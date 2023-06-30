Federal regulators plan to strengthen the standard by which they protect especially vulnerable West Virginians from the air pollutant they say is of greatest concern from wildfire smoke.
West Virginian political and industry leaders have gone on record opposing that plan, contending that it would discourage economic investment in the state.
The Environmental Protection Agency in January announced a proposal to strengthen its standard for fine particulate matter, also known as soot, which can pierce the lungs and lead to asthma attacks, heart attacks and premature death.
West Virginia is particularly prone to adverse health effects from the fine inhalable particles targeted by the proposal, making the state at high risk for suffering from the infiltration of Canadian wildfire smoke that has blanketed much of the Eastern United States intermittently in recent weeks.
Climate change has resulted in an increase in wildfire frequency and wildfire season length, studies have shown.
The state Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Health and Human Resources announced Friday the statewide air quality advisory for fine particulate matter they issued Wednesday remained in effect.
The National Weather Service's Charleston branch expects new weather patterns will help move the wildfire smoke and particulate matter out of the Southern West Virginia area by Saturday evening, the agencies said. West Virginia's northern and eastern panhandles and north central region were expected to see meteorological conditions related to particulate matter improve by Friday afternoon, the agencies said.
U.S. Air Quality Index scores for most of West Virginia were in the 151-200 range mid-week, indicating that some members of the general public, like those suffering from asthma or other lung diseases, could experience health effects.
West Virginia was tied for the second-highest adult asthma prevalence in 2021 according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. In the American Lung Association’s 2022 ranking of new lung cancer cases, West Virginia ranked 50th, placing it in the bottom tier among all states. Studies have found substantially higher mortality and cancer rates around mountaintop mining areas, which have been common in West Virginia, versus non-mountaintop mining areas.
The EPA has proposed strengthening the primary standard for fine particulates, called PM2.5 since their diameters generally are 2.5 micrometers or smaller, from the current 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air to between 9 and 10 micrograms per cubic meter. The agency says strengthening the standard to 9 micrograms per cubic meter would prevent up to 4,200 premature deaths and 270,000 lost workdays per year, with as much as $43 billion in net health benefits in 2032.
Public comment on the proposal closed in March, and the EPA has said it plans to issue final standards later this year.
In its comments to the EPA on its pending proposal, the DEP’s Division of Air Quality objected to the EPA’s proposal to require state, local and tribal agencies that conduct Air Quality Index reporting to report seven days a week, building on the current requirement of five days a week.
The EPA said advances in technology since the reporting requirement was originated in 1999 have allowed for reporting seven days per week automatically without expending additional resources on weekends, resulting in most agencies now reporting the index seven days a week. The Division of Air Quality, though, requested the EPA maintain a five-day reporting schedule weekly, saying that most state and local air agencies don’t routinely work seven days a week and wouldn’t be available to perform quality control of the data and report it reliably on weekends.
The Division of Air Quality said failure to consider natural fugitive particulate matter emissions and provide credit for “exceptional events” could have an “unintended negative effect” on industrial and agricultural investment. The EPA defines such events as those that affect air quality but aren’t reasonably controllable using techniques state or local agencies may use to maintain standards for harmful pollutants common in outdoor air.
West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the West Virginia Manufacturers Association were among the commenters arguing against tightening the PM2.5 rule on economic grounds.
Hanshaw called stricter PM2.5 regulations “premature” and predicted they would exacerbate permitting challenges. The speaker asserted there are many parts of the U.S. in nonattainment of current National Air Ambient Quality Standards — the EPA’s name for standards for harmful outdoor air pollutants — at risk of being “left even further behind” if the EPA tightens PM2.5 levels.
Just 14 counties in California and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania were in nonattainment of PM 2.5 standards as of May 31, according to EPA data.
