West Virginia American Water plans to analyze drinking water for over two dozen chemicals in a class of substances linked to harmful health effects as part of a federal program for unregulated contaminants.
The state’s largest investor-owned water utility is testing drinking water in certain systems for 29 PFAS chemicals through its participation in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule program.
The program is used to collect data for contaminants suspected to be in drinking water and don’t have health-based standards under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
There is no federal drinking water standard for PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated substances), industrial chemicals common in consumer products that persist in the human body. The EPA proposed its first ever drinking water standard for PFAS in March. The agency has said it expects to finalize the regulation by the end of 2023.
West Virginia American said in 2022 water quality reports issued prior to the EPA’s proposal it was slated to check systems for the 29 PFAS throughout the state in years to come.
The utility included monitoring results for the most prominent PFAS across its systems in its water quality reports, revealing the highest results came in its Huntington district.
The company reported plans to test for 29 PFAS in 2023 in its Kanawha Valley system as well as its Huntington and Bluefield districts.
“West Virginia American Water is conducting that testing as part of the EPA data collection program,” company spokeswoman Megan Hannah said in an email last week.
Hannah said the company would comply with any new or evolving data collection requests as part of any federal PFAS guidelines yet to be determined.
The company reported 2022 sampling revealed a Huntington district range of 2.1 to 7.9 parts per trillion for PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), a prominent PFAS the EPA issued an interim health advisory level of only 0.004 parts per trillion for in June 2022.
The EPA set proposed legally enforceable standards of 4 parts per trillion for PFOA and another widespread PFAS, PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate). Those are the lowest levels at which the chemicals can be reliably quantified in water, according to the EPA.
The Huntington district had PFOS levels ranging from nondetectable to 2.4 parts per trillion in 2021 and peak results of 4.5 and 2.9 parts per trillion in two more respective PFAS: GenX (hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid) and perfluoroobutane sulfonic acid (PFBS).
West Virginia American said in its 2022 water quality report the highest results for the same four PFAS were under 5 parts per trillion in 2020 testing.
Levels were nondetectable for those PFAS in 2021 testing in the Bluefield district.
West Virginia American said in its water quality reports PFAS contamination is “one of the most rapidly changing areas in the drinking water field.” The company said it had invested in independent research and engaged with field experts to understand PFAS occurrence in the environment.
The utility also reported plans for drinking water tests for 29 PFAS in 2023 and 2024 in the New River district and in 2024 and 2025 for the Bluestone district.
Hannah declined to discuss the future of the company’s PFAS testing and data collection programs until it knows more about the regulations scheduled to come later this year.
A U.S. Geological Survey study published in July found elevated concentrations of PFOA in the Ohio River Valley. The study of raw water found the valley is the region of West Virginia most vulnerable to PFAS contamination. The study didn’t evaluate post-treatment drinking water quality.
Of the raw water samples collected at 279 public water systems throughout West Virginia from June 2019 to May 2021, nearly a quarter had at least one PFAS detected, according to the U.S. Geological Survey study.
Eighteen of 37 sites with detections for PFOA or PFOS were in counties that border Ohio, according to the study prepared in cooperation with the DEP and the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has said it’s waiting for the Geological Survey to release results of testing of finished water for 37 water systems it was contracted to conduct in the summer of 2022.
Regulators have known for years that PFAS are linked to adverse health impacts.
In 2005, the EPA ordered DuPont to pay $10.25 million for reporting violations in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute. The EPA later said DuPont failed for more than two decades to report data indicating PFAS health risks from manufacturing at the Washington Works plant near Parkersburg.
In 2017, DuPont joined Chemours in agreeing to pay $670 million to settle 3,500 PFOA personal injury claims. Chemours was formed as a spinoff of DuPont’s performance chemicals division in 2015 and took ownership of the Washington Works plant.
PFAS pollution from the Washington Works site has persisted. Last month, the EPA announced the facility was the target of the agency’s first ever Clean Water Act enforcement action to address PFAS discharges.
DuPont began using PFOA to make Teflon-related products at the site in 1951. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
West Virginia has lagged behind other states in protective measures against PFAS. In March, state lawmakers passed House Bill 3189, the PFAS Protection Act. The measure requires the Department of Environmental Protection to write action plans to address sources of PFAS for certain public water systems.
Other states have enacted their own enforceable drinking water standards and are pursuing or have settled lawsuits against manufacturers of PFAS.
