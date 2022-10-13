Wheeling Power has drawn heavy scrutiny for its case pending before West Virginia utility regulators asking for a $297 million increase in the rate it charges customers to cover its fuel costs.
But the American Electric Power subsidiary has another case pending before a federal judge against the union representing its own workers.
Wheeling Power filed a lawsuit against Local 492 of the Utility Workers of America AFL-CIO representing workers at the company’s coal-fired Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County.
Wheeling Power’s lawsuit filed last month in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia seeks to throw out an arbitrator’s ruling that the plant’s previous operator, fellow American Electric Power subsidiary Kentucky Power, violated a collective bargaining agreement.
Arbitrator Matthew Frankiewicz found last month that Kentucky Power violated the agreement by assigning work to non-members of Local 492. Frankiewicz returned the case to Wheeling Power and Local 492 for them to try to resolve the dispute while retaining jurisdiction if they don’t reach an agreement.
Wheeling Power became the operator of the Mitchell plant and successor employer in the case on Sept. 1, according to the company’s complaint.
Local 492 filed a grievance in August 2021 alleging that a transfer of employees from another American Electric Power-controlled site, the Cook Coal Terminal in Metropolis, Illinois, violated a collective bargaining agreement between the union and Kentucky Power.
The Mitchell plant had been losing employees to retirement and health issues last year but was projected to receive more than its typical number of barge shipments of gypsum and limestone in the coming months, according to both Frankiewicz’s order and Wheeling Power’s complaint.
While Mitchell plant management was trying to determine how to adequately staff the facility, a major fire occurred at the Cook Coal Terminal.
Rather than lay off Cook Coal Terminal union employees while the terminal was being rebuilt, Cook Coal Terminal management arranged for employees from the site’s bargaining unit to be transferred to Mitchell and selected the employees to be transferred, according to Frankiewicz’s order. Wheeling Power said in its lawsuit that eight Cook employees initially, and 10 employees eventually, volunteered to work at Mitchell.
Some of the employees stopped working at the Mitchell plant and returned to the Cook site by the end of 2021, and the rest of them did so by Feb. 24, according to Wheeling Power’s complaint.
No Mitchell bargaining unit employees were laid off or discharged because of the transfer of employees, according to Frankiewicz’s order.
But Local 492 objected, saying that AEP had transferred its own employees after negotiating an agreement with a different union that had no lawful bargaining rights at the Mitchell plant.
Mitchell plant management informed Local 492 that employees from Cook would be brought in to work in the Mitchell coal yard, but Kentucky Power did not offer to negotiate the terms of their employment at Mitchell, per Frankiewicz’s order. The company did negotiate terms of the transfer with United Mine Workers of America Local 2463, which represents employees at Cook.
UWUA Local 492 contended that Kentucky Power held off hiring new employees into the bargaining unit because Cook Coal Terminal employees were doing work that UWUA’s bargaining unit members had performed exclusively.
Local 492 asserted that its members lost nearly 8,000 hours of work, including over 3,000 overtime hours, and asked that its members be compensated for economic losses suffered.
Frankiewicz said in his arbitration award filing that Cook Coal Terminal employees working at the Mitchell plant were “indistinguishable” from Mitchell bargaining unit employees, wearing the same badges and white hard hats rather than different-colored badges and hard hats worn by contractors.
“Given the identity in work location, work functions, supervision, badges and hard hats, the employees from CCT fit squarely within the contractual definition of the bargaining unit,” Frankiewicz wrote.
Frankiewicz concluded that Kentucky Power violated the collective bargaining agreement, effective June 1, 2018, through May 31, 2022, by failing to apply it to individuals brought in from Cook to work at Mitchell.
Wheeling Power argued in its federal lawsuit that Frankiewicz ruled beyond his authority. The company says Frankiewicz’s authority is limited by a provision in the agreement giving company management the right to assign or contract work to individuals or organizations not represented by the union if it doesn’t directly result in the layoff or discharge of any agreement-covered employee.
Frankiewicz should only have considered whether the assignment to Cook employees directly resulted in any Mitchell employee layoffs, Wheeling Power argued.
The collective bargaining agreement applies to all production and maintenance employees at Mitchell, excluding office clerical employees and guards along with supervisors. Wheeling Power reported in its lawsuit that the company employs 174 people at the plant, not including contractors and others who often perform services there.
Local 492 president Josh Gramlich did not respond to a request for comment.
AEP secured approval from both West Virginia and Kentucky regulators for new ownership and operating agreements for the Mitchell plant earlier this year. Wheeling Power and Kentucky Power have each owned half of the 1,560-megawatt plant.
AEP announced last month that it expects to close on a sale of Kentucky Power and other Kentucky operations to Canada-based Liberty Utility Company in January 2023 following pending approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. AEP expects to receive roughly $1.2 billion in cash, net of taxes and transaction fees, after the sale is closed.
Wheeling Power, along with Appalachian Power, asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission in April to approve another $297 million in fuel cost recovery from captive ratepayers after the commission previously approved $124 million in fuel cost rate increases earlier this year.
The companies cited rising energy prices for the request. But consumer advocates have alleged that customers shouldn’t have to pay for what they contend was the companies’ failure to secure an adequate supply of coal that led to higher energy costs.
If approved, the rate increase would raise the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41.
Wheeling Power and Appalachian Power utility rates have nearly tripled from $55.28 in 2003 to $153.71 in 2022 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours, according to Public Service Commission data.
Wednesday marked one year since the Public Service Commission’s reaffirmation of approval of wastewater treatment and compliance upgrades at the Mitchell plant and two other American Electric Power-controlled coal-fired plants in West Virginia after regulators in two other states deemed them uneconomic.
The decision kept the plants on track to keep operating until the end of their lifespans planned for 2040.