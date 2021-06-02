A Wetzel County man died in a Marion County coal mining accident overnight Wednesday.
Trenten J. Dille, 26, of Littleton, was fatally injured overnight while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine, according to the Governor’s Office.
The edge or rib of a coal support pillar fell and struck Dille, a section foreman, the Governor’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training is investigating the incident.
Marion County Coal Resources, Inc., is a Fairview-based company controlled by St. Clairsville, Ohio-based American Consolidated Natural Resources, Inc., which could not be immediately reached for comment.
Dille’s death marks the second fatal mining accident in West Virginia this year recorded by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Justin L. Lafferty, 38, died Feb. 21 as a result of injuries sustained after he was struck in the operators’ compartment of the shuttle car he was operating by another shuttle car on Jan. 22, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
That accident occurred at the Aracoma Coal Company’s non-union Davy Branch Mine, in Logan County. The Aracoma Coal Company is controlled by Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.
There have been 20 fatal mining accidents in West Virginia since the beginning of 2017, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.