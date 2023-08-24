Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The state Department of Environmental Protection says it intends to test the soil along Paint Creek, after sampling by a Kanawha County Commission-paid contractor showed high concentrations of a chemical that spilled near the stream a year ago this month.

High concentrations of the chemical empigen were found by Enviroprobe, an environmental firm hired by the county to test the chemical level. Kanawha commissioner Lance Wheeler revealed the findings last week and lauded his body’s leadership in obtaining the soil sample results.

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

