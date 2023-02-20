Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia American Water has announced it is ending its emergency response communication following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that sparked environmental health concerns throughout the Ohio Valley.

The announcement came after sampling results showing very low and diminishing amounts of the only chemical released via the derailment West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola says his agency identified in the Ohio River.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

