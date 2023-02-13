West Virginia officials don’t expect air quality impacts and haven’t found chemicals in the customer side of in-state water systems following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that prompted state-ordered evacuations in Pennsylvania and Ohio and left behind deep environmental health concerns.
No chemical has been found in the customer or treated side of the Chester, Cleveland Cliffs, Hooverson Heights, Weirton or Wheeling water systems, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the state Department of Environmental Protection said in a joint response Monday.
The DHHR and DEP said they are in regular communication with the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
Monitoring of untreated water has also confirmed no detectable chemicals, the agencies said, following the derailment some two dozen miles from the West Virginia border.
West Virginia American Water said in a statement that as of Monday at noon, source water monitoring and water quality testing had not detected any change to raw water at the company’s Ohio River intake.
There were no drinking water advisories in place for West Virginia American Water customers as of Monday at 4:30 p.m. The company said it was taking precautionary measures, including finishing a 3,700-foot water line connecting to a temporary secondary intake on the Guyandotte River.
West Virginia American Water is preparing to use water from the Guyandotte River at its Huntington Water Treatment Plant if the need arises to switch to alternative source water, the company said.
The company asked the public to avoid the Guyandotte River access point and boat ramp near 3rd Avenue since it’s an active staging area for company construction crews and will be temporarily closed from time to time.
The DEP said it doesn’t expect any air quality impacts in West Virginia based on air monitoring being conducted by the EPA and local and state officials in Ohio.
The DEP is coordinating with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, a Cincinnati-based, eight-state interstate commission that focuses on water quality improvement, on active sampling of the Ohio River at strategic locations to detect levels of butyl acrylate and determine when it will arrive at drinking water intakes.
Butyl acrylate is among the hazardous chemicals that 20 rail cars comprising a Norfolk Southern train were listed as carrying when the train derailed on Feb. 3 just before 9 p.m. The EPA said in a letter warning Norfolk Southern the agency may hold it liable for site remediation costs Friday that butyl acrylate, carcinogen vinyl chloride and other hazardous materials had been and were still being released to the air, surface soils and surface waters.
The DEP and DHHR said low levels of butyl acrylate reached the Ohio River through Little Beaver Creek, a small tributary near the Ohio and Pennsylvania border. The DHHR’s Bureau of Public Health contacted the water systems along the Ohio River that could be impacted and recommended to shut down all water intakes until additional information could be obtained, the agency said.
The agencies said active sampling will allow for a potential closing of drinking water intakes to allow the majority of the material to pass.
“This strategy, coupled with precautionary treatment strategies to help remove butyl acrylate through the water treatment process, will help ensure the safety of the drinking water supply,” DHHR spokeswoman Allison Adler said in a statement.
Adler said state officials have learned from Weirton and Wheeling area public service districts the routine treatment process that systems use for raw water has been effective in removing butyl acrylate.
The Weirton Public Service District detected chemicals at its intake, and the water source was switched to an alternate supply out of an abundance of caution, Adler said.
The DEP acknowledged EPA and Ohio environmental regulator observations that soil at the derailment site was impacted but said it wasn’t aware of any impacts to soil in West Virginia stemming from the incident.
The EPA did not respond to a request for comment.
To avoid a possible explosion from vinyl chloride contents in five rail cars, Norfolk Southern conducted what Ohio and Pennsylvania state officials called a controlled release of the chemicals last Monday.
Officials ordered an evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine, which includes parts of both Ohio and Pennsylvania some two dozen miles from West Virginia, warning that those who stayed risked serious lung damage and skin burns due to the expected flow of smoke and fumes.
Officials said Wednesday evacuated residents could return home. But environmental health concerns linger, with residents reporting foul odors and dead fish emerging in streams. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said materials released during the derailment were detected in samples from the Ohio River and other waterways.
As of Saturday evening, 210 homes had their indoor air screened using EPA air monitoring devices as part of a voluntary effort to detect vinyl chloride and other chemicals of concern from the derailment, per an EPA update published to its website Sunday. The agency said no detections of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride were identified for completed screened homes as of Sunday, with 218 homes still yet to be screened.
The EPA said in its Sunday update residents may still smell odors from the site and noted a recommendation from the Columbiana County Health Department, in Ohio, that any residents experiencing symptoms call their medical provider.