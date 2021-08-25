Collin O’Mara cut to the chase. There wasn’t time to waste.
“The next 37 days are likely to decide the level of investment that’s going to be driven in our country for the next decade,” the president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation said to open his remarks Tuesday night at a forum hosted by the West Virginia Climate Alliance focused on federal climate policy. “The stakes are incredibly high.”
O’Mara was counting the days just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced a commitment to passing by Sept. 27 a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill approved by the Senate earlier this month. Pelosi’s announcement coincided with the House’s narrow passage along party lines to advance framework for a $3.5 trillion budget that environmentalists hope will usher in key climate initiatives.
“We’ve got a big push to make,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser, who moderated Tuesday night’s forum, said upon wrapping up the event that also made the case that climate investments would create thousands of jobs for West Virginians.
Much of the forum was a big push on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a centrist whose approval of the $3.5 trillion budget plan will be critical in an evenly divided Senate, given the measure’s lack of any Republican support.
Manchin, who played a crucial role in shaping the bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal, has expressed concern about the $3.5 trillion price tag, citing inflation and an elevated number of unfilled jobs.
“The only way to have the level of investment ... [to address] the health inequities that persist in so many ways is to go big,” O’Mara said.
Pam Nixon, chairwoman of the NAACP Charleston branch Environmental and Climate Justice Committee and a 15-year former environmental advocate for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, kicked off the forum’s slate of speakers by highlighting environmental justice issues that advocates agree with O’Mara are reasons to “go big” on climate investments.
Nixon said that more intense flooding and other extreme weather patterns triggered by global warming disproportionately affect low-income communities and communities of color more likely to live in homes that are vulnerable to environmental disasters.
Dr. Kate Waldeck, assistant professor of pediatrics at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, noted that children are more vulnerable to air pollution than adults because they breathe faster and interact outdoors more.
Waldeck said West Virginia children have faced more days with severe heat and longer pollen, allergy and tick seasons in recent years.
“Pollutants and the effects of these pollutants are worsening the health of West Virginia children in a very direct way, as well as adults,” Waldeck said.
Emissions from 10 coal plants in West Virginia prompted health effects that included an estimated 389 deaths, 44 hospital admissions, 91 asthma emergency room visits and 154 heart attacks in 2019, according to a Clean Air Task Force analysis of state data derived from a federal screening model.
O’Mara applauded Manchin’s role in helping secure Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure deal, noting significant potential boons for West Virginia, such as an $11.3 billion investment in the federal Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fund and $65 billion for broadband development, including a minimum allocation of $100 million to West Virginia.
“And the challenge is, when you add it all up, it’s still not nearly enough,” O’Mara said.
He noted that, at stake in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, are climate initiatives such as a nationwide clean electricity program that he predicted would lower West Virginians’ escalating energy bills and advanced energy manufacturing tax credits that Manchin has said would encourage reinvestment in rural areas ravaged by economic decline.
A clean electricity payment program proposed by Democrat lawmakers for utilities and grid operators is aimed at reducing power-sector carbon emissions 80% by 2030.
Specifics of the program are still unclear, but there has been momentum among some Democrats and climate advocates toward a technology-neutral program that would pay utilities to adopt clean energy sources. Any electricity source with low or no emissions could qualify as clean, allowing utilities to determine how they get to zero emissions.
Many of the 130-plus attendees who logged into the online climate forum showed signs of skepticism that Manchin would deliver on their climate priorities, posting messages noting Manchin’s decades of earnings from the coal brokerage Enersystems that he founded in 1988.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher for the Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based nonprofit think tank Ohio River Valley Institute, criticized Manchin for championing carbon capture, use and storage technologies that O’Leary said are not economically viable.
Such technologies capture carbon dioxide emissions from sources such as coal-fired power plants and reuse the carbon dioxide to create products or store it permanently underground in geologic formations so that it will not enter the atmosphere.
Capturing, removing and storing carbon is seen as critical in the struggle to slow climate change, and politicians representing constituencies like West Virginia, where coal still plays a major role in the economy and electric generation, have embraced developing technologies to make those processes easier, as a way to keep coal in the energy mix amid the country’s shift away from it and toward reducing emissions.
The West Virginia Climate Alliance sponsoring the forum is a coalition of 18 environmental, faith-based, civil rights and civic organizations founded last year.
Rosser encouraged the forum’s attendees to send messages via text message or webpage to Manchin, urging him to support a clean electricity payment program and tax credits for installing clean energy sources, another priority at stake in the $3.5 trillion budget plan.
“Let’s let Senator Manchin know there are West Virginians who are very concerned about this issue, this opportunity, and are counting on him to lead on this,” Rosser said.