The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed legislation designed to shore up funding for the state’s air regulatory department as it faces a long-term decline in revenue.
Lawmakers felt compelled to act to do something about the trend, passing House Bill 3082 in a 74-26 vote Tuesday.
The bill would allow the Division of Air Quality within the state Department of Environmental Protection to invest money held in two funds to make up for a loss in revenue caused by decreasing permit fee collections while prohibiting moving money in the funds to other accounts.
An 80% decline in industrial air emissions in West Virginia has resulted in a fall in revenue for the division, since fees for large industrial sources are based on their emissions rates, according to the bill.
Delegate Clay Riley, R-Harrison, supported the measure as a way to avoid allowing state environmental regulator financial troubles to affect businesses later.
He pointed to a bill signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice this week that will establish a $2,500 fee for modifications of well-work permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection to address a million-dollar shortfall currently hindering the ability of the department’s Office of Oil and Gas to regulate the industry.
The Office of Oil and Gas faces a $1.3 million shortfall as its main revenue pipeline, permit fees, has dried up amid oil and gas industry struggles.
The Division of Air Quality’s current funding level is adequate, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended in a 2019 evaluation of the Department of Environmental Protection’s permit fees under the Title V federal air quality permit standardization program that the division consider asking state legislators to increase the state’s emission fee in fiscal year 2021 or charge additional fees for applications, operating permit maintenance and or an hourly fee based on the complexity of the permit being issued.
The Legislature authorized a $1 million fund transfer from the division in fiscal year 2017 to cover a state budget deficit, according to the 2019 EPA evaluation of the DEP’s Title V permit fees, which noted the Legislature should not be using the funds for unrelated expenses.
The Legislature refunded the $1 million back to the Title V account via House Bill 156 in 2019.
Jason Wandling, general counsel for the Department of Environmental Protection, told the House Finance Committee prior to its advancement of the bill last week that the investments enabled by the bill would ensure sufficient funding to stay in compliance with Title V of the Clean Air Act.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, argued against passage of HB 3082, objecting that it would restrict the Legislature’s ability to address an excess amount of money in the funds.
“One of the powers that you have in this Legislature is to take money back from agencies and bring it back into general revenue to fulfill other needs that might be more important to the body,” Steele said. “By voting yes on this bill, you are keeping money with the DEP and giving them the ability to invest it and shelter it away from future legislatures’ ability to get at that money.”
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, voiced support for the bill.
“We need to find a solution that allows the Division of Air Quality to properly regulate sources of emission within our state,” Hansen said. “This is a partial solution. It’s not a full solution. But if we vote this bill down, what solutions are left with? We’re left with increasing the cost of doing business in West Virginia by increasing the permit fees in West Virginia.”
The bill will now go before the Senate.