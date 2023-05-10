Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

PFAS preparation

West Virginia American Water plans to analyze drinking water results for over two dozen PFAS under a federal program. 

 Gazette-Mail file photo

West Virginia American Water plans to analyze drinking water for over two dozen chemicals in a class of substances linked to harmful health effects as part of a federal program for unregulated contaminants.

The state’s largest investor-owned water utility is testing drinking water in certain systems for 29 PFAS chemicals through its participation in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule program.

