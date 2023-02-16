A West Virginia House energy panel has approved its version of a coal severance tax exemption already advanced in the Senate and estimated to cost $22 million per year while risking a constitutionality dispute.
The Energy and Manufacturing Committee approved House Bill 3304, which would exempt steam coal sold to in-state power plants from the coal severance tax.
The Department of Revenue estimated in a fiscal note that the bill would result in annual General Revenue Fund losses of $22 million, based on average annual West Virginia coal purchases of roughly 15 million tons by in-state electric power generators.
The fiscal note also observes that the bill could run afoul of the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution by creating a de facto export tariff on coal sold for use outside the state.
“Well, it is somewhat troubling,” House Committee counsel Robert Akers said of the potential Commerce Clause conflict in response to questioning from Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha. “But I’m not going to be a judge and make that decision. Yes, there are some issues there.”
Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ruled that a 2021 Kentucky law requiring a deduction of any imposed severance tax from fuel costs in procurement contracts likely discriminates against interstate commerce. Kentucky charges a 4.5% severance tax, and a coal producer in Illinois, where there is no severance tax, argued that the policy is a violation of the Commerce Clause.
Akers confirmed in response to questioning from Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, the bill wouldn’t require that any savings electric utilities gain from the legislation is passed along to ratepayers.
The committee referred HB 3304 to the House Finance Committee.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee approved that chamber’s version of the measure, Senate Bill 168, also doing so despite the same fiscal note. That committee referred SB 168 to the Senate Finance Committee.
The state Tax Department would incur an additional administrative cost of $10,000 in fiscal year 2023, according to the fiscal note.
The bill would exempt steam coal severed after March 31, 2023, and sold for electricity generation to an in-state coal-fired plant from the severance tax.
The fiscal note indicates roughly a third of the steam coal covered by the severance tax is sold to in-state coal-fired electric generation facilities, with the remaining two-thirds sold to other states or countries.
The bill’s stated goal is to encourage and incentivize steam coal sales to coal-fired electric generating facilities.
Another coal severance tax exemption bill that has advanced in the House, HB 3133, is estimated to cost the state even more.
Approved by the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee last week, HB 3133 would allow coal companies to claim tax credits to reduce their severance tax liability at an estimated cost to the state of $70 million per year.
HB 3133’s stated aim is to encourage greater investment in coal production and processing facilities by creating tax credits for coal severance taxpayers that make road improvements.
HB 3133 would create two tax credits — one credit equal to 50% of expenses from coal production and processing facilities, and one for expenses from a Department of Transportation-certified road or highway infrastructure improvement. The bill would set a $100,000 limit for DOT-certified expenses on road or highway infrastructure upgrades.
The resulting tax credits could be used to offset up to 20% of severance taxpayer liability, with unused tax credits carried over for up to nine years. But the fiscal note predicts that the tax credit for coal operating expenses should be enough to fully offset 20% of coal severance tax liability without a need for additional benefits from the tax credit for highway improvement projects.
The revenue losses estimated to come from HB 3304 or SB 168, if they became law along with HB 3133, comprise 37% of the coal severance tax and 12% of total severance tax collected for fiscal year 2022, according to state Tax Department data.
The Legislature approved a steam coal severance tax reduction from 5% to 3% enacted in 2019 that the Department of Revenue estimated would cost the state $64.1 million annually.
A West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research study published last year projected that the state’s coal production is expected to decline nearly 15% from 2022 through 2027, from roughly 81 million to 69 million tons.
HB 3304’s lead sponsor is Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall.