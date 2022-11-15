Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lindsay loss lamented by environmentalists

Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, expresses support during last year's regular legislative session for a bill encouraging retail customer investment in solar energy by exempting solar power purchase agreements from the jurisdiction of the state Public Service Commission. The bill passed, but Lindsay didn't in last week's election, meaning the Senate will lose one of its most vocal proponents of stronger environmental protections. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

Some of the West Virginia Legislature’s most vocal proponents for greater environmental protections lost their legislative races last week as the Republican supermajority grew.

The losses come as blows to advocates for stronger clean energy and water quality laws as the GOP supermajority swells to 88% of the 134-seat Legislature.

