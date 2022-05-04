West Virginia’s state legislative leaders have joined their federal counterparts in pursuing an in-state hydrogen hub that would be funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.
A coalition formed by a majority of West Virginia’s congressional leaders and Gov. Jim Justice to back West Virginia in a competition for a federally funded hydrogen hub now includes state Senate and House leadership.
The Mountain State is all in despite concerns that regional hydrogen hubs planned by the White House to decarbonize the industrial sector will waste taxpayer subsidies instead by using uneconomic technologies and failing to slash carbon dioxide emissions.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted in November and supported by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., allots $8 billion for regional hydrogen hubs to expand industrial use of hydrogen.
Hydrogen hub proponents say the plan will help usher in a reduction of emissions from carbon-intensive goods like steel and cement, and support economic growth wherever the hubs are located.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, Jr., R-Kanawha, joined the coalition to bring a hydrogen hub to West Virginia last week.
Skaff is president of HD Media, publisher of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
“We are creating a new economy here in West Virginia, and we stand ready to do what we can to be sure the state is attractive to this project as well as many others,” Hanshaw said in a statement in a news release from Manchin’s office.
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., voted against the federal infrastructure law and are not part of the coalition.
“For the sake of our future, we need to be a more diverse and cleaner energy state,” Baldwin said in the release. “Expanding the hydrogen market here would allow us to create jobs, produce energy for our own citizens to use, and build a more sustainable economy.”
Hydrogen, which is light and has the highest energy per mass of any fuel, according to the Department of Energy, is viewed as key in the energy transition away from fossil fuels that drive climate change.
The $8 billion is to fund at least four industrial hydrogen hubs in different regions of the country that use varied feedstocks, with a requirement that at least one hub uses fossil fuels to produce hydrogen while others use renewable energy and nuclear energy, respectively.
Two of them must be in regions “with the greatest natural gas resources” to the maximum extent possible.
The West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition sent a proposal to participate in the hub competition to the Energy Department in March.
The coalition pointed to the state’s more than 4,000 miles of pipelines, geologic potential to store carbon dioxide in deep rock formations that would be captured during hydrogen production and deep fossil fuel legacy to make the case that the Mountain State should be a hub site.
“There is significant overlap between necessary skills to support a hydrogen industry and the skills West Virginia’s workers already possess thanks to decades of working in the fossil fuel economy,” the coalition said in its proposal to participate.
Selection of hubs is due in May 2023.
Ohio is making its own play for a hydrogen hub. JobsOhio, a private economic development nonprofit, and the Canton-based Stark Area Regional Transit Authority released a study last month contending that Ohio is a prime location for a federally funded hydrogen hub.
The study cited low natural gas prices and electrical power rates to argue that hydrogen made from natural gas and electricity in Ohio would have advantages compared to blue or green hydrogen made in other states.
Blue hydrogen is derived mainly from breaking methane into hydrogen and carbon dioxide. Green hydrogen is produced via an electric current splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen. If the electricity is produced by a renewable resource, the produced hydrogen is called "green."
Australian researchers found emissions from fossil fuel-based hydrogen systems are substantial even with carbon capture and storage. They found electrolysis with renewable energy could become cheaper than fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage.
Researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities found in a study published last year that greenhouse gas emissions from the production of blue hydrogen are “quite high,” especially due to leaked methane.
Methane has a 100-year global warming potential of 28 to 36 times that of carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The study found the greenhouse gas footprint of blue hydrogen is more than 20% larger than burning natural gas or coal for heat and about 60% larger than burning diesel oil for heat.
A group of seven national gas, plastics and steel producers formed earlier this year in hopes that it will comprise the industrial hydrogen hub in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
EQT Corp., Equinor, GE Gas Power, Marathon Petroleum, Mitsubishi Power, Shell Polymers and U.S. Steel announced their intention in February to collaborate on a Northern Appalachian regional hub that would use carbon capture technology to produce, transport and use low-carbon hydrogen.
The Northern Appalachian Industrial Alliance recently submitted a regional hydrogen hub implementation strategy to the Department of Energy.
The response to the agency’s request for information on the hydrogen hubs was a joint submission between the Northern Appalachian Industrial Alliance and another Ohio-focused alliance that it has agreed to collaborate with to create a regional hydrogen transition plan.
The Ohio River Valley Institute, a Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based pro-clean energy think tank, released an analysis in March asserting that hydrogen hub projects would raise utility rates, create few new jobs and fall behind in cutting emissions while blocking less costly climate answers.
Sean O’Leary, a senior researcher for the institute, cited a White House Council on Environmental Quality estimate that it would cost from $170 billion to $230 billion to build an interstate carbon dioxide pipeline network. That estimate doesn’t include the additional investments plant owners would have to make in carbon capture technology.
Manchin has suggested preparing existing natural gas pipelines to transport hydrogen, arguing the unfinished Mountain Valley Pipeline, slated to run from Northwestern West Virginia to Southern Virginia, should be considered a vehicle for doing so.
The Department of Energy has emphasized overcoming technical concerns with pipeline transport of hydrogen, including the potential for hydrogen to embrittle steel and welds used to fabricate the pipelines, and hydrogen leaks.