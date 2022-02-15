The House of Delegates has passed a bill exempting oil and gas tanks closest to public water intakes from mandated evaluations and certifications by registered professional engineers or other approved individuals under the state Aboveground Storage Tank Act.
The state defines zones of critical concern — the areas nearest to water intakes — as consisting of a five-hour water-travel time in streams to an intake.
Approved by the House in a 77-22 vote Tuesday, House Bill 2598 would allow tanks in that category with 210 barrels (8,820 gallons) or less of brine water and other fluids produced in connection with hydrocarbon production, transmission and storage to be self-inspected and self-certified by their owner or operator at least once per year and reported to the state.
Also covered by the exemption would be tanks with 10,000 gallons or less of sodium chloride or calcium chloride water for roadway snow and ice pretreatment.
Owners or operators would only have to perform and document secondary containment inspections at least once per month, less often than the current requirement that they be inspected once every two weeks.
The Legislature passed the Aboveground Storage Tank Act in 2014 in response to the Elk River chemical spill in January of that year that contaminated the drinking water supply for 300,000 people.
Nearly 11,000 gallons of a mixture of a coal-cleaning solvent and polyglycol ethers escaped a Freedom Industries aboveground storage tank and flowed downstream to the intake of a West Virginia American Water treatment facility 1 1/2 miles downriver.
The Legislature has gradually weakened its oversight of oil and gas tanks since then.
The exemptions started a year after the Elk River spill, when the Legislature in 2015 scaled back the Aboveground Storage Tank Act to only require inspection of tanks that contain either 50,000 gallons or more of hazardous material or are located within a zone of critical concern.
In 2017, the Legislature carved out an exemption for tanks outside of zones of critical concern.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection categorizes tanks by threat level, with Level 1 tanks representing the highest threat. Tanks in that category include those located within a zone of critical concern, source water protection area or public surface water-influenced groundwater supply source area.
Also categorized as Level 1 tanks are those that contain hazardous substances as defined by the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act that established the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-administered Superfund program and those that have a capacity of 50,000 gallons or more regardless of location.
DEP general counsel Jason Wandling agreed with committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood, prior to the panel’s approval of the bill last week that it was a “reasonable compromise,” compared with last year’s version of HB 2598.
Last year’s HB 2598 would have fully exempted the category of tanks closest to water intakes holding up to nearly 9,000 gallons of oil or gas from regulation under the Aboveground Storage Tank Act, which requires registration and certified inspection of such tanks, as well as the submission of spill-prevention response plans.
But critics of the bill, including the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, have noted that the produced water and crude oil in many tanks that would be exempted contain pollutants harmful to human health and questioned why the measure wasn’t referred to the House Human Health and Resources Committee as originally planned.
The Energy and Manufacturing Committee opted to dispense with the planned second committee reference to the Health and Human Services Committee after the DEP approved the move.
This story will be updated.