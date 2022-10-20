Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Water quality impact

Pictured is a photo of what environmental group attorneys told a federal court was sediment-laden water discharging from the outlet end of a culvert in Wetzel County that resulted in state environmental regulators citing Mountain Valley Pipeline for violating water quality standards.

West Virginia environmental groups say they’ve got proof that state regulators erred in predicting the Mountain Valley Pipeline wouldn’t violate state water quality standards in their determination to grant the project a key approval last year.

The groups say the proof comes from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection itself.

