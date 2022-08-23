Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After the flood
Buy Now

Neighbors help clean mud from the front of a Point Lick area home last week after heavy rain devastated Kanawha and Fayette counties. Few West Virginia homes have flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents’ homes and possessions.

Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation’s flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you