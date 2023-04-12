Federal regulators have announced new proposed vehicle emissions standards they say will fast-track a transition to cleaner transportation and slow climate change.
The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday unveiled standards for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles for model year 2027 and beyond. The agency projects its rule will avoid nearly 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions through 2055 and yield net benefits surpassing $1 trillion.
The EPA estimates that electric vehicles could account for two-thirds of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales by 2032.
The EPA’s plan comes 20 months after President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocated $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging and over $7 billion for electric vehicle battery components and critical minerals.
West Virginia environmental advocates lauded the new proposal while two of its most prominent leaders panned it Wednesday.
Lucia Valentine, organizer for Moms Clean Air Force West Virginia, called the EPA’s move “a historic step forward.”
“Creating cleaner vehicles is an opportunity we can’t miss to reduce health-harming pollution, address climate change, advance environmental justice, and create jobs,” Valentine said in an email.
The transportation sector is the largest source of emissions of carbon dioxide in the United States. Jillian Welsh, West Virginia Environmental Council communications coordinator, cited that fact to contend the EPA’s newly proposed tailpipe standards “could not have come at a more crucial time.”
“As our nation continues to transition to zero emitting cars and trucks, strong pollution standards will help protect West Virginians from the worst impacts of the dangerous and costly climate crisis,” Welsh said in an email.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a longtime opponent of federal efforts to strengthen environmental protections, argued the proposal was logistically and legally flawed.
Morrisey predicted the proposal would make the U.S. more dependent on resources made abroad and posited the EPA likely doesn’t have the statutory authority to carry out its proposal.
“[T]he whole exercise may run afoul of the major-questions doctrine recognized in West Virginia v. EPA,” Morrisey said in a statement.
West Virginia v. EPA was a case decided by the Supreme Court last year in which the court ruled Congress didn’t authorize the EPA to cap carbon emissions based on a generation-shifting approach the agency took under an Obama administration rule.
Legal scholars say the Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA threatens the effectiveness of federal agencies beyond the EPA by endorsing a new legal theory prominent among conservatives.
That theory, the major questions doctrine, holds that federal agencies don’t have the right to exercise regulatory authority to settle “major questions” of great economic and political significance without clear instruction from Congress.
The EPA’s proposal builds on tighter greenhouse gas emissions standards finalized by the EPA in 2021 for passenger cars and light trucks for model years 2023 through 2026. In November, West Virginia led a brief submitted to a federal court calling the standards “an overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme” aiming to force people into electric vehicles.
Enverus Intelligence Research, a subsidiary of the global energy data analytics company Enverus, released a report this month finding that a significant growth in battery manufacturing capacity through the 2020s will reduce dependence on Chinese production.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., called the EPA’s new emissions standards “misguided” in a statement Wednesday, citing supply chain challenges and what she called a lack of “sufficiently operational” electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Electric car sales in the U.S. rose from 0.2% of total car sales in 2011 to 4.6% in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Electric vehicle market share for new vehicles is likely to reach 40% by 2030, according to S&P Global Mobility forecasts released prior to the EPA’s rule proposal rollout.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, just over $45 million will be parceled out to West Virginia over five years for building a network of electric vehicle chargers.
The state Department of Transportation has estimated that 912 new public charging ports will be built, increasing the public electric vehicle charging network by more than 3,100%.
The Department of Transportation will lead coordination of the program in West Virginia, and released an overview of its electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plans in August.
The federal program requires electric alternative fuel corridors in each state to have a spacing of 50 miles or fewer between electric vehicle-charging stations.
The agency will contract with third parties to develop electric vehicle infrastructure in West Virginia, per its deployment plan. The first part of that contracting will require choosing a third-party vendor or vendors to add stations along electric alternative fuel corridors. The second phase will require picking vendors to implement stations throughout West Virginia, according to the state’s deployment plan.
Department of Transportation spokesperson Jennifer Dooley said Wednesday the agency hasn’t yet chosen a third-party vendor to add stations along electric alternative fuel corridors. The agency is working through a Federal Highway Administration rule that took effect last month establishing regulations setting minimum standards for projects funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Dooley said.