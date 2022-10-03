The world is going electric.
The International Energy Agency found in a recent analysis that by 2030, more than one out of every two cars sold in 2030 in the United States, the European Union and China could be electric.
West Virginia has ground to make up on the road to electric vehicles. The state ranked 46th nationally in electric vehicle registrations as of June 30, ahead of only North Dakota, Wyoming and South Dakota, according to federal data.
But West Virginia has an opportunity to build the infrastructure it will need if it’s to rise up that ranking.
The White House has approved electric vehicle deployment plans for all 50 states to be supported by more than $1.5 billion in formula funding to help build electric vehicle chargers covering roughly 75,000 miles nationwide.
The funding comes under a program that is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November.
Just over $45 million will be parceled out to West Virginia over five years. Out of that funding, 20% is to come from non-state sources.
The state Department of Transportation estimates that 912 new public charging ports will be built, increasing the public electric vehicle charging network by more than 3,100%. The DOT will lead coordination of the program in West Virginia, and released an overview of its electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plans in August.
The DOT says it plans to accelerate “equitable adoption” of electric vehicles, including for those who cannot reliably charge at home, and slash transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions.
The agency will contract with third parties to develop electric vehicle infrastructure in West Virginia. The first part of that contracting will require choosing a third-party vendor or vendors to add stations along electric alternative fuel corridors. The second phase will require picking vendors to implement stations throughout West Virginia, according to the state’s deployment plan.
The federal program requires electric alternative fuel corridors in each state to have a spacing of 50 miles or fewer between electric vehicle-charging stations.
Building out federal program-required stations along will take two fiscal years to complete, according to the DOT.
The state plans to award contracts for phase-one electric alternative fuel corridors.
The DOT will host as-yet-unscheduled virtual and in-person public information meetings to provide information on the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.
Under the program, charger locations and real-time operational status will be available to drivers for “seamless trip planning,” according to the DOT. Disadvantaged communities and rural areas will be prioritized for electric vehicle-charging infrastructure, the agency said in its program plan.
As of June, West Virginia had 14 stations and 28 electric vehicle ports that were publicly accessible, excluding Tesla electric vehicle ports only available to Tesla owners, according to the DOT. None of West Virginia’s stations meet the federal station requirements of four or more ports with 150-kilowatt capacity within one mile of an electric alternative fuel corridor.
The DOT listed proposed electric vehicle-charging stations in Beckley (I-64), Charleston (I-64), Huntington (I-64), Morgantown (I-79), Parkersburg (I-77), Ripley (I-77), Princeton (I-77), Lewisburg (I-64), Flatwoods (I-79), Weston (I-79), Wheeling (I-70) and Martinsburg (I-81).
DOT spokeswoman Jennifer Dooley said the Federal Highway Administration asked that two exception requests the DOT made for program station locations along the electric alternative fuel corridors be “revisited.”
The DOT had asked that Charleston-to-Flatwoods and Charleston-to-Beckley distances exceeding the federal 50-mile electric vehicle charging station spacing requirement be allowed.
West Virginia’s federal program funding for fiscal year 2022 is estimated to be $6.76 million.
In their electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plans, some states have expressed concerns about their capacity to implement a planned federal initiative under the program in which all steel, iron and manufactured goods used in the project must be made in the U.S.
The federal Department of Transportation issued a waiver in May delaying the effective date of the ‘Buy America’ initiative’s domestic requirements for construction materials until Nov. 10.
The West Virginia DOT asked for “continued focus on providing a flexible definition of Buy America” in its program plan.
Dan Taylor, Appalachian regional field organizer for the BlueGreen Alliance, a national alliance of labor and environmental groups, said that establishing a resilient domestic supply chain for transportation infrastructure technology will depend on provisions like Buy America.
“If we want West Virginians to capture the economic gains from this historic new manufacturing demand, a domestic supply chain for EV charging infrastructure is essential,” Taylor said in an email.
The DOT acknowledged in its plan that in more remote areas of the state, utility and cellular coverage upgrades may be required for data transmission.
The DOT identified two regulatory issues it said were potentially lowering demand for electric vehicles. One is West Virginia not allowing direct-to-consumer sales. Another is West Virginia’s additional registration fee for new alternative fuel vehicles ($200 per year).
The DOT said the higher registration fee for electric vehicles was in part to offset lost revenue from gas-tax collection to pay for transportation infrastructure.
The agency said in its plan that it will create and update a “repository of resources” for those unfamiliar with electric vehicles, and that online website clicks and resource downloads will be tracked to understand how communities engage with the program.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act setting up the electric vehicle infrastructure program was supported by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., voted against it.