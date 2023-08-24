The state Department of Environmental Protection says it intends to test the soil along Paint Creek, after sampling by a Kanawha County Commission-paid contractor showed high concentrations of a chemical that spilled near the stream a year ago this month.
High concentrations of the chemical empigen were found by Enviroprobe, an environmental firm hired by the county to test the chemical level. Kanawha commissioner Lance Wheeler revealed the findings last week and lauded his body’s leadership in obtaining the soil sample results.
DEP officials say they have been involved also, since the Aug. 25, 2022, spill dumped 3,000 gallons of the chemical into Skitter Creek, which flows into Paint Creek, killing more than 30,000 fish.
Terry Fletcher, DEP’s chief communications officer, said in a statement that a specific test first had to be developed to sample the material, which was settled on in June.
"Contractors for the Kanawha County Commission took water and soil samples shortly after the testing method was finalized," Fletcher said. “Those results showed detections of the material in the soil and were non-detect for the water samples. The WVDEP planned to use the results of this sampling to guide its own sampling event. As those results were just made available to the WVDEP last week, the agency is currently scheduling a sampling event.”
Paint Creek residents have questioned DEP’s commitment in addressing the spill. Fletcher says that is not the case.
He said his agency entered into an order with the company that operated the tractor trailer that crashed on the Turnpike, causing the spill. That order includes requirements for further inspection and monitoring, and a requirement that additional remediation take place if any contamination is documented.
Containment measures have been installed, Fletcher said, to keep the chemical foam from leeching from the creek bank soil and into the creek.
“WVDEP staff have conducted numerous inspections and investigations and met with Paint Creek Watershed Association personnel onsite regarding this issue,” Fletcher said.
Paint Creek Watershed Association President Shay Couch could not be contacted Thursday. He acknowledges he has seen fish in the creek since the spill, but worries that chemical in the soil will make its way into the water and kill them.
In November of last year, the DEP and the trucking company responsible for the accident -- Gadsden, Gaillard and West LLC – determined that aquatic life was unaffected at the time, Fletcher said.
The Paint Creek Watershed Association, formed in the mid-1990s, cleaned up junk and trash along Paint Creek Road, dragged debris from the stream and fought acid mine drainage choking off wildlife in an effort to rehabilitate the ecosystem.
Watershed association vice president Donald Wiley estimated that community members hauled about 650 tons of trash from the stream, resulting in a refuse pile that nearly reached the height of nearby telephone poles.
The result was a pristine stream. Later, a fishing pier and shelter formed a roadside park, complete with a walking track. Each year, the group held outings for kids, who caught trout and bass. The group cancelled the outing this year, uncertain if the fish were safe to eat.
