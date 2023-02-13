Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A long chemical disaster history

Two workers were died as a result of this August 2008 explosion and fire at an Institute chemical plant site then owned by Bayer CropScience. West Virginia has been the focus of more completed U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board investigations than any other state except Texas since 2006. 

 Gazette-Mail file photo

Chemical disaster can strike at any time.

For East Palestine, Ohio, and the Upper Ohio Valley, that time was 8:55 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

