West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey opened a recent press conference with a boast.
“The biggest case before the Supreme Court now in 2022 is going to be West Virginia vs. EPA,” Morrisey declared.
Experts say it might be one of the most important environmental cases the high court has decided.
It had only taken a week after the White House’s commitment on Earth Day to slashing emissions in half from 2005 levels by 2030 for Morrisey to file a petition on behalf of 18 states won by Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election urging the court to limit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority.
The coalition wants to restrain the EPA’s regulation of greenhouse gases from power plants.
The Supreme Court’s Oct. 29 agreement to review the case surprised experts who concluded that because the EPA is not seeking to enforce and has not proposed any such regulation, the court would take a pass.
Patrick A. Parenteau, a law professor in the Environmental Advocacy Clinic at Vermont Law School, says it doesn't bode well for the EPA’s authority.
“It is clearly a bad sign that the court reached out to take the case at this point,” Parenteau said.
West Virginia and the rest of the coalition are challenging a January federal appeals court ruling that threw out a Trump administration rule weakening power plant greenhouse gas emissions standards. That ruling went further, giving the EPA broad authority to decide what constitutes the “best system for emission reduction” for power plants.
“It signals that at least four justices and probably more do not agree with the D.C. Circuit decision,” Parenteau said of the Supreme Court’s decision to review the case.
Four justices must agree to a case review.
The Trump administration rule, the Affordable Clean Energy rule, was an effort to replace the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, a regulation designed to slash carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
Morrisey led a lawsuit on West Virginia’s behalf in 2016 challenging the Clean Power Plan. That resulted in the Supreme Court putting the Obama rule on hold for the rest of his administration.
It was the first time the Supreme Court issued a stay on regulations before an initial review by a federal appeals court, according to the American Bar Association.
“Everybody thought we had no chance,” Morrisey recalled at his Nov. 2 press conference.
Now Morrisey is trying to beat the legal odds again to thwart aggressive environmental policy amid a compounding climate crisis that leaves West Virginia especially vulnerable to flood damage given its narrow valleys, steep slopes, chronically high poverty rates and small tax base.
The West Virginia-led petition could have a seismic impact.
Conservatives composing the Supreme Court’s majority have signaled a willingness to limit Congress’ ability to delegate authority to executive agencies. They could use this case to do just that.
“All of American administrative law could be thrown into question,” climate researcher Nathan Richardson wrote.
The court’s decision is expected by summer 2022.
At his Nov. 2 press conference, Morrisey characterized his legal fight as essential to saving jobs and controlling electricity prices.
“The goal has always been to not only protect coal jobs but protect West Virginia,” Morrisey said.
Resisting a clean energy transition through the Supreme Court could backfire legally and economically, environmental law and energy experts say. They warn that West Virginia’s case could increase coal industry costs, consumer electricity prices and leave the state behind in a market-driven transition.
“What is not in doubt is that the outcome is entirely irrelevant to the prospects for the coal industry,” said James Van Nostrand, director of the West Virginia University College of Law’s Center for Energy and Sustainable Development.
Inside and outside the fence
The Clean Power Plan set carbon emissions performance rates for affected power plants that reflected the “best system of emission reduction,” leaving it to the states to develop their own plans to achieve those rates.
The West Virginia-led petition objects to the lower court's interpretation that the Clean Air Act imposed “no limits” on the measures the EPA may consider to reduce emissions, aside from cost, non-air quality health and environmental impacts and energy requirements.
Industry representatives have argued the reach of power plant regulations should be limited to “inside the fence,” meaning emissions reduction targets could be satisfied by onsite changes instead of shifting generation from higher to lower-emitting energy sources.
Parenteau said it’s unlikely the EPA would propose a new power plant rule under the section of the Clean Air Act in dispute until the Supreme Court has ruled on the case.
Any ruling the EPA does propose would be “within the fence,” Parenteau predicted, noting such an approach could include carbon capture and sequestration technology.
That would be significantly more expensive than allowing states and utilities to establish an emissions trading system, Parenteau noted. In an emissions trading system, the government sets an emissions cap and covered entities may trade emissions permits.
Parenteau said that if the Supreme Court insists the EPA can only adopt technologies that apply to individual facilities, it will be increasing costs for industry and consumers, resulting in potentially greater negative economic impacts than the EPA’s preferred approach.
“So there is real irony here,” Parenteau said.
At least some of the Supreme Court’s conservative justices appear aligned with Morrisey in his argument that courts should not defer to an agency statutory interpretations on big issues.
When he was a circuit judge, Justice Brett Kavanaugh cited a 2014 opinion from former Justice Antonin Scalia in which he said the court “expect[s] Congress to speak clearly if it wishes to assign to an agency decisions of vast economic and political significance.”
