In 2020, Dale Kirchner and his wife Susan made a move many years in the making.
They moved from Towson, Maryland into a house outside Berkeley Springs less than a five-minute drive from Cacapon Resort State Park. Kirchner fondly recalls vacationing there since 1986.
Taking in retirement where he had regularly vacationed, Kirchner, 67, has gotten to know the makeup of the Cacapon crowd. Parents and adult children reunite at a midway point amid living in different sections of the country. Locals fish regularly. An addiction recovery group meets twice a week.
“So when the people see something possibly changing on them, they’re wary of it,” Kirchner said. “They’re not real happy.”
Although it caught Cacapon Resort State Park advocates by surprise, a move toward change at Cacapon that drew their ire also had been years in the making.
In December 2022, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released a request for proposals for a private developer to build and operate a “destination campground” at Cacapon. The request came more than a year after the DNR received a campground RV park concept plan on behalf of one of the respondents to that request, according to email correspondence obtained by the Gazette-Mail.
In September 2021, Jim Christie, Bridgeport-based principal of engineering and environmental consulting firm Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc., emailed then-Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel a draft concept for a RV park at Cacapon. The concept listed 326 lots, a playground, bath house and other amenities. Christie asked if “this area still works and what the next steps would be.”
In a May 2021 email, McDaniel said the state was looking to “do a long term land lease” with an investor willing to develop campground facilities at some state parks. In another May 2021 email, State Parks Chief Brad Reed said state officials could create a request for proposals for campground development.
Christie said in his September 2021 email to McDaniel that Christie’s consulting firm had provided the RV park draft concept for Blue Water Development Corp. An Ocean City, Maryland-based company, Blue Water was one of three firms that submitted proposals responding to the state’s request for Cacapon campground proposals.
The draft concept submission to state officials preceded the state law that enabled the request for proposals by six months.
It wasn’t until March 2022 that the state Legislature approved House Bill 4408, allowing the DNR director to execute third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate new “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at all state forests and every state park but Watoga State Park in Pocahontas County.
HB 4408 requires the Division of Natural Resources to conduct a public hearing before “initiating” a contract for new recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities in the county where the facility is to be located.
But in a January Cacapon campground request for proposals interest meeting attended by state officials and representatives of companies who had submitted requests for proposals, Reed indicated a vendor would be selected before a public meeting, according to a meeting transcript.
“Once the vendor is selected, then the contractual negotiation phase will begin, and there will be even more people involved than that,” Reed said, per the transcript. “So once those elements of contract are to a point that the parties are pretty sure that this is what we want to do and approve, at that point we will have the public meeting.”
HB 4408 already had drawn the ire of Cacapon park and environmental advocates fearing it would open state parks and forests up to outsized recreational additions like amusement parks.
State Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby told the Senate Finance Committee during the 2022 regular legislative session that large-scale RV parks, equestrian parks and mountain coasters were examples of amenities the state sought to attract private investments in.
Kirchner, a representative of Friends of Cacapon Resort State Park, says both HB 4408 and the request for Cacapon campground proposals caught parkgoers off guard, emerging without their input. The Friends of Cacapon Resort State Park formed to oppose the momentum toward large-scale RV development at the park.
“The anger built,” Kirchner said of park advocates’ reaction to the request for proposals. “... There was a fear from the citizens’ standpoint, what’s going to happen here? What’s going to come back on these bids?”
A proposal from Blue Water came back with one concept that included 350 lodging units, a welcome center, a pool, water slides, cornhole, pickleball courts and golf cart rentals. Another proposal from Harpers Ferry-based River & Trail Outfitters included 50 RV sites and a 24-foot-wide, nearly 1,400-foot-long gravel road to accommodate them.
A third developer, Scenic LLC, said it didn’t perceive Cacapon as suitable for RVs “without major disruption” due to its terrain, “pristine woodlands” and bike trail network. Scenic reported it was already planning a RV campground and recreational area in Morgan County just outside Berkeley Springs.
The Morgan County Commission addressed a letter to Reed on April 5 listing traffic and environmental concerns with a large-scale RV park. The commission said such a park would create excessive traffic and safety issues with only one entry and exit road, push the sewer plant serving the park over capacity, and require tree-clearing and excavation that would damage wildlife habitats and cause site runoff.
