The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill that would set up a state regulatory program for underground carbon dioxide storage.
The House passed House Bill 4491 in a 90-9 vote Thursday.
The bill would designate the state Department of Environmental Protection responsible for setting rules for developing and approving underground carbon dioxide storage facilities.
The nearly identical Senate Bill 622 was scheduled for a vote on passage in the Senate Thursday, but the bill was held over at the request of Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha.
Senate spokeswoman Jacque Bland said that because the bills are nearly identical, the chamber’s intent was to wait to receive the House’s version to evaluate further action on the Senate’s version.
The bills would make it illegal to operate a carbon dioxide storage site without a permit to drill injection wells and sequester carbon dioxide at a specified site.
Permit applications would be accompanied by a fee to be determined by the DEP, with fees to be deposited in a carbon dioxide storage facility administrative fund. The bills hold that the agency would only issue a permit if it determines the interests of those owning or leasing minerals won’t be adversely impacted or have been addressed in a written agreement between mineral owners, lessees and the storage operator.
The bills require the storage operator to make a “good-faith effort” to get the consent of all those who own the storage reservoir’s pore space. A pore space is a cavity or void in subsurface rock.
The storage operator must also get the written consent of persons who own at least 75% of the storage reservoir’s pore space, and have at least started the process of obtaining the remaining interests through the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is a five-member body regulating the drilling of deep wells that must be chaired by a governor-appointed registered professional engineer with oil and gas industry experience. The commission also consists of the head of the DEP, the chief of the DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas, and two other governor appointees that include one independent producer.
HB 4491 and SB 622 require the storage operator to assess migration of carbon dioxide injected for storage, and that nonconsenting pore space owners “are or will be justly and reasonably compensated” per DEP rules formed under the legislation.
The bills require the DEP to rule on permit applications within one year.
Carbon capture, use and storage is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or store it permanently underground. Such technology is unproven at commercial scale.
Under both bills, the storage operator owns the carbon dioxide injected into and stored in a storage reservoir until the DEP issues a certificate of completion. The operator is liable for any damage that the carbon dioxide may cause until the certificate is issued.
The DEP must wait at least 10 years to issue the certificate. After it’s issued, ownership of the stored carbon dioxide would transfer to the pore space owners. The DEP would become liable for the stored carbon dioxide at that point, defending pore space and surface owners against claims using only funds from a carbon dioxide storage facility trust fund.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, on Wednesday proposed changing HB 4491 to allow the state to use other “appropriate sources of funds” in addition to the carbon dioxide storage facility trust fund.
Hansen said the amendment would guard against unfunded liabilities like those beleaguering the state’s mine cleanup fund, which a legislative audit released last year found the DEP and Legislature risked letting slip into insolvency through gaping holes in statutory and permitting oversight.
Current bond limits aren’t enough to cover the escalating cost of mine reclamation, placing state reclamation funding at risk of insolvency, the audit said.
“[T]hey have unlimited liability in a limited amount of funds,” Hansen said of the DEP under the language of the bill approved by the House.
House Judiciary Chair Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, whose committee approved HB 4491 earlier this month, opposed Hansen’s amendment proposal. Capito argued the DEP “dipping into other funds” could compromise those funds.
Storage operators would have to pay the DEP a fee to be determined by the agency on each ton of carbon dioxide injected for storage. Fees would go into the trust fund, whose fiscal health the DEP would have to file reports on with the Joint Committee on Government and Finance every four years. The first report would be due Dec. 31, 2025.
The bills specify that any carbon dioxide injected and sequestered under a DEP-issued underground injection control permit will not be considered a pollutant, and that a carbon dioxide storage facility’s operation will not be considered a public nuisance.
Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanahwa, on Wednesday proposed an amendment that would have the bill note that carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas but is not to be considered a pollutant when injected and sequestered in accordance with a DEP-issued underground injection control permit. The House rejected that amendment proposal.
Speaking before the Senate energy committee, DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola recalled the agency issuing an underground injection experimental well permit to American Electric Power for the Mountaineer coal-fired power plant in Mason County. The plant was the site of a carbon capture project from 2009 to 2011.
The federal Government Accountability Office noted the Mountaineer plant project history said in a December audit report finding the U.S. Department of Energy at risk of wasting a significant amount of funding on carbon capture and sequestration projects that have little chance of success without greater oversight.
AEP withdrew from the initiative at the end of the definition phase, citing a lack of legislative and regulatory support for cost recovery that it had anticipated at the time of its original application to the Energy Department, and limited support from outside partners, the GAO said.
Chris Beam, president and chief operating officer of AEP subsidiary Appalachian Power, testified that carbon capture technology is still an uneconomic option for the Mountaineer plant during a Public Service Commission evidentiary hearing earlier this year.
But the International Energy Agency has said that carbon capture technology development is key in meeting net-zero carbon emissions targets, and state Public Service Commission and Public Energy Authority officials have endorsed exploring carbon capture technology development in West Virginia.
Representing TC Energy before energy committees in both the House and Senate, lobbyist Ben Beakes urged lawmakers to embrace carbon capture.
“My client views this as the next hundred years of possible business products, business lines,” Beakes told the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee earlier this month. “My folks that I represent feel that CO2 is going to be needed 50 and a hundred years from now for product development, not necessarily for the energy component of it.”