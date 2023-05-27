Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wanting industry to pay more for its mess
Alex Cole, a senior organizer for Sierra Club West Virginia, objected to taxpayers having to pay to plug wells orphaned by the gas and oil industry during a meeting this month at Northgate Business Park on health concerns driven by Charleston area gas wells.

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

Abandoned gas and oil wells can leak toxic chemicals into the air and groundwater and release methane, a potent greenhouse gas that drives more extreme weather patterns and threatens food and water security.

There are thousands of such wells in West Virginia that don’t have a solvent owner of record, leaving taxpayers on the hook for properly closing them.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