The West Virginia-led coalition cited the same opinion in its petition.
When he was still an appeals judge, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote an opinion criticizing a legal doctrine of judicial deference to administrative actions as “an abdication of the judicial duty” to declare what the law is.
Richardson opined in his case analysis that it isn’t difficult to imagine the Supreme Court ruling Congress “did not speak clearly enough” through the Clean Air Act to support the EPA issuing rules that decarbonize the economy or that the Constitution bars such a broad delegation of authority.
“I don't think the nondelegation doctrine is on the table,” Parenteau said. “I know anything is possible with this court, but that seems to me like a bridge too far.”
While Richardson doubted the Supreme Court would overturn an opinion it issued in 2007 finding the Clean Air Act gives the EPA authority to regulate carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, he feared a narrower decision that would undermine climate policy.
“[T]his new case threatens to put the final nail into the coffin of broad climate policy under the Clean Air Act,” Richardson wrote.
Jobs on the line
Where environmentalists and climate advocates see cause for alarm, West Virginia senators see a court just doing its job.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to review the case and Morrisey for bringing it there.
Capito said in a statement she feared EPA Administrator Michael Regan returning the agency to the Clean Power Plan, what she called “the crown jewel of the Obama administration’s War on Coal.”
“That is why it is so important that courts apply our laws fairly and prevent agencies from exceeding the power given to them by Congress,” Capito said. “This is an important case to demonstrate that elected representatives, not administrative agencies, are responsible for making our nation’s laws.”
In a teleconference call with reporters four days after the Supreme Court released its decision to review the case, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said justices have “the right to do anything they want to do.”
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton applauded what he called Morrisey’s “crusade against EPA’s continued assault on American jobs and economic stability.”
“Hopefully, the high court will review and rule on EPA’s underlying authority to regulate greenhouse gases from coal-fired electricity plants and furthermore,” Hamilton said, adding the agency has a “record of overreach and punitive behavior.”
“We appreciate Attorney General Morrisey’s ongoing support of policies that balance driving economic growth and good-paying West Virginia energy jobs,” Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said.
Morrisey presented the case as a safeguard against West Virginia losing jobs.
“Not just coal jobs,” Morrisey said. “Coal, oil, gas, manufacturing, retail jobs. This is central to our state, and that’s why West Virginia’s taken a leading role on this issue.”
Recent studies forecasting national and state transitions to net-zero emissions suggest it would result in a jobs boost.
A Princeton University study released earlier this month predicts West Virginia’s energy sector would take a hit this decade before growing back faster than the energy sectors of most neighboring states.
The report forecasts West Virginia would be the only state guaranteed to suffer a net loss of energy-supply jobs. But with the nation getting to net-zero emissions by 2050, West Virginia would see a net increase of roughly 15,000 to 32,000 energy-supply jobs – a higher range than any other neighboring state except Pennsylvania despite the border states dwarfing the Mountain State in population.
Achieving 80% emission-free power in West Virginia would add 3,508 full-time jobs in the state, swell total earnings for state residents by $172 million through 2040 and bring $20.9 billion of investment in new power plants, according to an August report by West Virginia University researchers and economic modeling experts.
It would cost $855 million less through 2040 than the state’s current trajectory for power resources.
The price of power
“We also care deeply about the price of energy,” Morrisey said. “If Biden’s climate change provisions were to advance, we’re worried that there could be a cataclysmic effect on West Virginia. If you dramatically reduce the use of coal and oil and gas in the kind of timeline that they’re suggesting here, the price for individual consumers on the power grid goes through the roof.”
West Virginia’s electric prices have been soaring in recent years. Recent studies suggest a transition away from coal-fired generation could save ratepayers money.
A study published by the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research found a dramatic difference in the direction of average prices of electricity for residential customers in West Virginia compared to the rest of the states in its regional electric grid.
Residential rates in the PJM region fell an average of about 1.6% per year over the last nine years to about 12.1 cents per kilowatt-hour, according to the study. But West Virginia’s residential rates have risen in the past by nearly 2 cents per kilowatt-hour in the past decade, and its industrial rates surpassed the PJM average starting in 2016.
PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates wholesale electricity movement in West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states and Washington, D.C.
West Virginia has had significantly higher carbon emissions than the PJM average.
“This report is just the latest piece of evidence that desperate attempts by policymakers and regulators to bail out uncompetitive coal-fired power plants are a major tax imposed on West Virginia customers through their electric bills,” said Sean O’Leary, senior researcher at the nonprofit think tank Ohio River Valley Institute. “Not only are these efforts taking money out of the pockets of West Virginians, they’re raising the cost of doing business and discouraging companies that demand clean, affordable electricity from locating in the state.”
