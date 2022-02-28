The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would authorize the Division of Natural Resources to enter into third-party contracts in support of recreational facilities at all state parks and forests.
Critics of House Bill 4408 say it could enable amusement parks, casinos, racetracks and other outsized attractions inside state parks and forests, compromising their nature-based appeal.
But the House voted 77-20 to approve the bill Monday after rejecting amendments that would have barred casinos in any state park and DNR contracts for off-road vehicle trail development within any state park or forest.
James Bailey, deputy secretary and general counsel for the Department of Commerce, which houses the Division of Natural Resources, had told lawmakers that HB 4408 would encourage private investment.
HB 4408 allows the DNR director to enter into third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at state forests and parks.
Upon questioning from Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, in a House Government Organization Committee meeting, Bailey declined to weigh in on what activities might be inconsistent with the purpose of parks and recreation but said that, under a strict reading of existing state code, a Kings Dominion amusement park could fall under permissible outdoor recreation activities.
State law already allows the DNR director to enter into third-party contracts for financing, building and operating recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities at Chief Logan, Beech Fork, Tomlinson Run, Stonewall Jackson Lake, Lost River and Canaan Valley Resort state parks.
House passage of HB 4408 Monday followed the failure of amendments Friday aimed at limiting the scope of activities that the DNR director may enter into third-party contracts in support of under the bill.
The House voted 61-32 against an amendment introduced by Delegate Tom Fast, R-Fayette, that would have prohibited establishing a casino in any state park facility.
“We’re talking about our state parks, a family atmosphere. I don’t believe that many Las Vegases are appropriate nor compatible with our state parks,” Fast said.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, defended HB 4408 against the amendments, and argued that Fast’s amendment was unnecessary, citing a bill provision requiring facilities constructed under HB 4408 to be in accordance with state code calling for the protection of “natural areas.”
“Unless they were building the world’s largest outdoor Keno board at Twin Falls [Resort State Park], I don’t think that we’re getting a casino in a state park,” Steele said.
A rejected amendment offered by Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, would have prohibited the DNR director from entering into any contract for use of, or trail development for, off-road vehicles within any state park or state forest.
“My amendment will make sure that that tiny portion of our land is kept in a very special state, in a pristine state, for the enjoyment of all,” Hansen said.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition opposes HB 4408, citing concern that it could reduce the affordability and natural appeal of state parks, and puts too much power in the hands of the DNR director. The bill also has drawn concerns about potential water quality effects from permitted off-road vehicle use at state parks and forests.
“[U]p in the undeveloped areas, there’s a tendency for the off-road vehicles to want to run in the stream beds,” Mon Valley Clean Air Coalition coordinator and Morgantown resident Duane Nichols said during a West Virginia Rivers Coalition virtual water-policy event Thursday. “That is one of the big things to get blocked, as far as I’m concerned.”
Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, a sponsor of HB 4408, spoke in support of the bill on the House floor Monday. Ferrell said the measure would bolster West Virginia’s standing as a tourist destination.
“This is as much of an economic development bill as you’re going to get,” Ferrell said.
HB 4408 would increase the maximum term of contracts for financing, building and operating recreational facilities from 25 to 50 years, a provision Bailey contended would assure private entities investing in state facilities that they can recoup their investments.
The bill’s critics argue that the state’s broad statutory definition of “recreational activities” would open up state forests and parks to recreational facilities that compromise their natural appeal.
The definition is “cabins, lodges, swimming pools, golf courses, restaurants, commissaries and other revenue producing facilities in any state park or state forest.”
“That doesn’t sound like ... much of a definitive safeguard,” Fast said after reading the definition on the House floor Monday.
“If you get a governor who’s very, let’s say, casino-friendly or gambling-friendly, who’s to say he can’t talk to the head of this agency and say, ‘This is what we need ... a revenue-producing facility for our state parks,’” Fast said.
Steele said some state parks need the same “economic empowerment” as the six parks for which state law already allows the DNR director to enter into third-party contracts for financing, constructing and operating recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities.
Brett McMillion, deputy chief of West Virginia State Parks, told lawmakers earlier this month that the state has seen close to $450,000 in private investment through ACE Adventure Resort projects at Pipestem Resort and Tygart Lake state parks. McMillion noted that there also had been “a lot” of investment in marinas at Bluestone and Tygart Lake state parks.
Speaking before the Senate Natural Resources Committee, McMillion called Senate Bill 485, a nearly identical companion bill of HB 4408 that stalled in the Senate Finance Committee, “a good piece of legislation.”
In contrast, retired State Parks district administrator Mark Wylie told the House Government Organization Committee that he has concerns about privatization affecting the character of state parks.
State law requires contract extensions beyond the original 25-year term to be approved by the Joint Committee on Government and Finance. The bills would do away with that requirement, which Bailey argued is unconstitutional, violating the separation-of-powers doctrine.
Instead, the bills would require merely that contracts be presented to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance for review and comment prior to execution.
HB 4408 now goes before the Senate.