Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Federal regulators plan to strengthen the standard by which they protect especially vulnerable West Virginians from the air pollutant they say is of greatest concern from wildfire smoke.

West Virginian political and industry leaders have gone on record opposing that plan, contending that it would discourage economic investment in the state.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you