An Environmental Protection Agency representative told Tiann Stout fear can be as powerful as an actual contaminant when she asked what would happen if her Charleston area neighborhood wasn’t safe.

“Take a deep breath,” EPA Office of Communities, Tribes and Environmental Assessment Director Samantha Phillips Beers said to Stout, a 23-year resident of her Bench Road home, near Crouch Hollow.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

