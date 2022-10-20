West Virginia environmental groups say they’ve got proof that state regulators erred in predicting the Mountain Valley Pipeline wouldn’t violate state water quality standards in their determination to grant the project a key approval last year.
The groups say the proof comes from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection itself.
In the groups’ latest filing in their case challenging the DEP’s water quality certification issued to project developer Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the groups pointed to the agency’s August citation of the company for violating water pollution control permit standards.
The DEP found that Mountain Valley discharged sediment-laden water offsite which flowed downslope and entered a Stout Run tributary in Wetzel County. The agency also cited the company for failing to filter sediment out of water being evacuated from a pipe trench.
The groups argued that the August notice of violation “establishes the falsity of” the DEP’s prediction that Mountain Valley would comply with water quality standards after applying for the water quality certification despite a history of water quality violations.
The DEP fined Mountain Valley a combined $569,000 in 2019 and 2021 for erosion and sedimentation issues. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the agency and former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
Representing the DEP, the Attorney General’s Office noted the agency’s prediction that Mountain Valley would comply with water quality standards “going forward” from the agency’s decision to grant the water quality certification under the federal Clean Water Act in a brief it filed in the case in June.
“An agency is not bound to reject an applicant with some prior non-compliance,” the agency argued in the June filing, saying it “employed reasonable understandings of state water-quality standards” to determine it should grant the water quality certification to Mountain Valley.
The agency granted the certification on Dec. 30 to Mountain Valley, the joint venture that owns the pipeline, after determining that project upland and water crossing activities would avoid lowering water quality from sediment pollution and thus comply with state water quality requirements.
The DEP acknowledged that the 42-inch-diameter pipeline is slated to result in permanent impacts to 1,276 linear feet of streams and nearly half an acre of wetlands, and temporary impacts to 20,868 linear feet of streams and nearly 12 acres of wetlands. The temporary impacts were to stem from the excavation and backfilling of pipeline trench as the project crossed wetlands and streams.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to run from Northern West Virginia to Southern Virginia, crossing Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia.
The water quality certification was required to allow discharging dredged and fill material into some waterbodies. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has defined fill material to include rock, soil, clay, construction debris.
The DEP said upon granting the water quality certification that “there is no reasonable expectation that water quality will be degraded” where permanent fill material is placed in waters according to project plans.
The Sierra Club, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, the Indian Creek Watershed Association, Appalachian Voices and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network challenged the water quality certification in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit four days after the DEP issued it.
The groups have been represented by Lewisburg-based environmental law firm Appalachian Mountain Advocates.
Oral arguments in the case begin Tuesday.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher declined comment, saying the agency can’t comment on pending litigation.
In a court filing Wednesday, a Mountain Valley attorney said the company corrected the DEP-cited deficiency by installing a new dewatering structure and trench culvert. Attorney George P. Sibley III, cited a letter from the project’s lead developer to the DEP earlier this month reporting corrective actions taken in response to the notice of violation.
Sibley argued that the notice of violation “does not speak to the reasonableness of DEP’s prediction” that remaining Mountain Valley stream crossings would avoid violating water quality standards.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline has been delayed for years by legal and regulatory challenges, driving up project costs and fueling doubts that it will ever be completed.
Two of the pipeline’s most prominent supporters have been Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who both introduced legislation last month that would mandate completing the project.
Manchin and other project proponents have bemoaned the pipeline’s setbacks in the 4th Circuit Court, which has handed down key rulings holding up the project.
In January, the 4th Circuit invalidated federal approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest. The following month, the court struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species. That move prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.
In a separate filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that regulates interstate natural gas pipelines Wednesday, the Fish and Wildlife Service took issue with observations that Mountain Valley made about the project’s impacts on the candy darter, an endangered freshwater fish that the agency says is located only in the Upper Kanawha River basin.
Fish and Wildlife rejected a Mountain Valley observation that water quality and division of habitats into smaller patches isolated from each other are “minor stressors” to candy darters. The agency said that extirpation of at least nine candy darter populations is attributed to water quality and habitat stressors alone. Extirpation is the local extinction of a species.
Fish and Wildlife flagged Mountain Valley’s statement that climate change-related stressors aren’t considered a primary risk to the viability of candy darters “somewhat misleading.”
The agency noted that sedimentation and habitat degradation have played a “major role” in threatening the species’ survival.
Fish and Wildlife called Mountain Valley’s assertion that there likely are no candy darters “perennially occupying” a dry stream reach in Stony Creek, Virginia, near the confluence with the New River “unsupported by any data” and urged the company to produce evidence to show the extent and duration of stream lost to drying needs.
“[N]o sedimentation is ever mobilized during dry conditions with no precipitation. The relevant question is whether [candy darters] might occupy these stream areas when they are wetted, the same time as which sediment might be mobilized,” the agency commented.
Mountain Valley’s comments came in an updated biological assessment supplement it submitted to Fish and Wildlife after the 4th Circuit Court vacated a 2020 biological opinion from the agency for the project in February.
Fish and Wildlife asked for clarification and additional information on a wide range of issues related to impacts on candy darters and other species within 14 days.
Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox said that Fish and Wildlife’s request for additional information is “normal course of business for the regulatory review process.” Mountain Valley will provide responses by the deadline, Cox said.
The DEP’s water quality certification for the pipeline followed another issued by Virginia environmental regulators 15 days earlier. Environmental groups also are challenging that certification in the 4th Circuit Court.