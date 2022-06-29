The $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure law enacted in November included what mine cleanup advocates hailed as landmark support for reclaiming mines abandoned before 1977.
Now advocates have gotten behind legislation that would address mines abandoned since then.
West Virginia’s congressional delegation has yet to follow.
A bill introduced earlier this month in the U.S. House of Representatives, would set aside $385 million annually from fiscal years 2023 through 2032 to fund a grant program to help erase reclamation bond shortfalls for sites mined after the 1977 passage of the Surface Mining and Control and Reclamation Act.
Aug. 3, 1977 is the date the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act became law. The legislation established a regulatory program to ensure that surface coal mining operations initiated or in existence after that date are reclaimed properly.
Introduced by Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., the Revitalize, Enhance, and Nurture in Expanded Ways (RENEW) Our Abandoned Mine Lands Act would direct the Department of Interior to allocate grant funds through its Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement based on need to states and tribes to reclaim mines.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November allotted $11.2 billion over 15 years for the Abandoned Mine Land program covering sites mined before the Surface Mining and Control Reclamation Act’s passage.
Proponents of the RENEW Act view it as a defense against insufficient mine reclamation bonding resulting in a proliferation of unreclaimed mines as the coal industry’s decline deepens.
“As a last resort, the RENEW Act will provide communities with a backup source of funding for reclamation,” Erin Savage, senior program manager at Appalachian Voices, an environmental nonprofit, said in a statement of support for the measure released by the group. “Otherwise, the burden of unreclaimed coal mines falls on local communities that have already given so much to provide power for the country for over a century.”
Only Lamb’s fellow Pennsylvania Democrat Mike Doyle has joined him in cosponsorship of the RENEW Act, which was considered but not acted on in a House Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee meeting earlier this month.
Among the organizations that have endorsed the RENEW Act are Coal River Mountain Watch, a Raleigh County-based nonprofit opposed to mountaintop removal mining, the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, a Kentucky-based nonprofit law firm that represents coal miners and their families on mine safety and black lung issues, the ReImagine Appalachia coalition of regional community groups, and the West Virginia Council of Churches.
None of West Virginia’s five members of Congress expressed support for the RENEW Act when asked to comment on the legislation.
Tatum Wallace, spokeswoman for Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said Miller would consider the RENEW Act if it comes to the House floor and didn’t provide further comment on the bill.
Spokespeople for Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., did not respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., declined to comment.
Kelley Moore, a spokeswoman for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., didn’t specify Capito’s stance on the RENEW Act, noting that Capito had not signed off on the bill.
West Virginia will receive $140.7 million in Abandoned Mine Land funding for fiscal year 2022 under the infrastructure law enacted in November, more than any other state other than Pennsylvania. Manchin, Capito and McKinley voted for the infrastructure law enacted in November and have touted the environmental and economic benefits likely to come from that funding allocation through improving water quality, stabilizing slopes and reclaiming dangerous land for renewable energy and other redevelopment opportunities.
Mooney and Miller voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
West Virginia faces the potential for a dramatically escalating number of unreclaimed mines as more coal companies declare bankruptcy and leave behind their cleanup responsibilities.
A report released last year by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division warned that state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
The Post Audit Division report found the Department of Environmental Protection has failed to comply with state and federal law in reclamation program oversight, resulting in missed opportunities to financially shore up a program that will need hundreds of millions of dollars to reclaim permit sites under federal regulations.
Liabilities for permits issued before July 2019 will total nearly $500 million over the next 20 years, according to an actuary for the state’s reclamation fund advisory council.
The state’s current per-acre coal mining reclamation bond limits may not be enough to guarantee the solvency of the state’s mining reclamation program, the report said.
The audit report estimated that bonds cover only 10% of reclamation costs in West Virginia.
The report noted that one firm alone, Indemnity National Insurance Co., holds 67% of the state’s coal mining reclamation bonds, at $620 million.
Rising reclamation costs have devalued permit bonds since the current bonding limits were established by state code in 2001, the report observed, while the cost of reclamation has increased significantly.
Bonds are set between $1,000 and $5,000 per acre.
The Legislature’s response in the 2022 regular legislative session was to pass Senate Bill 1, a law setting up a private, nonstock mining mutual insurance company with $50 million in taxpayer money to provide an alternative bonding source for coal mine operators.
Proponents say the new law will help guard against a potential spike in bankruptcies that leave the West Virginia’s mine cleanup fund — and state taxpayers — on the hook for coal companies’ unfulfilled mine reclamation obligations.
Opponents of the new law say it will unfairly burden taxpayers while failing to address long-term issues behind the state’s potential multibillion-dollar reclamation liabilities.
SB 1 does not implement any of the report’s recommendations for shoring up the state’s mine cleanup funding, which included imposing maximum thresholds on the face value of reclamation bonds permitted to be underwritten by a single surety company.
The West Virginia Legislature passed a bill earlier this year requiring the Department of Environmental Protection to update information in a database tracking reclamation liabilities on a quarterly basis starting in July.
That measure, House Bill 4758, was a response to the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement requiring the agency to propose a change to its reclamation program after the feds found that the agency failed to accurately estimate reclamation obligations.