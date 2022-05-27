In 2019, West Virginia lawmakers approved an estimated $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station in Willow Island.
In 2020, they enacted a law encouraging in-state utility-scale solar development that barred displacing then-current levels of coal-fired generation capacity.
Coal-fired generation was responsible for 88% of West Virginia’s electricity in 2020, according to federal Energy Information Administration data, even as it accounted for less than a fifth of the nation’s electricity generation the same year.
Last year, the Legislature created a law requiring coal-fired power plants owned by public electric utilities to keep at least 30 days of coal supply under contract for the lifespan of those plants.
In an hour-long presentation before the state Public Energy Authority Wednesday, West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton implored state officials to do more to help West Virginia’s coal industry.
“I’m here today begging for your involvement,” Hamilton told the authority’s board members during their monthly meeting inside the state Capitol Complex. “We have to have government’s involvement with us if we’re going to succeed.”
Hamilton’s presentation focused on what the Public Energy Authority, reactivated last year by Gov. Jim Justice, could do to boost coal in West Virginia.
The Public Energy Authority has done little else but hear presentations from representatives of energy industries and users in its first handful of meetings in recent months. Presenters have included talks from proponents of battery energy storage and projects to redevelop coal-fired plants with technologies that allow them to produce power while emitting less carbon than they store.
Hamilton asserted state leaders hadn’t done enough to match the support shown to West Virginia’s coal industry by Justice, a coal magnate.
“[W]e don’t think it goes very far beyond our chief executive officer,” Hamilton said of state leaders’ support for fossil fuels, referring to Justice. “We think there’s so much more each and every one of us can do if we really want to try to protect and preserve our coal and natural gas operations, and all the jobs that hinge on those two industries.”
Hamilton suggested the Public Energy Authority take on a “relatively small percentage of ownership” of the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants Power Station. Energy Harbor announced it had filed a deactivation notice for the plant in March.
Energy Harbor, which was known as FirstEnergy Solutions prior to its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, plans to sell or deactivate the plant, which is slated to continue normal operations until June 2023.
Buying a share of the Pleasants plant could open up state officials to charges of propping up the coal industry and selective socialism. But Hamilton argued decisive state action was needed to counteract what he said are decarbonization efforts by the Biden administration poised to hasten the industry’s decline.
Hamilton’s PowerPoint presentation further suggested that the Public Energy Authority consider acquiring a percentage of equity or ownership in in-state regulated utilities after noting that both of the state’s two major electric utilities, American Electric Power and FirstEnergy, have announced intentions to transition away from fossil fuel energy.
Hamilton argued in favor of a state-funded public relations program that would highlight what he contended are advantages of coal-fired generation toward energy security and independence.
Public Energy Authority board member Nicholas Preservati asked Hamilton what the authority’s top short-term priorities should be given the challenges the coal industry faces.
“I think we need to try to build confidence, and the way to build confidence is through outreach, is through education,” Hamilton replied.
Hamilton cited recent estimates by John Deskins, director of the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research, finding coal-fired power generation supports $4.8 billion in state economic output, $725 million in employee compensation and $97.3 million in tax revenue.
But climate advocates have urged acceleration away from coal as an energy source, pointing to its emissions of harmful carbon dioxide.
The carbon intensity of West Virginia’s economy — metric tons of energy-related carbon dioxide per dollars of gross domestic product — was second-highest in the country in 2018, behind only Wyoming and nearly as much as Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania combined.
Climate experts have warned that fossil fuel use must end as soon as possible to stave off the worst effects of climate change, whose greater precipitation outcomes disproportionately impact West Virginia given the state’s narrow valleys, steep slopes, chronically high poverty and dwindling tax base.
Coinciding with West Virginia’s high use of coal has been escalating energy bills. State ratepayers faced a 90% increase in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
Board chairman and state Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch previously said the authority would not exercise broad statutory powers that state code gives it, such as entering into management contracts to operate electric power and gas transmission projects or taking property through eminent domain.
But the Public Energy Authority’s board members were a receptive audience for Hamilton, complimenting his presentation and signaling a continued embrace of coal along with other energy sources.
“We’re looking at all forms of energy production,” Kris Warner, a board member by virtue of his position as executive director of the state Economic Development Authority, said after the meeting. “Obviously, coal will continue to be there.”
Hamilton was originally appointed as a member to the board by Justice in August. But Hamilton later withdrew from the board before it began meeting, citing expanded responsibilities with the Coal Association.
Justice rebooted the Public Energy Authority in August after the board, which dates back to the 1980s, had been dormant for the previous decade.
Justice said in August that the authority would aid in “developing the next generation of coal plants,” and announced his reactivation of the board at the West Virginia Coal Association’s 2021 annual conference.
The board also heard a pro-nuclear energy pitch presentation at its Wednesday meeting.
John Kotek, senior vice president of policy and public affairs at the Nuclear Energy Institute, argued in a much shorter presentation that low-carbon generation from nuclear energy would allow affordable decarbonization in line with utilities’ emissions reduction pledges.
Kotek made the case that coal-fired plants of similar size to small modular reactors providing nuclear energy could be converted to the latter as decarbonization drives further coal plant closures.
Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors capable of up to 300 megawatts of electrical output. They are designed to produce power, process heat and desalinate on locations not suitable for larger nuclear plants while requiring less capital investment than bigger facilities.
But the technology is not yet market-ready. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its first design for a small modular reactor in August 2020 for what Portland, Oregon-based developer NuScale Power said would be a 60-megawatt power plant.
The U.S. Department of Energy has approved cost-share awards to develop small modular reactors that can be operational by the end of the decade.
Justice signed a bill into law in February that repeals state code frowning upon nuclear power.
Proponents of the bill have called it a critical move toward economic development that would promote a valuable energy source in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Opponents have contended that the potential for nuclear accidents is too great to tolerate and the time frame for advanced nuclear deployment too long to stave off the worst effects of climate change.
Hamilton renewed his opposition to advancement toward in-state nuclear energy deployment after the meeting, citing concerns with nuclear waste storage safety.
Proponents of nuclear energy have highlighted the use of passive safety features in advanced nuclear designs that rely on the laws of physics rather than engineering to cool reactors, resulting in automatic shutdowns of reactors that overheat.
Executives of Curio Solutions, a nuclear waste recycling company, told lawmakers during a January presentation that they don’t have to fear nuclear waste as they consider next-generation nuclear technologies. Recycling would consume virtually all high-level radioactive materials, they pledged.