“To put it plainly, we simply cannot imagine the impact that an RV park of the size/scope of two of the proposals would have on [the park] and we don’t feel that it would be for the better,” the commission wrote.
A petition calling on the DNR to withdraw and revise its request for proposals drew more than 1,000 signatures, started by Save Cacapon Resort State Park, another group opposing large-scale RV development at Cacapon.
Kirchner challenged the DNR in court, arguing the agency’s planned April 18 Cacapon Resort meeting to discuss the proposed development wasn’t timely advertised on the state auditor’s website per state code.
The DNR backed down.
First, the agency agreed in a court filing to postpone the meeting in response to Kirchner’s lawsuit, denying that it had made any decisions about the proposed project in an April 17 statement.
Then, the DNR rejected the proposals, never having selected one. Upon announcing the rejection on April 21, the agency posted an online survey at WVstateparks.com/survey asking parkgoers and community members what amenities they would most like to see "in the next phase of improvements" at the park.
The DNR said the survey would remain open for 30 days. But Department of Commerce spokesperson Andy Malinoski said Tuesday the survey is still open and that officials are still gathering responses. The DNR is housed under the Department of Commerce.
The Department of Commerce did not respond to requests for comment on receiving a Cacapon campground draft concept in September 2021 or the request for proposal interest meeting transcript indicating Reed said a vendor would be selected before a public meeting.
Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey said in a statement the Commerce and Tourism departments, the DNR and State Parks constantly solicit, receive, consider and respond to customer feedback through surveys, emails, in-person guest comments and community meetings held throughout the state. Bailey supported HB 4408 on its way to passage last year.
Blue Water did not respond to a request for comment.
Park and environmental proponents say state talks regarding potential Cacapon campground development predating HB 4408 and the formal bid process have eroded their trust in state parks oversight.
“These conversations show that the administration had an interest in private development in state parks, which further explains their push for HB 4408,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Angie Rosser said.
HB 4408 didn’t require a public hearing before the DNR initiates a contract for new recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities in the county where the facility is to be located until Rosser lobbied for a public hearing provision eventually included in the legislation before the Senate Finance Committee.
Bailey has said neither state officials nor private recreational providers would want to build a project that makes parks less appealing.
But as West Virginia officials eye privately developed recreational expansion at state parks and forests, many advocates fear financial profit will outweigh their input.
“Saying a state park should be making money is like saying a high school cafeteria should be making a profit,” said Robert Beanblossom, who retired as a district administrator in the Division of Natural Resources in 2015 after 42 years in the agency. “It’s a government service.”
“Preserving and protecting”
Private development has been an aim of legislation beyond HB 4408 in recent years.
Stories you might like
- Feds sue Justice's family coal companies and son over millions in mine cleanup penalties
- Federal permitting officials want more staff capacity, WV's senators want more fossil fuel capacity
- Prospective Pleasants Power Station buyer inks letter of intent to pursue buying plant, county commissioner says
- Industry, conservationists divided on deal designed to force completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline
In March, the Legislature passed HB 3370, which allows up to $5 million from the State Parks and Recreation Endowment Fund to be used as loan insurance for any project under a newly established State Parks Enhancement Loan Insurance Program.
The program allows development projects pursued by a private entity partnering with the DNR to operate on Army Corps of Engineers property, state park and resort property and any other property under DNR jurisdiction or “on a hybrid tourism destination.”
West Virginia Environmental Council lobbyist Lucia Valentine called HB 3370 an example of legislators “prioritizing the asks of private investors over the public good.”
“Most taxpayers likely do not want their tax dollars to go to state-funded loan insurance to a for-profit,” Valentine said.
The State Parks and Recreation Endowment Fund was designed to support maintenance and repair of recreational facilities.
“It’s concerning that private profit-driven interes ts would take from funding to provide basic upkeep of our state parks,” Rosser said.
In its 2021-22 annual report, the DNR said outstanding needs for the state’s park system exceeded $147 million.
In March, the Legislature approved Senate Bill 468 allowing development and use of connector trails from existing private trail systems to give all-terrain, utility-task and off-road vehicle users access to state park and forest recreational facilities.
The Senate Outdoor Recreation Committee had considered a more expansive version of the bill that would have allowed the DNR to establish trail systems for ATVs, UTV and off-road vehicles within state forests. But that provision sparked fierce opposition from environmental advocates.
