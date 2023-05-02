West Virginia American Water has proposed a rate hike it says would result in a roughly $15 monthly water bill increase for the average residential customer using 3,000 gallons per month.
The state’s largest investor-owned water utility filed a request Monday for a $41.1 million, 22.5% increase in annual net water revenue, effective Feb. 25, 2024.
West Virginia American called the proposed rate hike a reflection of investments in water and wastewater system investments made since 2020 and projected through February 2025. The company said those investments total approximately $340 million.
The average monthly West Virginia American bill for 3,100 gallons increased from $29.54 in 2005 to $66.26 in 2022, a 124% climb. Twelve rate hikes approved by the Public Service Commission drove those increases.
As ratepayers have paid more, shareholders have profited. Part of West Virginia American’s filing included a 2022 annual report for parent company American Water boasting an 82% total shareholder return for the five years ending Dec. 30, 2022.
“We are very pleased,” board Chairman Karl Furz said of the return in the report, citing “turbulent economic times.”
West Virginia American President Robert Burton said the rates established in the company’s last request didn’t recognize more than $48 million in system investments it had made by the time those rates took effect.
“Today’s filing seeks to remedy this investment recovery delay and to create long-term rate stability for our customers by accounting for the investment occurring throughout our water and wastewater systems,” Burton said in a news release.
The average residential wastewater bill of 3,000 gallons would increase approximately $19 per month, West Virginia American said. The company asked for an annual increase of $470,801, or 24.9% over current rate revenue.
In the general rate case filing, West Virginia American proposed a new set of low-income tariffs offering discounts to qualifying customers of 15% to 65%.
The driving principle behind the proposed low-income tariff, the company told the PSC, is to give all participating customers discounts that make their expected bill for basic water or wastewater service around 3% of their annual household income.
The proposed discounts are 65% for those at 0-50% of the federal poverty level, 50% for those at 50-100% of the poverty level, 30% for those at 100-150% of the poverty level and 15% for those at 150-200% of the poverty level.
West Virginia American provides water services to roughly 587,000 people.
