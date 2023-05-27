An Environmental Protection Agency representative told Tiann Stout fear can be as powerful as an actual contaminant when she asked what would happen if her Charleston area neighborhood wasn’t safe.
“Take a deep breath,” EPA Office of Communities, Tribes and Environmental Assessment Director Samantha Phillips Beers said to Stout, a 23-year resident of her Bench Road home, near Crouch Hollow.
“I can’t,” Stout replied. “I have pleurisy.”
Stout is one of a growing number of residents in her neighborhood fearful that gas well leaks near their homes have driven skin rashes, respiratory irritation and other adverse health impacts.
Residents and environmental advocates have gathered for meetings at Northgate Business Park to raise awareness about gas well leak concerns in the Crouch Hollow and Rutledge areas twice since March. They’ve made progress, drawing the EPA’s attention. Two agency officials, including Beers, attended the second meeting by Zoom teleconference on May 15.
“I would just like to get this area deemed safe just because of all the abnormalities that have been found throughout the last several months,” former Crouch Hollow Road resident David Bentley said at the May meeting.
Bentley reported surveying 71 area residents in the past eight months about community health issues, spurred by a December 2021 gas leak near his former home. Bentley and other residents have reported skin and eye irritation, shortness of breath, nausea and headaches. While Bentley now lives in Lincoln County, he has remained concerned about potential negative health impacts on his children, ages 12 and 9.
Stout and other residents living near gas wells have reported foul smells coming from them. They say some of the wells are undocumented and have no solvent owner. Wells with no solvent owner are considered orphaned.
“I just know that it should be cleaned up,” Sandra Middleton, 65, of Bench Road, said after the May 15 meeting. “And we shouldn’t have to worry about if we’re going to wake up tomorrow and be miserable.”
Middleton believes gas leaks are behind her onset of severe headaches and coughing in recent years. Her son Daniel, who lives next door on Bench Road, says his 6-year-old son has been in and out of the hospital for the past 2.5 months, enduring unexplained chronic coughing fits and headaches. Daniel’s wife has been fighting migraines in recent months.
“What about our kids?” Daniel Middleton asked after the meeting. “It’s affecting our kids, our life. Who’s going to take responsibility for that?”
Beers said the EPA needs data to connect dots between environmental hazard concerns and adverse health impacts. She encouraged residents to share suspected gas exposure sites with her agency.
The federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry would review notes from the May 15 meeting and join the EPA in sending representatives to the next, as-yet-unscheduled community meeting, Beers said. The ATSDR is charged with protecting communities from harmful health effects related to hazardous substances.
Elaine Tanner, Kentucky-based organizer for the community organization group Friends for Environmental Justice, said she would collect health reports from willing residents to share with federal environmental and health agencies.
“I know that there’s environmental studies done for fish and turtles and bats,” Tanner said. “We needed something to be done for the people here.”
Bentley and other residents say the state Department of Environmental Protection has downplayed the environmental health threat from gas wells.
The DEP has backed off an inspector’s initial finding that noted a gas well owned by Diversified Energy Company -- less than 4,000 feet away from Bentley’s former home -- was leaking and had highly toxic hydrogen sulfide despite a Diversified report there was hydrogen sulfide at the well a day after a complaint from Bentley.
According to DEP email correspondence, Bentley had complained of a rotten egg smell, an odor the National Library of Medicine says is commonly linked to hydrogen sulfide. The colorless gas can be smelled at low levels, which may result in fatigue, headaches, dizziness and poor memory.
“It’s really bad stuff,” said Philip Price, a retired research scientist who worked 33 years for Union Carbide and Dow.
The DEP accepted an analysis from Diversified indicating a lack of hydrogen sulfide at the site 17 days after Bentley’s complaint, saying the odors that Bentley and a DEP inspector smelled were due to other sulfur-containing compounds contained in the gas stream.
The Diversified analysis showed the presence of dimethyl sulfide, a neurotoxicant that also has a foul odor at low concentrations and may cause nausea or vomiting.
Price said the results indicate the potential for a severe odor problem that likely is significantly greater than the potential toxicity.
DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher said the leak Bentley complained about was corrected by converting a plunger lift system at the well from automatic to manual mode, meaning the well would only be open during biweekly operational responsibilities.
Diversified spokesperson John Sutter said that in March, the well was shut in due to area surface mining and isn’t actively producing gas. A tank was removed from the site, Sutter said.
Fletcher said the DEP has inspected every well of which it’s aware in the Crouch Hollow area, most recently on April 4, and that no gas was detected at any well site. The DEP found that no hydrogen sulfide was being produced at Diversified’s well in February 2023 and that it was functioning properly.
But the growing Crouch Hollow neighborhood concerns have highlighted gaps in local well and national epidemiological data that residents want to see closed.
Heath Coleman believes too much unaccounted-for damage already has been done.
Coleman recalled getting a severe rash on his left leg after weed-eating near a gas well and an odor that made him and his wife so nauseous they had to leave their Crouch Hollow Road property.
Coleman noticed the odors in 2021 soon after buying the property, which he says he invested heavily in developing but now fears is worth much less due to the gas well concerns.
“We’ve got some people exposed to some things that they should never have been exposed to,” Coleman said. “In my opinion, someone kind of needs to answer for that.”
Data gaps
A Diversified employee reported a finding of 11 parts per million of hydrogen sulfide at the well on which Bentley based his December 2021 complaint.
Hydrogen sulfide has an odor threshold of 0.01 to 1.5 parts per million, according to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Prolonged exposure may cause nausea, headaches or loss of sleep at 2 to 5 parts per million, per the OSHA.
Price said 11 parts per million would provide enough of a rotten egg smell to cause a gag reflex.
Diversified declined to comment on the finding.
Fletcher said the DEP couldn’t speak to how Diversified detected hydrogen sulfide in December 2021. Fletcher touted the company’s subsequent analysis that didn’t detect hydrogen sulfide, and additional agency inspections indicating the well was operating properly and not leaking, with no hydrogen sulfide detection.
Sutter said the Well Done Foundation, an organization that plugs abandoned wells, detected no hydrogen sulfide in a test conducted for Diversified. Sutter didn’t provide a copy of the test result when asked.
Well Done Foundation Chairman Curtis Shuck said the organization doesn’t release data collected on behalf of well operators.
Shuck did release data collected from an orphaned well sampled roughly 800 feet near Bentley’s former Crouch Hollow home that showed methane, nitrogen and other chemicals, not including hydrogen sulfide. Shuck said the well likely would be prioritized in the top quarter of orphaned wells needing to be plugged sooner rather than later based on its methane concentration.
The DEP plugged the well earlier this year.
At this month’s meeting, which attracted over three dozen attendees, Beers showed a PowerPoint slide indicating 25 area wells within a one-mile radius of the nearby Rutledge community, including 16 plugged and four active wells, citing DEP data.
But Fletcher said after the meeting the data were inaccurate and reported there were only 17 wells in the same radius, including eight plugged and four active.
But Bentley says there are more area wells that are undocumented that need to be accounted for.
“I sent you guys that map, and I don’t think that’s all the wells, because you guys are telling me that’s more wells than I have a map of,” Beers said at the meeting.
“These maps, they’re out the window,” Bentley said after the meeting.
A 2021 report by the Interstate Oil & Gas Commission estimated West Virginia had 9,000 undocumented orphaned wells versus just 6,309 documented orphaned wells.
Carol Ann Gross-Davis, an epidemiologist with the Office of Communities, Tribes and Environmental Assessment, said orphaned well emissions data haven’t caught up to gas and oil well industry growth.
“The wells kind of went bananas 15 years ago, a little bit unregulated, so that the body of literature, how it’s connected to health, is kind of stuck a lot in occupational exposures that are at really high levels,” Gross-Davis said during the meeting. “And having the idea of lower-dose, longer-term exposures in the science part is a little bit more challenging for us to connect the dots.”
Jonathan Buonocore, an assistant professor of environmental health at Boston University, said people generally leave the area or do something to get fresh air with substances like dimethyl sulfide. The result is a dearth of evidence from people being exposed long-term, Buonocore said.
“[S]o it’s hard to know what health impacts a person may experience at exposure levels like this, either from a brief short-term exposure, or long term,” Buonocore said.
Tanner expressed concern to EPA representatives that wells could contaminate a creek flowing into the Elk River, a drinking water source.
Morgan King, climate campaign coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, was among environmental advocates who toured the Crouch Hollow area to observe well conditions last month.
King said her group couldn’t find any DEP stream monitoring records since 2008 for Bakers Fork stream.
Fletcher said the DEP hasn’t observed any evidence to suggest area streams have been impacted by nearby wells during Crouch Hollow area visits. As a result, no monitoring has been conducted, he said.
“I guess we’re really eager to get water testing done on the watershed, on the streams, and also air testing,” King said.
But King said the water monitoring to be done isn’t the simple kind her organization has done.
“We need to get trained consultants out there that need to test for much more complicated molecules and hydrocarbons than we can, which is to hand-hold equipment,” King said.
Beers said the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and other community-based organizations could apply for federal environmental justice grant funding.
“With our boots on the ground, we’ll start writing some grants,” Tanner said.
Study urged
At a rally on the West Virginia Capitol steps to raise awareness of the area’s gas well concerns last month, Bentley criticized DEP officials for not doing more to protect him and the community.
“Delay time is over,” Bentley said. “These citizens need to be studied. I need to be studied. I’m tired of being sick.”
Over two weeks later at the meeting with EPA officials, Bentley encouraged residents not to swallow the bad tastes they’ve had in their mouths as environmental health questions linger.
“We could taste it. We could smell it, which means we were ingesting it,” Bentley said, recalling the December 2021 gas leak. “Do your homework. Tell your neighbors. Talk about this.”
