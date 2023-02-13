Chemical disaster can strike at any time.
For East Palestine, Ohio, and the Upper Ohio Valley, that time was 8:55 p.m. on Feb. 3.
That’s when a Norfolk Southern train consisting of roughly 150 rail cars derailed, some 20 of which contained hazardous chemicals that included the cancer-causing substance vinyl chloride.
To avoid a possible explosion from vinyl chloride contents in five rail cars, Norfolk Southern conducted what Ohio and Pennsylvania state officials called a controlled release of the chemicals last Monday.
Officials ordered an evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine, which includes parts of both Ohio and Pennsylvania some two dozen miles from West Virginia, warning that those who stayed risked serious lung damage and skin burns due to the expected flow of smoke and fumes.
Officials said Wednesday evacuated residents could return home. But environmental health concerns linger, with residents reporting foul odors and dead fish emerging in streams. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said materials released during the derailment were detected in samples from the Ohio River and other waterways.
West Virginians know chemical disaster all too well.
The state has been the focus of more completed U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board investigations than any other except Texas since 2006.
But West Virginia’s congressional delegation isn’t on board with calls for the EPA to strengthen its proposed updates to a rule meant to protect communities vulnerable to chemical disaster.
The Risk Management Program Rule governs some 12,000 facilities nationwide, from chemical makers and distributors to oil refineries and food and beverage manufacturers. The EPA is working toward publishing a final rule by August 2023, having released its proposed updates this past August.
The rule requires that facilities that use extremely hazardous substances develop a risk management plan which identifies the potential effects of a chemical accident, lists steps the facility is taking to prevent an accident and details emergency response procedures.
No members of Congress representing West Virginia were among the 48 senators and members of the House of Representatives who signed a letter to the EPA last month urging the organization to make its Risk Management Program Rule more stringent.
Led by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-Calif., the four-dozen members of the Democratic caucus contended the proposed rule is too lenient on facilities with histories of reported incidents before a third-party audit is mandated and would require too few facilities to consider safer technology measures.
The lawmakers called on the EPA to require cumulative impact assessments as part of siting evaluations for stationary sources like power plants and factories.
Groups supporting the letter included the United Steelworkers, the Sierra Club, the BlueGreen Alliance, a coalition of labor and environmental groups, and Coming Clean, an environmental health nonprofit.
But West Virginia’s Republican members of Congress say the EPA’s recently proposed rule would be redundant given workplace safety requirements from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a federal agency charged with assuring safe work conditions.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in an emailed statement the EPA’s proposal would add “costly, burdensome, and ineffective requirements” that duplicate OSHA workplace safety requirements.
Katherine Robbins, spokeswoman for Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said Miller didn’t sign what she called a “partisan” letter to the EPA because “it is burdensome and unnecessary,” also citing OSHA safety measures already in place.
Like the EPA’s Risk Management Program rule, the OSHA has a process safety management standard geared toward preventing the consequences of accidental chemical releases. The EPA noted in its rule proposal it built on much of its existing accident prevention language from that OSHA standard.
The EPA said it coordinated with the OSHA throughout developing the proposed rule to ensure consistency with the OSHA’s standard.
But the EPA noted past OSHA recognition that the latter agency’s flammable liquid standard isn’t as up to date as National Fire Protection Association or International Fire Code standards. So the EPA proposed a requirement that an owner or operator ensure and its chemical process complies with recognized good engineering practices.
“We need a balanced approach that will protect West Virginia health and environment while not unnecessarily implementing radical policies on companies that produce energy and important materials,” Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said in an emailed statement, not responding to a request for further comment.
Sam Runyon, spokeswoman for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Manchin would wait to see the final Risk Management Program Rule before making an assessment.
Coming Clean federal policy director Maya Nye, an occupational and environmental health scientist and former St. Albans resident, said the U.S. can’t afford not to strengthen the Risk Management Program Rule.
Nye pointed out an EPA estimate that damages from facilities covered by the program totaled $477.3 million per year from 2016 through 2020, amounting to over $2.38 billion.
“I consider the cost to taxpayers a burden, and one that doesn't even account for public health costs that get shifted onto workers and communities that are already disproportionately overburdened,” Nye said in an email.
Nye grew up near the Institute chemical plant site where two explosions in 1993 and 2008 killed three workers combined. She says her life was forever changed by the first fatal incident, which required her and others to shelter in place.
“When a worker or fence line resident is injured or killed, not only is their life impacted, but so is their family’s life, their friends, their church, their school, their community,” Nye said.
Chemical safety proponents have criticized the proposed rule for limiting a requirement to consider safer technology and alternative risk management measures to petroleum, coal products and chemical manufacturing processes within one mile of another facility using those processes.
The EPA asked for comment on whether it should limit the requirement for that analysis to those processes. The agency estimates the proposed approach would impact less than 5% of the more than 12,000 facilities covered by the rule.
The rule would require a facility’s next scheduled compliance audit to be conducted by a third party when it experiences two reportable accidents within five years. The requirement also would apply when one reportable accident has occurred within five years at a facility with a Program 3 petroleum, coal product or chemical manufacturing process within one mile of another facility with one of those processes. Program 3 chemical processes have the most requirements.
The EPA’s public comment period for its rule proposal closed Oct. 31.
The Association of American Railroads, an industry group that includes Norfolk Southern, expressed concern with the EPA’s Risk Management Program rule proposal in its comment. The group contended the proposal overlap and potentially conflict with Department of Transportation and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration regulations.
Three months later, Norfolk Southern has offered a $25,000 donation to support the American Red Cross and temporary community shelters amid the community upheaval that has ensued after its train derailment. The offer equates to roughly $5.25 per East Palestine resident.
The $25,000 donation offer only barely eclipses the $22,500 Norfolk Southern’s Good Government Fund political action committee have contributed to the campaign committees for Manchin, Capito and Miller since 2017.
The EPA sent a letter dated Friday to Norfolk Southern saying it could hold the corporation liable for the incident and encouraged it to agree to reimburse the agency for costs incurred from environmental monitoring and remediation.
“It’s long beyond time the EPA steps up to protect these communities,” Nye said.