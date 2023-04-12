Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Federal regulators have announced new proposed vehicle emissions standards they say will fast-track a transition to cleaner transportation and slow climate change.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday unveiled standards for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles for model year 2027 and beyond. The agency projects its rule will avoid nearly 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions through 2055 and yield net benefits surpassing $1 trillion.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

