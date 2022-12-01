Greenhouse gas emissions increased 4% nationwide in the most recent reporting period.
They rose by a much sharper clip in West Virginia.
Reported emissions from large industrial sources in West Virginia increased by 13%, from 67 million metric tons in 2020 to 76 million metric tons in 2021, according to data recently released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA attributed the nationwide rise to growth in economic activity following the economic slowdown and previous decrease in emissions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
As they were nationwide, power plants were the largest stationary source of greenhouse gas emissions in West Virginia.
West Virginia’s highest-emitting source was the American Electric Power-controlled John Amos Plant in Putnam County, which emitted over 11.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, the number of metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions with the same global warming potential as one metric ton of another greenhouse gas.
The next-highest emitting sources were the FirstEnergy-controlled Harrison Power Station in Harrison County (10.9 million metric tons), the Energy Harbor-controlled Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County (7.4 million), the American Electric Power-controlled Mountaineer Plant in Mason County (6.7 million), the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County (4.8 million) and the Longview Intermediate Holdings-controlled Longview Power Plant in Monongalia County (4.8 million).
Greenhouse gas emissions declined 17.1% in West Virginia from 2011 to 2021, a lower clip than the 18.4% national decrease in the same span.
West Virginia’s emissions from coal combustion fell 22.1% from 2011 to 2021, a much smaller drop than the 47.1% decrease nationally.
West Virginia legislators bailed out the Pleasants Power Station in 2019 by approving an estimated $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for the financially struggling coal-fired plant.
Earlier this year, electric power producer Energy Harbor announced that it plans to sell or deactivate the 42-year-old plant in 2023.
But the state Public Service Commission recently approved rate hikes to allow American Electric Power and FirstEnergy subsidiaries to make federally required environmental upgrades at the rest of West Virginia’s highest-emitting sources to keep them operating through the end of their lifespans in 2035 and 2040.
The Fort Martin Power Station’s lack of selective catalytic reduction technology to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions has become a point of contention in a case pending before the Public Service Commission.
A witness for the Public Service Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the commission charged with representing ratepayer interests, recommended that FirstEnergy subsidiary Mon Power buy the Pleasants Power Station and then consider closing the Fort Martin plant, noting that the former plant has the selective catalytic reduction technology that the latter facility lacks.
Other ratepayer advocates, including Energy Efficient West Virginia, have blasted that recommendation as a costly bailout of the Pleasants plant.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have proposed rates in the case to cover their fuel costs that would increase the monthly bill for the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month by 9.6%, from $115.05 to $126.10.
West Virginia’s natural gas drilling boom in the last decade has made a significant emissions impact, fueling a 171.1% increase in greenhouse gas emissions from natural gas in the state from 2011 to 2021. That escalation has far outpaced the 37.3% rise in greenhouse gas emissions from natural gas nationwide.
Kanawha County’s greenhouse gas emissions declined sharply from over 3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2011 to roughly 787,000 in 2018. But since then, emissions have ticked back up, exceeding 997,000 in 2021.
The largest share of Kanawha County’s emissions came from chemical sources (approximately 320,000 metric tons), followed by petroleum and natural gas systems (just under 295,000).
Kanawha County’s highest-emitting sources reported for 2021 were Black Hawk Mining Inc.’s American Eagle Mine in Cabin Creek (246,935 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent) and the City of Charleston’s landfill on South Park Road (132,550 metric tons) and Mountaineer Gas Company’s 56th Street Southeast location in Charleston (131,673).