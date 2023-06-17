Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In 2020, Dale Kirchner and his wife Susan made a move many years in the making.

They moved from Towson, Maryland into a house outside Berkeley Springs less than a five-minute drive from Cacapon Resort State Park. Kirchner fondly recalls vacationing there since 1986.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags