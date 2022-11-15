Some of the West Virginia Legislature’s most vocal proponents for greater environmental protections lost their legislative races last week as the Republican supermajority grew.
The losses come as blows to advocates for stronger clean energy and water quality laws as the GOP supermajority swells to 88% of the 134-seat Legislature.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser singled out Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, as members of the Legislature who her nonprofit will miss.
“Their absence will leave a leadership void in asking the critical questions and helping advance policies that get to the root of solving persistent environmental problems across the state,” Rosser said in an email.
Lindsay lost his bid for a second term, falling to former Democratic delegate-turned Republican Mark Hunt after Lindsay’s Senate district was gerrymandered by Republicans in the 2021 redistricting process.
As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee, Lindsay was the Senate’s most outspoken opponent of legislative rules that weakened state water quality standards.
Lindsay led the fight in the Senate against a rule that surrendered state legislators’ power to review site-specific revisions to human health criteria.
The Environmental Protection Agency provides recommendations for human health criteria for states to consider when adopting criteria into their water quality standards.
The EPA allows states to modify its criteria to reflect site-specific conditions or adopt different criteria based on other scientifically defensible methods, subject to agency review.
The rule quickened the public review process for evaluating future adjustments to water toxin levels deemed acceptable, drawing the ire of water quality advocates.
While the rule strengthened water quality standards for most of the water quality criteria it includes updates for, it weakened standards for some probable carcinogens in line with federal recommendations.
State Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola acknowledged under questioning from Fleischauer at a December 2021 Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee meeting that permitted concentration levels would be safer under the rule as it existed before the rule update.
Mandirola said the rule change proposal resulted from a compromise between industry representatives and environmentalists in a work group that considered updates to water quality criteria for human health.
Baldwin drew attention to the crucial role of climate change in driving flooding impacts to which West Virginia is especially prone as member of the Joint Legislative Flooding Committee. Committee co-chair and Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, has denied the scientific consensus that human activities are the main driver of climate change.
Lucia Valentine, lobbyist and outreach coordinator for the West Virginia Environmental Council, said that the advocacy nonprofit was disappointed to lose several of its “environmental champions.”
“[N]o matter who is serving in the State Legislature, we are all impacted by environmental problems and we all stand to gain from addressing those problems,” Valentine said in an email.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, one of the strongest environmental voices in the Legislature and principal of Morgantown-based environmental consulting firm Downstream Strategies, easily won a third term in the House of Delegates. Hansen introduced bills in the 2022 regular legislative session that would address what West Virginia’s leading environmentalist groups have identified as top priorities for the upcoming session.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition is urging the Legislature to address PFAS — man-made chemicals linked to harmful health impacts that have been used in consumer products since the mid-20th century.
PFAS, the common name for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are prevalent throughout West Virginia waters, especially in the Ohio River Valley and the Eastern Panhandle.
High levels of certain PFAS may lead to increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer, increased risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and increased cholesterol levels, according to the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
National scrutiny of PFAS increased in June when the EPA said two of the most commonly found PFAS are many times more dangerous than it previously held.
The agency slashed the advisory levels of those two PFAS, known as PFOA and PFOS, to tiny fractions of what they were before.
A U.S. Geological Survey study published in July found high concentrations of PFOA and PFOS in the Ohio River Valley and the Eastern Panhandle. The former, the study found, is the region most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia.
Of the raw water samples collected at 279 public water systems throughout West Virginia from June 2019 to May 2021, nearly a fourth had at least one PFAS detected.
The study aimed to determine the presence of PFAS compounds in raw water and didn’t evaluate post-treatment drinking water quality.
Hansen introduced a bill in each of the past three legislative sessions that would have required maximum contaminant levels or treatment techniques for PFAS to be submitted for state approval. The bills also would have established water quality criteria for human health for PFOA, PFOS and other common PFAS.
The bills never made it out of committee.
“Our citizens deserve protection from these cancer-causing toxins, and that requires immediate action,” Rosser said. “We expect legislators, especially those representing constituents we know are being exposed to unsafe levels of PFAS, to ensure safe drinking water for all.”
The West Virginia Environmental Council has identified community solar as a top priority for the upcoming regular legislative session.
Community solar is a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own solar energy system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
Community solar advocates say enabling the option in West Virginia would slash energy costs and generate thousands of jobs.
Experts say community solar saves residential consumers about 10% in electricity costs. Proponents say it would open up affordable renewable electricity to low- and moderate-income customers and extend the benefits of solar to people who are unable or unwilling to have solar arrays installed where they live.
West Virginia is among the majority of states that haven’t adopted legislation to enable community solar.
To support the Department of Energy’s definition of community solar, state lawmakers would have to approve a third-party market that requires project developers and utilities to meet regulations to enroll customers and add community solar installations.
Hansen led sponsorship of a bill last year, House Bill 4561, that would have limited community solar community solar facilities to 5 megawatts each, with a 100-megawatt aggregate limit for each public utility providing bill credits to a facility’s subscribers.
The bill would have required the Public Service Commission to file rules by Jan. 1 that ensured accessibility for low-income customers and service organizations while also allowing utilities to recover “reasonable costs” of program administration.
The bill’s other sponsor, Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, has been a vocal advocate for renewable and nuclear energy development in West Virginia and narrowly won a second term in the House.
“[The] election results show us once again why it is so important to keep fighting for the health of our state and its people,” Valentine said.