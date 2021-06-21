The opportunity is imminent to tell West Virginia state environmental regulators what you think of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s request to cross waterbodies throughout the Mountain State.
The state Department of Environmental Protection will hold a virtual public hearing at 6 pm. Tuesday on whether it should approve a key water permit for the 303-mile natural gas pipeline project traveling from Northwestern West Virginia to Southern Virginia crossing Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture that owns the pipeline, still has applications pending with West Virginia and Virginia state environmental regulators for about 300 water crossings while it seeks approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to tunnel under 120 additional waterbodies.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection asked last month for an additional 90 days beyond the 120 days the Corps of Engineers gave the agency to review Mountain Valley Pipeline’s water permit request. In March, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality requested an additional year to review the pipeline permit application.
Pipeline developers have proposed a 125-foot-wide temporary right-of-way to construct the pipeline and a 50-feet-wide permanent right-of-way to maintain and operate the pipeline once in service. Mountain Valley anticipates the project will temporarily impact more than 21,000 linear feet of streams and 10 acres of wetlands in West Virginia during the construction phase, and permanently impact more than 1,100 linear feet of streams and 2.2 acres of wetlands.
The pipeline already has had adverse impacts on West Virginia’s waters. State environmental regulators proposed a consent order earlier this year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water.
That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the same regulators in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million that same year for water quality violations.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality reissued a denial of a water quality permit for the planned Southgate extension of the project in April.
Legal challenges from environmentalist groups have stalled the project, including one that prompted Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC to abandon a blanket water permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and seek individual water permits.
The now-$6.2 billion project was originally scheduled for completion by the end of 2018 at a cost of just $3.5 billion. The project's targeted summer 2022 in-service date is based on receiving all water crossing approvals and the lifting of a remaining exclusion zone around Jefferson National Forest by the end of 2021.
The 42-inch-diameter pipeline has sought and got water permit approval from West Virginia before.
The Department of Environmental Protection imposed a special condition as part of its 2017 certification of water permit approval for the pipeline stipulating that individual state water quality certification is required for pipelines equal to or greater than 36 inches in diameter or pipelines that cross a river regulated by the federal Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is greater than 36 inches in diameter and is designed to run through three such rivers: the Elk, the Gauley and the Greenbrier.
In 2019, the department revised the special condition to require individual water quality certifications for pipelines greater than 36 inches in diameter or crossing a river regulated by the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 only if the department secretary believes the requirement should be in place.
The department later purported to waive its requirement that the pipeline obtain an individual water quality certification, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the department had to engage in proper notice and comment procedures before it could waive the requirement and threw out verification of the water permit by the Huntington District of the Corps for that reason.
Last year, the department stated it would not require an individual water quality certification for the pipeline and requested the Corps incorporate the modification into its water permitting for West Virginia.
But following Mountain Valley’s abandonment of its Corps-issued blanket water permit, the Corps’s current provision of an individual permit process for the department has the pipeline back under state regulator scrutiny.
“The WVDEP will consider whether the components of the activity, resulting in a discharge to waters and contemplated by the federal USACE permit and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission [FERC] license, will comply with the state’s water quality requirements and what conditions may be necessary to ensure that compliance,” acting department spokesman Terry Fletcher said in an email.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will decide by July 2 whether to grant or deny additional time to West Virginia and Virginia environmental regulators to consider water permit requests from the joint venture that owns the pipeline, according to Corps Huntington District spokesman Brian Maka.
The pipeline is projected to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the U.S.
Tuesday’s public hearing will be held via Zoom teleconference at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89841876081?pwd=dTBQV3FHdlh4VU9UZ3IxRk1HLzl2Zz09 and can also be accessed by phone at 1-646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 898 4187 6081, and the pass code is 765886.