“The lack of access to competitively priced power has undoubtedly negatively impacted business and industry in West Virginia,” said West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail, observing the impact has been especially negative in the American Electric Power system, where rates have been especially high.
The average monthly residential bill (as measured by the residential rate for 1,000 kilowatt-hours) for American Electric Power’s West Virginia utilities escalated from $55.28 in 2006 to $138.57 in 2021 — an increase of 150% over 15 years.
Last month, the state Public Service Commission approved wastewater treatment upgrades at three in-state coal-fired power plants. Kentucky and Virginia utility regulators that share jurisdiction over the plants denied the upgrades as uneconomic, resulting in West Virginia ratepayers having to pick up an additional $22 million in cost for the plants.
“[T]he PSC seems to be determined to bail out the failing coal industry on the backs of the West Virginia ratepayers,” Van Nostrand said.
An analysis of federal energy data released earlier this month by the Rocky Mountain Institute, a clean energy research nonprofit, found clean energy incentives in a proposed 10-year, $1.85 trillion social safety and climate spending bill would save utility companies and customers nationwide $9 billion each year if the country reaches the White House’s clean electricity goals by 2030.
The savings would total $429 million in West Virginia, more than all but nine states.
Provisions driving those savings include a production tax credit for carbon-free generation and an investment tax credit for battery storage and transmission over the next 10 years, in addition to low-cost financing.
“These findings may seem surprising, yet they reflect how new tax credits and clean energy financing benefit both utilities and ratepayers,” RMI authors Courtney Bourgoin, Christian Fong, David Posner and Uday Varadarajan said in their analysis. “The clean energy transition is already under way. The real question is whether it will progress fast enough.”
Resisting decarbonization
Litigation before the Supreme Court won’t change market trends indicating coal’s continued decline is inevitable.
Coal backers cite recent estimates published by the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research that coal-fired power generation supports $4.8 billion in state economic output, $725 million in employee compensation and $97.3 million in tax revenue.
But those numbers are likely to keep falling.
There have been 10 conventional steam coal plants retired in West Virginia since 2005, and there are only nine remaining here, according to Energy Information Administration data.
The number of statewide coal employees dropped by half and coal production declined 42% statewide from 1990 to 2019, according to the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
In 2019, renewable energy production surpassed coal in the U.S. for the first time since before 1885, with wind and solar rising in the electric power sector as they get cheaper to use and natural gas displacing much of the electricity generation from retired coal plants.
“Market forces in the form of cheap natural gas and cost-competitive renewables are responsible for the demise of the coal industry, and EPA regulations have had very little to do with it,” Van Nostrand said.
West Virginia’s climate is changing more because its power generation is changing less.
Coal accounted for just 23% of the nation’s net electricity generation in 2019. But in West Virginia, coal-fired electric power plants accounted for 91% of the state’s electricity net generation.
The carbon intensity of West Virginia’s economy — metric tons of energy-related carbon dioxide per dollars of gross domestic product — was second-highest in the country in 2018, behind only Wyoming and nearly as much as Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania combined.
“The impacts of global warming are readily apparent to everyone: more severe flooding, more frequent and hotter heat waves, intense wildfires and more destructive hurricanes fueled by warm oceans,” West Virginia Climate Alliance cofounder Perry Bryant said. “It is regretful that Attorney General Morrisey is using his office to pursue his own partisan political agenda instead of being the state’s lawyer and acting in the best, long-term interest of West Virginians.”
Carbon dioxide emissions from coal in the electric power sector in West Virginia increased from 64.8 million metric tons in 1980 to 65.4 million metric tons in 2017.
Emissions from 10 coal plants in West Virginia included more than 60 million tons of carbon dioxide and prompted health effects of about 400 deaths, 150 heart attacks, 400 asthma attacks and 20,000 lost work days in 2019, according to an analysis of state data derived by the Clean Air Task Force, an environmental group.
“[O]ur policymakers pull out all the stops to continue to prop up a dying industry at all costs, including those to our health, our environment and our economy,” West Virginia Environmental Council President Linda Frame said.
“How we respond to climate change is a pressing issue for our nation, yet some of the paths forward carry serious and disproportionate costs for States and countless other affected parties,” the West Virginia-led petition states.
With Manchin opposing key clean energy provisions in Democrats’ proposed social and climate spending bill, Capito opposing the entire package and Morrisey leading a critical challenge against the EPA, West Virginia’s outsized influence on the path forward is clear.
“The stakes are certainly high,” Morrisey said.