Stories you might like
- 'I expect to see severe damage': Safety risk concerns mount as Congress fast-tracks Mountain Valley Pipeline
- "Our people deserve better": Layoff notice, mine safety liabilities loom large for struggling Justice coal companies
- As Mountain Valley Pipeline eyes finish amid erosion issues, another WV pipeline's struggles persist long after completion
- Debt limit deal put Mountain Valley Pipeline ahead of power-line buildout deemed key for renewables
West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts called the EPA’s proposal “arbitrarily drafted and unattainable” in his public comment.
The EPA last changed its PM2.5 primary annual standard in 2012, lowering it from 15 to 12 cubic meters of air.
In 2021, the World Health Organization recommended an annual air quality guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic meter for PM2.5.
More than 143,000 lives would have been saved over a decade had the U.S. lowered its PM2.5 standard to 10 micrograms per cubic meter, a report by the Health Effects Institute released last year found. The nonprofit Health Effects Institute usually receives balanced funding from the EPA and the worldwide motor vehicle industry.
The EPA’s current 24-hour PM2.5 standard was issued in 2006. That standard is designed to protect against short-term exposures, especially where there are high peak PM2.5 concentrations. The standard is 35 micrograms per cubic meter of air, well above the WHO’s recommendation of 15 micrograms per cubic meter of air.
In a public comment submitted in February, Donna Becher, creation care team chair at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston, urged the EPA to consider setting a level of 8 micrograms per cubic meter.
“Although your present update is a step forward in helping protect communities from deadly air pollution, it fails to set the strongest scientifically based soot pollution standards,” Becher wrote.
But some wildfire experts have warned that strengthening the PM2.5 rule could ultimately worsen air quality by discouraging the use of prescribed fire, which the U.S. Forest Service defines as the controlled application of fire by fire experts under certain weather conditions to restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire.
Certain fires can protect against more extreme fires by limiting hazardous fuels.
In its comment filed on the proposal, the West Virginia Prescribed Fire Council said it supports the EPA’s planned national ambient air quality standard changes but expressed fear they could inadvertently increase catastrophic wildfire if implementation reduces prescribed burning.
Additional restrictions on prescribed fire due to the proposed regulations would make prescribed fire operation in West Virginia exceedingly difficult, resulting in less burns implemented, the council warned.
The council urged the EPA to streamline requirements for the EPA’s rule for exceptional events, which include wildfires and prescribed fires. The EPA’s exceptional events rule allows for exclusion of data from events causing violations of national ambient air quality standards from certain regulatory decisions under the Clean Air Act.
The National Association of Forest Service Retirees, another group that supports prescribed burning, said it believes the proposed rule change likely would reduce opportunities to conduct the practice in its comment filed with the EPA.
The California Air Resources Board, the lead agency on air pollution control in the state with 14 of the nation’s 15 counties in nonattainment of PM2.5 standards as of May 31, applauded the EPA’s proposal. The board projected lowering the standard in the range of 8 to 10 micrograms could prevent 4,600 annual premature deaths, 850 heart and lung disease hospitalizations, and 2,100 asthma emergency room visits in California.
In its rule proposal, the EPA acknowledged increases in PM2.5 emissions due to increases in wildfire and prescribed fire “present a number of challenges” regarding particulate matter standards, especially if they are strengthened. The EPA said the importance of prescribed fire and the potential for increased frequency and magnitude of wildfires falls outside the scope of its proposal, adding it would work with stakeholders to address those issues.
Most West Virginia opponents filing comments against the EPA’s proposal, though, cited concerns about economic firepower, not prescribed fire worries. But West Virginia air quality advocates place a higher premium on more protective soot standards.
“Growing up on the banks of the Potomac River, I have experienced exacerbated climate disasters such as flooding due to the negative impacts that heavy industry has on my state,” Lucia Valentine, West Virginia organizer for Moms Clean Air Force, a national air quality advocacy group, said in her comment filed with the EPA. “The Environmental Protection Agency needs to set the strongest science-based soot standards to clean up our air, advance environmental justice, and protect our health.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive