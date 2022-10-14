Tuesday will mark 50 years since the Clean Water Act became law.
It set a national goal to eliminate by 1985 the discharge of pollutants into navigable waters.
Industrial facilities released more than 193 million pounds of toxic substances into U.S. waterways in 2020, according to a recent study by the Environment America Research & Policy Center and U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund.
“It’s time for a thorough assessment on why we’re still falling short, and what needs to change,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said in an email.
The report calls for the nation to systematically reduce toxic chemical use and urges the federal Environmental Protection Agency to update pollution control standards to eliminate the direct release of toxics into waterways wherever possible.
The toxic threat to waterways is particularly pervasive in West Virginia. The state ranked sixth nationwide in amount of toxicity-weighted chemicals released and ninth in weight of releases of chemicals that may interfere with people’s ability to have children, according to EPA data for 2020.
The Ohio River basin, a drinking water source for more than 5 million people, received the largest volume of toxic discharges by weight among all major watershed regions at slightly less than 41 million pounds.
“Special attention is needed to the Ohio River as a major drinking water source to tamp down on toxic discharges into the river,” Rosser said.
“West Virginia has some of the most beautiful waterways in the country,” said John Rumpler, a senior attorney at the Environment America Research and Policy Center. “It is outrageous that industrial pollution is tarnishing these waterways and putting public health at risk.”
Stretching across Cabell, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties as well as parts of Kentucky and Ohio, the Raccoon-Symmes watershed ranked third in weight of cancer-causing chemicals released nationwide and sixth in toxicity-weighted releases overall. The Upper Ohio-Wheeling watershed stretching across Brooke, Marshall, Ohio and Wetzel counties ranked seventh.
Among all facilities nationwide, APG Polytech LLC’s Apple Grove plastics plant ranked fifth in EPA score accounting for the size of a chemical release, transport of the chemical through the environment, the size and location of an exposed population and a chemical's toxicity.
APG Polytech has been in significant noncompliance with the Clean Water Act three of the last five quarters since July 2021, according to EPA data. The facility exceeded effluent limits for a synthetic industrial chemical used in paint strippers, waxes and greases. The chemical is a likely human carcinogen that migrates quickly into groundwater.
Significant noncompliance is the most serious level of violation noted in EPA databases, indicating the violation might pose a more severe level of environmental concern.
The state Department of Environmental Protection in April 2021 granted APG Polytech a water pollution control permit for discharges of treated industrial waste and untreated stormwater into the Ohio River.
APG Polytech did not respond to a request for comment.
Ranking just behind APG Polytech was Nucor Steel Marion Inc.’s mill that makes specialty steel products in Marion, Ohio. Nucor Steel Marion was in significant Clean Water Act noncompliance for one quarter in 2019 for oil and grease pollution, per EPA data.
Nucor Steel West Virginia, another division of Charlotte, North Carolina-based steelmaking giant Nucor, plans to construct and operate a $2.7 billion sheet steel mill on a 1,370-acre site owned by American Electric Power just south of APG Polytech’s Apple Grove plant.
Nucor did not respond to a request for comment.
The Harrison Power Station, a FirstEnergy-controlled coal-fired plant in Haywood that discharges into the West Fork watershed, had the 44th-highest toxicity-weighted release by weight nationwide in 2020.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission approved a rate hike for Mon Power and Potomac Edison to cover wastewater treatment and compliance upgrades at the Harrison plant federally required to keep it in long-term operation. FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye said the plant, which discharges into the West Fork watershed, has appropriate water treatment controls in place.
“We need industries to clean up their act so our waterways can be clean and West Virginians can thrive,” Rumpler said.
“Losing patience”
Industry cleanup acts often take years amid pushback from manufacturers that show unwillingness and inability to carry them out.
The DEP issued M&G Polymers USA, APG Polytech’s predecessor at the Apple Grove site, a facility permit in 2016. The agency required a preliminary plan of action explaining what the facility would do to significantly reduce 1,4-dioxane levels by September 2018.
But when the DEP issued a permit to APG Polytech in April 2021, it acknowledged levels of the synthetic industrial chemical discharged into the Ohio River had increased since the last permit issuance.
The agency had imposed an extended 1,4-dioxane compliance schedule of almost five years in 2016, with an interim two-year reduction requirement. But the permittee chose not to accept the compliance schedule and obtained a stay from the state Environmental Quality Board, according to the DEP. The Environmental Quality Board is a quasi-judicial review board that hears appeals of DEP permit and enforcement decisions.
APG Polytech took over the permit in 2018 after buying the site from M&G Polymers, which filed for bankruptcy in 2017.
When the DEP reissued a water pollution control permit for the APG Polytech site in 2021, it required the company to submit a progress report to come into compliance with effluent limits for 1,4-dioxane.
APG Polytech told the DEP in a December letter that it had determined that building and using a steam stripping system would remove a majority of the 1,4-dioxane in the facility’s effluent. Startup of the planned system is slated for June 2023, the company told the DEP in a letter last month.
But APG Polytech said additional treatment may be necessary and it couldn’t design that until the steam-stripping system is finished and “optimized” to remove as much 1,4-dioxane as possible.
A federal judge has found water pollution cleanup plans from one of the region’s most prominent coal companies especially hard to come by.
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers found earlier this year that Lexington Coal Company failed to comply with court mandates to show how it would address pollution at two Mingo County mines. In July, Chambers ordered Lexington to pay a $1,000-per-day fine retroactive to May 29 for not complying with previous rulings mandating more detailed mine site cleanup efforts.
“If not clear already, the Court is losing patience with Defendant’s inability to satisfy its court-ordered directives,” Chambers wrote in an August ruling. Chambers concluded that a status report filed by Lexington that month spanning just over a page did little to assure the court it was adequately addressing selenium and ionic pollution noncompliance at both mine sites in the Tug Fork River watershed.
Chambers stayed the $1,000-a-day fine as of Sept. 6 until the court completes its review of an updated plan filed by Lexington.
Chambers previously ruled expert reports from environmental groups that sued Lexington over the pollution showed streams below Lexington Coal’s mines are biologically impaired and the degradation is “causally related” to company discharges of ionic pollutants.
Selenium is a common mine site-generated pollutant widespread in waters in West Virginia’s southern coalfield counties that has toxic impacts on aquatic life.
A Gazette-Mail review of EPA data last year found Lexington’s Surface No. 10 Mine was one of the highest selenium-discharging stationary sources of pollution in the country. Of the 50 industrial point sources with effluent limit exceedances that discharged the most selenium at that time, 41 were in West Virginia.
PFAS under scrutiny
West Virginia’s heavy industrial water pollution looms large amid growing concerns about PFAS – man-made chemicals linked to harmful health impacts that have been used in consumer products since the mid-20th century.
National scrutiny of PFAS, the common name for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, increased in June when the EPA said two of the most commonly found PFAS are many times more dangerous than it previously held.
The agency slashed the advisory levels of those two PFAS, known as PFOA and PFOS, to tiny fractions of what they were before.
PFAS are another pollutant for which the Ohio River Valley is at elevated risk.
A U.S. Geological Survey study published in July found high concentrations of PFOA and PFOS in the Ohio River Valley and the Eastern Panhandle. The former, the study found, is the region most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia.
Of the raw water samples collected at 279 public water systems throughout West Virginia from June 2019 to May 2021, nearly a fourth had at least one PFAS detected.
Eighteen of 37 sites with detections for PFOA or PFOS were in counties that border Ohio, according to the study prepared in cooperation with the DEP and the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
PFAS’ toxic legacy in the Ohio River Valley dates at least to 1951, when DuPont began using PFOA to make Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
The EPA has said DuPont failed for more than two decades to report data indicating PFAS health risks from manufacturing at the Washington Works plant. The company agreed to pay $10.25 million for reporting violations in 2005 in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
Last year, DuPont, Corteva, Inc. and the Chemours Company settled for $83 million in multidistrict litigation over PFOA contamination of drinking water supplies. The companies also agreed to establish a cost-sharing arrangement and escrow account of up to $1 billion to support future legacy PFAS liabilities coming from before Chemours was formed as a spinoff of DuPont’s performance chemicals division in 2015.
Issued in 2018, Chemours’ state water pollution control permit for the Washington Works facility sets effluent limits for another common PFAS, GenX, at two outlets into the Ohio River of more than 2,000 parts per trillion. That’s more than 200 times higher than the final health advisory value of 10 parts per trillion for GenX chemicals announced by the EPA earlier this year.
One of the outfalls into the Ohio River had an interim maximum daily limit for GenX chemicals of 32,000 parts per trillion — 3,200 times the current health advisory level of 10 parts per trillion — before that limit was reduced to 2,300 parts per trillion (230 times the current advisory level) last year under a provision in the permit.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition has urged immediate changes to PFAS permit limits based on the EPA’s new health advisory levels. Rosser said the coalition plans to support state legislation seeking to reduce PFAS at their source.
“All states differ”
But DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola has said that the DEP doesn’t plan to modify permitted discharge limits for PFAS in permits until those permits are due to be reissued.
Mandirola said earlier this year that the agency would consider the EPA’s new interim health advisory levels when deciding whether to reissue permits. That’s the approach the agency usually has taken in response to health advisory or water quality standard changes, Mandirola noted.
Responding to the report’s finding that West Virginia is among the states where toxic releases are most common, DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher defended the agency’s oversight.
Fletcher said the report includes releases within permit limits that the DEP has calculated to be protective of water quality and supportive of designated uses, including human contact.
“[V]irtually all states differ in permitting limits, water quality standards, stream make-up, and many other factors, all of which affect discharge amounts,” Fletcher said in an email, noting that the report compares states and watersheds based on the amount of chemicals released.
Fletcher noted that the agency formed a work group composed of DEP staff, environmentalists and industry representatives and proposed updates to the state's water quality standards based on EPA recommendations.
Many of those recommendations resulted in more stringent standards. But the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and other concerned citizens sharply criticized the Legislature for passing a rule in February that weakened standards for some suspected human carcinogens.
Those included two found in coal tar, benzo[k]fluoranthene and chrysene and DDT, an insecticide banned in the U.S. in 1972 whose chemicals persist in the environment and animal tissues.
Mandirola defended the rule changes, saying they will preserve an estimated risk level of one additional cancer case per 1 million from the probably carcinogenic human health criteria.
A half-century removed from enactment of the Clean Water Act, Rosser says it’s time to ratchet up protection of West Virginia’s waters.
“[W]e have a lot of room for reducing cancer risk by reducing the release of these toxic chemicals,” Rosser said.