal’s fiscal soundness.
But Manchin was unmoved.
“The Joint Committee on Taxation’s report shows that we must get our fiscal house in order before creating new programs that will continue on far past the initial two, five or six years,” Manchin said.
The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that Manchin helped craft and that the House passed Friday night would add $256 billion to the federal deficit, according to a finding from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, another federal agency that provides independent analyses of budgetary issues. That office has yet to score the Build Back Better plan.
Moody’s Analytics, a financial analytics firm, released a finding Thursday urging passage of both the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better plan, saying concerns over high inflation and an “overheating economy” were “overdone.”
“The nation has long underinvested in its infrastructure and social needs and has been slow to respond to the threat posed by climate change, with mounting economic consequences,” said the report authored by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.
“Not where I am”
The Democrat-controlled House passed the Senate bipartisan infrastructure bill mostly along party lines Friday night for Biden to sign into law. House Democrats did so with an agreement in place to move the Build Back Better plan forward procedurally without a vote Friday.
Moderate Democrats in the House agreed to vote for the latter if it receives confirmation of the White House’s budget estimate of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office, no later than Nov. 15.
Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., was one of 13 Republicans to vote for the infrastructure bill that passed the Senate in August. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., voted against it.
Manchin praised the bill’s passage in a statement Friday night. He noted in part that it would authorize $65 billion in grid reliability and technologies like carbon capture, hydrogen, direct air capture and energy efficiency as well as $11.3 billion to reclaim abandoned mine lands.
The Build Back Better bill, meanwhile, likely would undergo substantial changes in the Senate, where Manchin awaits and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is among the Republicans united against the measure.
Back in Glasgow on Thursday, the U.S. was not among the more than 40 countries that signed a pledge to phase out coal. U.S. officials had decided that signing the pledge could upset Manchin, the New York Times reported Friday. Manchin’s office did not respond to a Gazette-Mail request for comment on the report.
Manchin made it clear Tuesday he’s out of step with most Democrats in his embrace of fossil fuels alongside renewable energy sources.
“My side of the aisle truly is not where I am,” Manchin said.