“Turning our state parks into mega RV complexes or noisy ATV trail systems may attract certain users, but it’s certainly going to turn away whole sets of other people that find joy in our state parks,” Rosser said.
In 2018, the House of Delegates and Senate each considered bills backed by Gov. Jim Justice that would have authorized the DNR to harvest timber at state parks to raise money for the parks system.
SB 270 and HB 4182 each would have $1.5 million annually for the DNR, the Division of Forestry estimated.
Rosser said the legislation put the public on notice the Justice administration wanted to make “fundamental changes to the purpose and character of our state parks system.”
Beanblossom says the state has long failed to incorporate sufficient public input into state park management. He would like to see comprehensive master plans for each state park and forest developed by qualified firms in a process that includes public hearings and input.
Malinoski said facility planning is conducted on a park-by-park basis between directors and DNR and Department of Tourism leadership to prioritize improvements based on public health and safety, improving infrastructure and developing new attractions.
“These improvements support the record-breaking trend of increased attendance and revenues being experienced throughout our state parks system during the Justice administration,” Malinoski said.
Bailey said Justice has “led the way” by his administration investing $151 million in state park and forest improvement projects.
“Public-private partnerships authorized by HB 4408 are just one tool we have at our disposal to continue this historic improvement in our parks and natural areas,” Bailey said.
In its 2021-22 annual report, the DNR said its outstanding needs exceeding $147 million in estimated costs include infrastructure replacement, renovations, equipment purchases and improving “high-use revenue centers.”
But the DNR called fiscal year 2022 “an incredible one” for the state’s park system regarding self-generated revenue.
The DNR reported gross operating revenues exceeding $32.8 million and outperforming a record year in fiscal 2021 by over 18%. Gross operating revenues from retail sales surpassed $4.2 million, outperforming a record year in fiscal 2021 by more than 42%.
Ruby told lawmakers during last year’s regular legislative session that revenue from West Virginia’s state parks system grew 52% from 2016 to 2021. Ruby said the state was eyeing more investments from private vendors, recalling a $500,000 private investment to add inflatables to the lake at Tygart Lake State Park in Taylor County she suggested resulted in increased park occupancy.
Cacapon attendance increased 17% from fiscal years 2020 to 2022, according to state data.
Rosser points to state-reported increases in state park visits in recent years to argue people are coming to West Virginia’s state parks for the nature-centered recreation opportunities they already provide.
“Our public lands don’t need to be converted to mimic and compete with private resorts,” Rosser said. “They were never designed to be profit centers.”
The statutory mission of the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Section is to “promote conservation by preserving and protecting natural areas of unique or exceptional scenic, scientific, cultural, archaeological, or historical significance and to provide outdoor recreational opportunities for the citizens of this State and its visitors.”
Not stopping at a survey
The State Parks survey asks users to check all state parks, forests and rail trails they’ve visited in the last five years and how satisfied they are with system investments they’ve noticed on a scale of one to 10.
The survey asks what type of activities the user would like to see future investments made in, with choices ranging from biking and hiking to aerial adventures, horseback riding and snow sports.
The survey also asks what additional investments, if any, the user would like to see made at Cacapon.
Included in a list from which users can select Cacapon activities of interest are RV/electric campsites, tent/non-electric campsites, lake activities, horseback riding, winter sports, biking, fishing and hiking.
“It's positive to see DNR showing openness to public input through the survey it has open now,” Rosser said. “I hope this is the beginning of a shift in orientation toward more responsiveness to West Virginians who love and take great pride in our state parks and forests.”
Kirchner said he sent the survey to “a lot of people” and filled it out himself. But he fears state officials will use the survey results to justify incremental development that adds up to too much.
“The state wants to get activities in there to make money,” Kirchner said. “That’s what it comes down to, is money.”
Kirchner said Cacapon park advocates plan to push for a repeal of HB 4408 in the next regular legislative session.
Morgan County resident Craig Thibaudeau sent a letter to Justice on behalf of Friends of Cacapon Resort State Park dated May 1 asking for a review of the park’s historical significance, an independent assessment of the potential for fires and road impacts, and engagement of Morgan County citizens should any proposals that could affect the park move forward.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on the letter.
“We’re going to have to get the whole state involved now,” Kirchner said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive